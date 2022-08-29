Narveson: A big week ahead for area stock car tracks, fans

With Labor Day weekend upon us, this will bring a very busy week for racers and fans alike. It all gets underway on Thursday at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Founatin City, Wis., with the Karl Fenske Memorial Race that was rained out earlier this year.

The Modified feature will pay at least $4,999 to win. The USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Late Models are also on the card.

Things really heat up the next night at M.T.S.

The USMTS Modifieds invade the facility on Friday for a $10,000-to-win show. Again, the USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Late Models will race. Start time both nights is 6:45 p.m. with hot laps and racing to follow.

It should be a huge two days at Mississippi Thunder. I would expect some USMTS drivers to show up there Thursday to race for the bigger purse and get some track time ahead of Friday’s show.

Over at Chateau Speedway in Lansing, the track will hold its season championships on Friday. All six divisions will be in action with their normal start time of 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, the USMTS Modifieds move to the Deer Creek Speedway. This is another $10,000-to-win show that will also feature the USRA B-Mods and USRA Stock Cars. Racing will get underway at 6 p.m. that evening.

In other news from Mississippi Thunder, the Dirt Kings Late Model show that was rained out on Aug. 19 has been rescheduled. It will now be a two-day show on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22.

The show will pay $2,500 to win the Late Models feature on Friday and $10,000 to win on Saturday. Friday support classes will be USRA Modifieds, B-Mods and Hobby Stocks. Saturday’s support classes will be the same with the addition of the USRA Late Models.

Mississippi Thunder crowns champs

Mississippi Thunder Speedway held its season championship night on Friday.

Keith Foss won the USRA Modified title, Joe Chisholm is the USRA B-Mod champion, Kory Ressie is the USRA Late Model champ and Chris Hovden is the USRA Hobby Stock title holder.

Joe Chisholm is the hottest thing on four wheels right now. Chisholm started fourth and won his 12th feature of the season. Chisholm has now won the feature race in his last seven starts in a row.

Lucas Schott started on the pole and won the USRA Modified feature for his second win at Fountain City this season. He was followed by Dustin Sorensen, Jacob Bleess, Joe Chisholm and John Doelle.

Brady Williamson has looked pretty good in his USRA Hobby Stock this year. Williamson won his first ever feature race on Friday. Williamson held off veteran racer Steve Holthaus for the win.

Ryan Olson won his second of the season in the USRA Late Models. Olson beat Matt LaDuke and Lance Hofer for the victory.

Weather works out for Chateau

After losing the previous two weeks to rain, racing resumed at Chateau Speedway in Lansing on Friday. It was a really clean show with no caution flags throughout the heat races. Three of the six feature races also went caution free. That allowed the program to be completed just after 10 p.m., early enough for everyone to stick around for the annual fireworks display that had been delayed for a couple of weeks.

Steve Wetzstein scored his third feature win of the season as he led flag to flag in a caution free feature. Jason Cummins started eighth and finished a distant second andA.J. Hoff placed third. Ryan Wezstein ran up to fourth after he started 12th and Darwyn Karau was fifth.

In the USRA Stock Cars Andrew Eischens jumped off of row one and led every lap to win his second of the season. Eischens also dodged a three-way tangle amongst the leaders to win the Pure Stock feature also. It was Eischens third Pure Stock win this season.

The USRA B Mods also went caution free in their feature. where Noah Grinstead passed Hunter Kennedy for the lead and drove on to his third win at Lansing this year.

There was one lone caution flag in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds. Kadden Kath won his fifth of the season in a Kath family dominated top five. Greg Pfeifer Jr. was second followed by Kobie Kath and Kylie Kath. This was Kadden Kath’s 10th overall win for 2022.

In other action at Chateau, Shawn Poston topped the 15-car Hornet field for his fourth win of the year.