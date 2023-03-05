99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Motzko embraces southern Minnesota roots while leading Gophers to No. 1 ranking

Austin native Bob Motzko is in his fifth season as head coach of the Minnesota men's hockey team. He brought the No. 1-ranked Gophers to Rochester over the weekend for a practice and a scrimmage.

091422.MOTZKO.jpg
Austin native Bob Motzko is in his fifth season as the head coach of the University of Minnesota men's hockey team. The Gophers are the No. 1-ranked team in the country as they prepare for their postseason opener on Saturday.
John Autey / file photo
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
March 05, 2023 02:11 PM

ROCHESTER — Bob Motzko was in elementary school when his family moved to Austin.

The Motzkos hadn’t fully settled into their new home when there was a knock at the door.

“I can’t remember how old I was,” Motzko said. “A guy knocked on our door and asked my dad ‘how many boys you got?’ My dad said ‘three.’ And he said ‘well they just signed up to play hockey.’

“It was Jim Sack, who was in charge of youth hockey in Austin. … It was great; we had a ton of kids in our neighborhood, back in that era where you just went from sport to sport — baseball, hockey, whatever season it was. Then Riverside Arena (Austin’s first indoor ice arena) was built in 1973.”

Also Read
WIESE.01.jpg
College
Owatonna's Wiese happy to be the ultimate 'benchwarmer' with No. 1-ranked Gophers
When Zach Wiese accepted an offer to join the University of Minnesota men's hockey team as its third goalie, the Owatonna native knew his playing time would be rare, if any. The former Rochester Grizzlies goal has embraced his role, and is excelling at it.
March 05, 2023 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
RCTC wrestling
College
RCTC wrestling looking for fourth consecutive non-scholarship national title
The Yellowjackets will have an impressive 10 individuals compete at this year's national meet, but yet feel they enter as the underdog.
February 28, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Illinois
College
Tschetter earns Academic All-District honors at Michigan
Stewartville's Will Tschetter and Kooper Vaughn of St. Charles both earn Academic All-District honors in men's basketball while Lake City's Natalie Bremer is named All-NSIC in women's basketball.
February 27, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

Motzko’s start in hockey in Austin propelled him to a successful coaching career that has spanned nearly four decades, including the past five seasons as the head coach at the University of Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter where his career has taken him, Motzko hasn’t forgotten his southeastern Minnesota roots. He brought his Gophers team to Austin last year to practice for two days. He did the same over the weekend, bringing the current No. 1-ranked Gophers to Rochester for a practice on Friday and an intrasquad scrimmage in front of more than 1,000 fans on Saturday at Graham Arena.

The Big Ten champion Gophers had a bye in the first-round of the conference playoffs, allowing them to get out of Minneapolis for a change of scenery prior to their conference semifinal game this Saturday, then the start of the NCAA Tournament in less than three weeks.

GOPHERS.CROWD.2.JPG
A crowd of more than 1,000 spectators packed Graham Arena 4 on Saturday, March 3, 2023, to watch the University of Minnesota men's hockey team's intrasquad scrimmage. Logan Cooley (92), a first-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes, scored a goal and assisted on another during the scrimmage.
University of Minnesota athletics

“We wanted to get out of town,” Motzko said. “We’ve been doing this now — after COVID hit us — we’re taking the Gophers around the state and (the bye week) gives us a great time to do it.

“If I have chance to come south, we’ll come south. We did Austin last year and it’s nice to come down here this year. It’s great for our guys. We need a diversion, need to get out of town. We have to try to keep an edge and having a crowd (for Saturday’s scrimmage) will help us keep an edge.”

The process to get the Gophers to Rochester was as simple as Motzko calling Graham Arena manager Bob Montrose and asking if there was ice available over the weekend. For Montrose, it was a no-brainer to bring the powerhouse Gophers (25-8-1 overall) to Rochester and to Graham.

Motzko, 61, said he has taken moments throughout this season, which he called “special,” to enjoy the ride with an ultra-talented team.

“I think as you get older — like I’m getting older — you appreciate it to no end because it doesn’t come around all the time, when you get a group like this,” he said. “You never have a bad group, but when you get one like this, it has an edge to it.

“We don’t ever talk about the number (national ranking). I’m sure the guys know it, because that’s the pageantry that comes with college sports. … It’s all about how you’re playing at the end of the year and how you’re playing in the playoffs. We know we’re very fortunate, we have a very good team, great leadership and we’re pretty deep in all areas. Teams like this don’t come around very often.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Raving about Lamb

On a team that includes a two of the top four scorers in college hockey — forwards Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud, both first-round NHL Draft picks — and a defensive corps that includes six draft picks, Motzko’s eyes light up when asked about a mid-round NHL Draft pick who grew up in southeastern Minnesota.

Byron native Brody Lamb — who was the 2021 Associated Press Minnesota Player of the Year — has two goals and three assists this season, having played in 33 of Minnesota’s 34 games. Motzko said he loves what Lamb brings to the team, on and off the ice.

LAMB.01.jpg
Byron native and former Dodge County boys hockey standout Brody Lamb takes a shot during the University of Minnesota men's hockey team's practice on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Graham Arena 3 in Rochester. Lamb is a freshman forward for the No. 1-ranked Gophers.
Jason Feldman / Post Bulletin

“I hope he understands how good he’s doing,” Motzko said of Lamb, a fourth-round pick by the New York Rangers in 2021. “He’s going to be a big-time player. Everything that he’s been and he wants to be, he’s going to be that for us.

“He has great vision and he’s playing his best hockey right now. He just needs to get rewarded. If he could just pop a couple (goals) then they’re never going to stop. He’s going to be a big-time player for us.”

Lamb joined the Gophers this season as a true freshman, after a 19-goal, 41-point season with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers.

“He was comfortable (right away),” Motzko said. “He’s an athlete. I’m sure there was an acclimation period for him. I know he’s not scoring like he wants to, but it’s there. He’s just knocking on the door, and it’s almost every night now.

“We have a couple of young guys who, I like to call it, they’re starting to pop right now, and it’s coming at a great time.”

Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen gives instruction on a defensive possession during Minnesota’s 105-54 victory over Chicago State on Dec. 12, 2022.
College
Shipley: Timing on Lindsay Whalen’s decision to step down seems odd
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Cherry’s Isaac Asuma (3) drives on Nevis’ Joe Houchin (5)
College
Gophers gain commitment from in-state point guard prospect Isaac Asuma
March 02, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle is mobbed by teammates after his game-winning shot against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on March 2, 2023 in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers stake big comeback, end 12-game losing streak
March 02, 2023 08:55 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Answer Man logo
Local
Why are there flood lights sometimes left on at John Marshall High School?
March 05, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Bakery Flats 2.jpg
Local
Zoning change for proposed Bakery Flats project heads to Rochester Council
March 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Alejandro 42.JPG
Exclusive
Health
Guatemalan family makes the most of Mayo Clinic trips for son's treatment
March 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Caledonia/Houston's Tucker Ginther takes tough love to a state wrestling title
March 05, 2023 01:25 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten