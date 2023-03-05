Motzko embraces southern Minnesota roots while leading Gophers to No. 1 ranking

ROCHESTER — Bob Motzko was in elementary school when his family moved to Austin.

The Motzkos hadn’t fully settled into their new home when there was a knock at the door.

“I can’t remember how old I was,” Motzko said. “A guy knocked on our door and asked my dad ‘how many boys you got?’ My dad said ‘three.’ And he said ‘well they just signed up to play hockey.’

“It was Jim Sack, who was in charge of youth hockey in Austin. … It was great; we had a ton of kids in our neighborhood, back in that era where you just went from sport to sport — baseball, hockey, whatever season it was. Then Riverside Arena (Austin’s first indoor ice arena) was built in 1973.”

Motzko’s start in hockey in Austin propelled him to a successful coaching career that has spanned nearly four decades, including the past five seasons as the head coach at the University of Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter where his career has taken him, Motzko hasn’t forgotten his southeastern Minnesota roots. He brought his Gophers team to Austin last year to practice for two days. He did the same over the weekend, bringing the current No. 1-ranked Gophers to Rochester for a practice on Friday and an intrasquad scrimmage in front of more than 1,000 fans on Saturday at Graham Arena.

The Big Ten champion Gophers had a bye in the first-round of the conference playoffs, allowing them to get out of Minneapolis for a change of scenery prior to their conference semifinal game this Saturday, then the start of the NCAA Tournament in less than three weeks.

A crowd of more than 1,000 spectators packed Graham Arena 4 on Saturday, March 3, 2023, to watch the University of Minnesota men's hockey team's intrasquad scrimmage. Logan Cooley (92), a first-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes, scored a goal and assisted on another during the scrimmage. University of Minnesota athletics

“We wanted to get out of town,” Motzko said. “We’ve been doing this now — after COVID hit us — we’re taking the Gophers around the state and (the bye week) gives us a great time to do it.

“If I have chance to come south, we’ll come south. We did Austin last year and it’s nice to come down here this year. It’s great for our guys. We need a diversion, need to get out of town. We have to try to keep an edge and having a crowd (for Saturday’s scrimmage) will help us keep an edge.”

The process to get the Gophers to Rochester was as simple as Motzko calling Graham Arena manager Bob Montrose and asking if there was ice available over the weekend. For Montrose, it was a no-brainer to bring the powerhouse Gophers (25-8-1 overall) to Rochester and to Graham.

Motzko, 61, said he has taken moments throughout this season, which he called “special,” to enjoy the ride with an ultra-talented team.

“I think as you get older — like I’m getting older — you appreciate it to no end because it doesn’t come around all the time, when you get a group like this,” he said. “You never have a bad group, but when you get one like this, it has an edge to it.

“We don’t ever talk about the number (national ranking). I’m sure the guys know it, because that’s the pageantry that comes with college sports. … It’s all about how you’re playing at the end of the year and how you’re playing in the playoffs. We know we’re very fortunate, we have a very good team, great leadership and we’re pretty deep in all areas. Teams like this don’t come around very often.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Raving about Lamb

On a team that includes a two of the top four scorers in college hockey — forwards Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud, both first-round NHL Draft picks — and a defensive corps that includes six draft picks, Motzko’s eyes light up when asked about a mid-round NHL Draft pick who grew up in southeastern Minnesota.

Byron native Brody Lamb — who was the 2021 Associated Press Minnesota Player of the Year — has two goals and three assists this season, having played in 33 of Minnesota’s 34 games. Motzko said he loves what Lamb brings to the team, on and off the ice.

Byron native and former Dodge County boys hockey standout Brody Lamb takes a shot during the University of Minnesota men's hockey team's practice on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Graham Arena 3 in Rochester. Lamb is a freshman forward for the No. 1-ranked Gophers. Jason Feldman / Post Bulletin

“I hope he understands how good he’s doing,” Motzko said of Lamb, a fourth-round pick by the New York Rangers in 2021. “He’s going to be a big-time player. Everything that he’s been and he wants to be, he’s going to be that for us.

“He has great vision and he’s playing his best hockey right now. He just needs to get rewarded. If he could just pop a couple (goals) then they’re never going to stop. He’s going to be a big-time player for us.”

Lamb joined the Gophers this season as a true freshman, after a 19-goal, 41-point season with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers.

“He was comfortable (right away),” Motzko said. “He’s an athlete. I’m sure there was an acclimation period for him. I know he’s not scoring like he wants to, but it’s there. He’s just knocking on the door, and it’s almost every night now.

“We have a couple of young guys who, I like to call it, they’re starting to pop right now, and it’s coming at a great time.”