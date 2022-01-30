SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Morrisette sparks Grizzlies' rally past Milwaukee

Luke Morrisette, Ben Oakland and Max Breon had two points apiece to help the Rochester Grizzlies rally from a two-goal deficit to win 6-3 and sweep a weekend series against the Milwaukee Power.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
January 29, 2022 11:09 PM
Share

Friday night Layten Liffrig and Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth had big games for the Rochester Grizzlies.

Saturday, it was their linemate's turn.

Luke Morrisette scored twice — less than three minutes apart — in the second period to help the Grizzlies rally from a two-goal deficit and beat the Milwaukee Power 6-3 in a North American 3 Hockey League game at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The victory — Rochester's fifth straight win — lifts the Grizzlies' record to 29-6-2 overall and extends their lead in the NA3HL Central Division to eight points over second-place Oregon (Wis.). Rochester has 10 regular season games remaining; if it wins seven of those it will clinch its third consecutive regular season division championship.

Things didn't start well for the division leaders on Saturday, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riley Planey and Ben Cremers scored nine minutes apart in the first period to give the Power (11-23-2 overall) a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The Grizzlies picked it up on both ends of the ice from there on out, though.

Niko Goich made 20 of his 25 saves over the final two periods and the Grizzlies outscored the Power 6-1 in that span.

LUKE.MORRISETTE.MUG.jpg
Luke Morrisette

Kade Shea got Rochester's rally started 2:02 into the second with his seventh goal of the season. Morrisette scored at the 12:38 mark to tie the score 2-2, then scored again 2:52 later to give the Grizzlies their first lead of the night, 3-2.

Milwaukee took the momentum back late in the second, as Patrick Toomey scored with just 1 second on the clock to tie the score 3-3 after two.

The third period was all Rochester, though, as Cole Gibson scored 10:19 into the final frame, then Liffrig scored on the next shift — just 11 seconds later — to make it 5-3. Max Breon tacked on a late goal for the 6-3 final.

Noah Roitman and newcomer Ben Oakland had two assists each. Oakland, who arrived in Rochester late Wednesday night , and had just one practice as a Grizzly before this weekend, also had two assists Saturday and now has five points in his first two games with Rochester.

Breon, Kyle Bauer, Matthew Shaw, Austin Meers, Per Waage, Bielenberg-Howarth and Mason Thingvold had one assist each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester plays six of its eight games in February on the road, beginning with a two game series next Friday and Saturday at the St. Louis Jr. Blues. The Grizzlies are back home Feb. 11-12 against Wausau.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 6, Milwaukee Power 3

NA3HL CENTRAL DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAMWINSLOSSESOT LOSSESSO LOSSESPOINTS
Rochester2962060
Oregon2491352
Peoria2492151
Wausau16181134
Milwaukee11231124
St. Louis6271215
Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYROCHESTER GRIZZLIESNA3HLROCHESTER
What to read next
Sports
Austin Bruins bite back, but Bobcats bite last in one-goal game
The Austin Bruins rallied from two goals down to tie the score on Friday, but Bismarck regained its poise and pulled out a one-goal with a third-period goal.
January 29, 2022 12:05 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff
BEN.OAKLAND.MUG.jpg
Sports
Oakland goes from Texas to Minnesota, shows no signs of rust in Grizzlies' debut
Ben Oakland left the Texas Panhandle on Wednesday. He drove straight through to Rochester and was on the Rec Center ice Thursday morning practicing with the Rochester Grizzlies. Friday night, he scored twice and had three points in his first game as a Grizzly.
January 28, 2022 11:40 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Honkers' new logo
Sports
Rochester Honkers announce new logos, rebranding effort
The Honkers had been teasing a big announcement for a couple of weeks before unveiling a fresh look at a press conference Thursday.
January 27, 2022 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Matthew Hurt declares for NBA draft
Sports
Hurt's first season of pro basketball derailed by knee injury
Matthew Hurt, who has been playing pro basketball in the G League, will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery
January 25, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck