Narveson: Area stock-car race tracks battling weather woes, hope to get season going soon

Just like most outdoor sports this spring, the 2022 stock car racing season has been delayed by the weather. Below normal temperatures and wet conditions have made getting facilities ready for any racing activity.

The exception so far was Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis. They were ready to go and actually held a practice session on Thursday, April 21. Nearly 100 cars turned out for the test and tune.

The 14th season opener for Mississippi Thunder was to be the third Annual Karl Fenske Memorial Race on Friday. But the rain came and did not relent so the event was postponed until this Friday, April 30.

The Fenske Memorial is held each year in memory of the flamboyant and hard-charging racer from Winona who passed away unexpectedly in 2019 at the age of 63. The event always has huge support from the racing community. Extra money is pumped into the purse by businesses and individuals to boost the payout in each class.

As of now the USRA Modified feature will pay at least $3999 to win, the USRA B-Mods $599, USRA Late Models $799 and the USRA Hobby Stocks will pay $499 to win. All those numbers end in 99 which was Karl Fenske’s number for most of his 30-plus year career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucas Schott of Chatfield is the defending Modified champion and Dustin Sorensen of Rochester was the inaugural winner in 2020.

Todd Narveson Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley hopes to get the track’s 27th season underway soon.

The only event that has been held was the annual car show hosted by Rochester Chevrolet on April 2. A practice session was scheduled for April 16 and that was postponed due to weather, as was the rescheduled date, April 23.

A new date for practice has not been set yet, so stay tuned to Deer Creek’s social media for updates.

A new class of cars

The biggest change at Deer Creek is the WISSOTA Super Stock division was dropped in favor of the USRA Stock Car class. The Super Stocks have declined in numbers over the past decade, but had held their own. The division had its heyday for quite a few years, but slowly other tracks dropped them until Deer Creek was the only area track with them.

The USRA Stock Cars always put on a great show when they come to Deer Creek. It will be interesting to see who comes to race there and how many local racers will make the move to the division. Track officials are optimistic that the car counts will make the change a good one.

Besides the Stock Cars replacing the Super Stocks, the division line up will remain the same with USRA Modifieds, USRA B-Mods, WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and WISSOTA Street Stocks.

Over at the Chateau Speedway in Lansing, their schedule does not get underway until Tuesday, May 3, with a practice session. The 66th season opener is on tap for Friday, May 6, and there is a change in divisions there as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gone are the WISSOTA Street Stocks and like Deer Creek, Chateau has added the USRA Stock Cars to take their place. The rest of the classes will remain with the USRA Modifieds, USRA B-Mods, WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, Pure Stocks and Hornets.

Chateau’s opening weekend will be a two-day show. On May 6 will be the James Krejci Memorial Race which will honor the veteran racer from Blooming Prairie who passed away last August. The event was scheduled for last fall, but was rained out. The race will pay $710 to win the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, the 71 represents Krejci’s number.

On May 7, the USRA B-Mods will race for $1250 to win. Five of the track’s six classes will be in action both nights. The only class not racing that weekend will be the Modifieds, due to the big three-day USMTS show at Mississippi Thunder that weekend. Deer Creek is also off that weekend.

News and notes

The United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS) has faced some of the same weather woes as our local tracks. Their last show was held in Humboldt, Kansas, in late March. The show scheduled for Webster City, Iowa, earlier this month was washed out twice. The next scheduled show is the three-day Dairyland Showdown at Mississippi Thunder Speedway, set for May 5-7.

Speaking of the USMTS, Rochester’s Dustin Sorensen is the early points leader in the series after four races. Sorensen won the opener at Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas. Sorensen, who won the USRA Modified national title in 2020, has finished in the top five in three of the four shows with his worst finish an eighth-place outing.

One area racer did manage to find a place to race this past weekend. Jake Timm from Winona made the trip with his Late Model to Peoria Speedway on Saturday. There was over $5000 up for grabs to the winner. After some electrical issues early on, Timm rallied to win his B-Main and then raced from 17th to eighth in the feature to earn the hard-charger award when he passed the most cars.

Todd Narveson is a track announcer at Deer Creek Speedway and a local stock car racing historian. He will write a column for the Post Bulletin throughout the 2022 racing season.