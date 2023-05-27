More promotional nights, more food options highlight Rochester Honkers 30th summer

ROCHESTER — This summer marks the 30th season of Rochester Honkers baseball and the club is eager to make it a memorable one.

There are a number of new promotional nights, along with a number of new food options in conjunction with local businesses to enhance the ballpark experience. It's all part of a plan to get more people in the seats.

"This is probably step one of really getting to where we want to get to," general manager Jeremy Aagard said. "Rochester has a lot of things to offer, and we just want to be a piece of somebody's entertainment calendar for the summer. And so what is it that will bring people in and make sure that they enjoy it as well as the other things and we're in a great location for entertainment.

"...We're constantly looking for ways to make it new, make it exciting and find things that, I've said this for a couple of years now, our thought process is to revamp the wow factor. This is our 30th anniversary and if people have been coming to games for 30 years, what can we do that gets them to walk in the gate and go, 'Oh, wow, that's new.' We haven't seen that before. Because there's a great history here. So how do we take that history and make sure that we are continuing to build on that?"

Aagard and company are hoping to first do that with an attractive promotional schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

The list is quite impressive, including the first fireworks show of the season on June 3, followed by Video Game Night with tournaments being held before the game in the tailgate zone. There will be a Prince-themed night, a Comic Book Night — which includes free comic books to the first 200 fans — Dairy Night that includes the annual cow milking competition, Casino Night, Sandlot Sunday and even a Halloween. This is all only in June.

Yet, the real highlight of the month comes June 24 when the Honkers will be honoring the city's history with Med City Night.

The squad will sport special 'Cardiac' jerseys and hats for the game. There will be a jersey auction with all sales going to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Midwest. In addition, medical professionals and their families will have the opportunity to get a special ticket with a food voucher for $12. Half of those proceeds will also go back to the Ronald McDonald House.

It's an event that has been in the works for a number of years now.

"We really wanted to take an opportunity to showcase our city," Aagard said. "I think having a world-class medical facility here is unbelievable for some of our players that are coming in, but also being the No. 2 cardiac hospital in the country. Mayo Clinic is right here in our backyard. So we wanted to do something to recognize them and with that, so we're going to have a re-brand that night. But with that all of those jerseys will be auctioned off, and every dollar goes to the Ronald McDonald House."

With all the promotions taking place, fans are encouraged to get to the ballpark early and enjoy a new array of food selections being offered this summer.

That includes all meat from Rushford's Country Meats, along with offerings from Stewartville's Jimmy's Salad Dressings and Dips, Rochester's Carroll's Corn and cheesecake from Mrs. Gerry's Kitchen of Albert Lea.

"We want people to feel good about coming to the ballpark," Aagard said. "Sometimes, ballparks get a bad rap for being too expensive or just not having the right type of offerings, and we want to make sure that our fans know that we listened. We've got healthy options. We've got a plant based burger that's delicious, if that's somebody's preference, but also it's not just hot dog and hamburger, our chicken is phenomenal. We got walking tacos, we've got a new thing called corn ribs, which is basically it's corn on the cob, pickled fries. We have a lot to offer this year."

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, Aagard is more than eager to see what this year's Honkers team can do on the field as well.

He feels comfortable with the overall roster, loving the depth and balance he thinks this group should offer. He has a good mix of experienced vets with Nico Regino, Carson Stevens and Frank Craska all returning for a third year.

Another returner that excites Aagard is redshirt freshman and Woodbury, Minn. native Ben North, who played for the Honkers two summers ago, but had a significant knee injury a season ago. He's back, having made 47 starts for the Blue Jays. Another one is Colorado Mesa University sophomore Paul Schoenfeld. The outfielder is hitting .330 in 31 games played.

But overall, the Honkers like this group.

"We've been very fortunate that I don't know if we will have a ton of rock stars but I feel like our depth chart is pretty horizontal," Aagard said. "I don't think we're going to see a dip in changing the lineup. I think we'll see the same type of talent all the way across the board. That's exciting to think about."

The Honkers open the regular season on Monday and Tuesday with games at Waterloo, with the home opener scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday against Thunder Bay.

"We've got a great mix and should start the season off on a high note," Aagard said.