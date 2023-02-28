Narvaez set for Rochester return, this time to guide climbing franchise Rochester FC

ROCHESTER — Sebastian Narvaez is coming “home.”

Well, at least Rochester was home to the native of Cali, Colombia, for one summer soccer season. That was in 2010, when the standout goalie played for the since-defunct Rochester Thunder.

“My one (summer) in Rochester was great,” Narvaez said. “I got a really good connection there. It was a great way to get with the people of that community. They treated me really well.”

Now 37, married and the father of a 10-month-old boy, Narvraez will show up in Rochester not to play soccer but to coach it. On Jan. 24, he was named head coach for Rochester FC, a fifth-year franchise that is taking a considerable jump, its co-owners Midhat Mujic and Muharem Dedic lofting Rochester FC from its former United Premier Soccer League to USL League Two, the highest ranked amateur soccer in the country.

The Rochester FC men's team begins play on May 19. Its women's team begins May 21.

For their first head coach, they’ve chosen Narvraez, who brings not just extensive playing experience, including with the Omaha Vipers professional team, but professional and academy coaching experience. Narvraez was an assistant for pro teams Atletico FC and Orsomarso SC in Colombia and is also the president of Colombia training academy Sport Legends. That organization’s primary goal is to develop youth players in order that they land college scholarships at United States universities.

“(Narvaez) reached out to us,” Mujic said. “We met with him a couple of times over Zoom, talking about our goals and what he thinks about Rochester having a team. He seemed to fit perfectly for us.”

The fit Mujic and Dedic were seeking was someone who, besides coaching this high-tier men’s team, would also task themselves with developing Rochester FC at the youth levels where it has a number of boys and girls teams. One of Mujic’s and Dedic’s primary missions is to advance those youth players enough that in future years, they can play for their Rochester FC men’s team in the USL League Two and its first-year women’s team equivalent (in the USL W-League).

Narvraez, who will move to Rochester in late April, is excited for the opportunity.

“I think the most important thing right now is that Rochester FC has two teams, a men’s and women’s (Dedic will coach the women),” Narvraez said. “I think that is going to help grow a lot of interest in kids playing soccer, with them seeing a team that is close to them. I want them to see that they have a place to go (and play soccer at a high level) and not have to leave Rochester.”

Rochester’s top option to play men’s amateur summer soccer had been with Med City FC, which was previously one rung higher than Rochester FC in the National Premier League. Now Rochester FC is a single rung above Med City FC in its USL League Two.

In women’s soccer, Rochester also has Rochester United FC, which plays in the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

Narvraez, who played his college soccer at NAIA school Bellevue (Neb.) University, believes that having more than one men’s and women’s team in Rochester is a good thing.

“It is better to have more teams,” he said. “That way (players) get more chances. Back home (in Cali), we have four teams in our city that play professionally. It’s just more opportunities for players to be on teams.”

Narvraez comes to Rochester as passionate about soccer as he’s ever been. He’s excited to bring that fire to his new team and hopes it’s contagious.

“I am passionate about getting players to the next level,” he said. “I am passionate about seeing guys improve. I want them to play to a really high standard. I believe how we train will do that. We want to be a team that can compete on any field, against any team. And in time, I hope I can get some of these guys on national teams.”

As for himself, Narvraez sees coaching Rochester FC as another prime learning tool. He says he’s always looking to improve as a coach and has concentrated on that at all of his coaching stops.

“In any league, you have a chance to learn,” he said.

