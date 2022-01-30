Morrisette sparks Grizzlies' rally past Milwaukee

Friday night Layten Liffrig and Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth had big games for the Rochester Grizzlies.

Saturday, it was their linemate's turn.

Luke Morrisette scored twice — less than three minutes apart — in the second period to help the Grizzlies rally from a two-goal deficit and beat the Milwaukee Power 6-3 in a North American 3 Hockey League game at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The victory — Rochester's fifth straight win — lifts the Grizzlies' record to 29-6-2 overall and extends their lead in the NA3HL Central Division to eight points over second-place Oregon (Wis.). Rochester has 10 regular season games remaining; if it wins seven of those it will clinch its third consecutive regular season division championship.

Things didn't start well for the division leaders on Saturday, though.

Riley Planey and Ben Cremers scored nine minutes apart in the first period to give the Power (11-23-2 overall) a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The Grizzlies picked it up on both ends of the ice from there on out, though.

Niko Goich made 20 of his 25 saves over the final two periods and the Grizzlies outscored the Power 6-1 in that span.

Luke Morrisette

Kade Shea got Rochester's rally started 2:02 into the second with his seventh goal of the season. Morrisette scored at the 12:38 mark to tie the score 2-2, then scored again 2:52 later to give the Grizzlies their first lead of the night, 3-2.

Milwaukee took the momentum back late in the second, as Patrick Toomey scored with just 1 second on the clock to tie the score 3-3 after two.

The third period was all Rochester, though, as Cole Gibson scored 10:19 into the final frame, then Liffrig scored on the next shift — just 11 seconds later — to make it 5-3. Max Breon tacked on a late goal for the 6-3 final.

Noah Roitman and newcomer Ben Oakland had two assists each. Oakland, who arrived in Rochester late Wednesday night , and had just one practice as a Grizzly before this weekend, also had two assists Saturday and now has five points in his first two games with Rochester.

Breon, Kyle Bauer, Matthew Shaw, Austin Meers, Per Waage, Bielenberg-Howarth and Mason Thingvold had one assist each.

Rochester plays six of its eight games in February on the road, beginning with a two game series next Friday and Saturday at the St. Louis Jr. Blues. The Grizzlies are back home Feb. 11-12 against Wausau.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 6, Milwaukee Power 3

NA3HL CENTRAL DIVISION STANDINGS