Narveson: Chisholms' Jamboree victories highlight fantastic season at Deer Creek Speedway

SPRING VALLEY — Jim Chisholm’s Magic Number at Deer Creek Speedway was 24.

The young driver from Osage, Iowa, closed another standout season at the track on Sept. 24 by capturing another Featherlite Fall Jamboree championship — this time at the highest level — and earning a whopping $27,000 over three days as he swept all thre USMTS Modifieds features at Deer Creek’s season-ending event.

Chisholm won the 24th annual Fall Jamboree on Sept. 24 in his car, No. 24c.

Chisholms dominate finale

As was the case a few times this year Chisholm and his younger brother Joe won feature races on the same night. That trend continued on the final night of the Jamboree.

The B-Mods set a Jamboree record with 87 drivers who raced over the three days. But it was once again Joe Chisholm who stood in victory lane to sweep the Jamboree.

ADVERTISEMENT

The B-Mod division is loaded with talent so this statistic is pretty amazing: Jim Chisholm won eight straight Jamboree features, and now Joe has won three straight. That gives the Chisholm brothers 11 straight wins in feature races at the Jamboree.

Shaun Walski of Rollignstone led the three-wide start for the $1500 to win, 30-lap B-Mods finale. Scott Demmer of Ellendale took second while Dylan Goettl challenged him.

Joe Chisholm, who started ninth, worked past Ellendale’s Kadden Kath for the fourth spot before a yellow on lap 12. Goettl dropped out with transmission issues during that yellow flag.

Chisholm bolted to second when he passed Demmer.

A scary situation that involved Michael Johnson of Rose Creek occurred on lap 15. Johnson’s car burst into flames on the front stretch and continued to blaze when he stopped in turn one. Johnson quickly exited the burning car as officials extinguished the fire.

Chisholm got by for the lead and did not let the five yellows that came out in the waning stages of the race affect him. Chisholm took off on the green-white-checkered finish to score his 18th win of the season.

Brandon Hare finished in second with Demmer in third.

• The USMTS Modified drivers who did not qualify for the A-Main raced in a 25-lap non-qualifier race that paid $2,000 to win. Thirty-one cars started and it was the race of the weekend for the Modifieds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Wiome of Center City took the lead from outside of row one. Wiome opened up a big lead until a red flag was displayed for Alan Bohlman’s roll-over on the front straightaway. The Isanti driver was unhurt.

Wiome took off on the restart and caught heavy lapped traffic on lap 19. Cory Crapser of Chippewa Falls, Wis., closed in on Wiome in the lapped traffic. They put on a great side-by-side battle for the lead,

Crapser took advantage of the lapped cars to edge Wiome at the line for the win. Joe Horgdal of Mantorville had a superb run in third, Lance Mari of El Centro, California came from 17th to fourth and Steve Lavassuer of River Falls, Wisconsin was fifth.

• In the 50-lap, $12,000-to-win USMTS finale, Brandon Davis of Hayfield led the race and got into lapped traffic on lap 14. Jim Chisholm raced Terry Phillips until a yellow on lap 25.

Chisholm challenged Davis on lap 27 and passed for the lead on lap 28. A yellow flag on lap 43 did not slow Chisholm down. He took off from there and took the win by 3.28 seconds over Davis.

Rodney Sanders was third, with Lucas Schott fourth and Dustin Sorensen fifth. Sorensen opened up his points lead in the USMTS national championship standings, going into the final three races in late October. He has a 127-point lead over Tanner Mullens.

Chatfield's Schott gets a Jamboree 'W'

It took Lucas Schott one turn of the steering wheel to take control of the USMTS Modifieds Jamboree feature on opening night, Thursday, Sept. 22. The 26-year-old from Chatfield beat four-time USMTS National Champion Rodney Sanders to the flagstand to lead the opening lap, and then went unchallenged the final 29 circuits to get his second USMTS victory of the season and 12th of his career.

Cautions slowed the pace on just three occasions, and while Schott led every lap it was a race-long battle behind him for nearly every other position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schott’s win is his third USMTS victory at Deer Creek. He collected $3,000 for the win.

Joe Chisholm won the first USRA B-Modifieds feature, while Kris Jackson, a two-time national champion, took the lead on lap eight and didn't give it up.

Night Two of the Jamboree — Friday, Sept. 23 — saw more of the same. Jackson took the lead at the halfway point of the first B-Mods feature and went on to win. Joe Chisholm waited until later in the second feature to take over. He started in row three, then battled Brandon Hare side-by-side for the lead in the closing laps. Chisholm threw a slide job on lap 16 to take the lead for good. Hare finished second with Trevor Fecht in third.

In the 40-lap USMTS Modified feature, Cayden Carter of Oskaloosa, Iowa, led every lap to take home his first career USMTS win. It was not as easy as it sounds and if not for a late race yellow flag, the outcome may have been different. Sorensen worked past Shane Devolder of Pacifica, Calif., for second on lap 27. Sorensen and Jake O’Neil reeled in the leader and just as things were heating up, the caution came out on lap 35 and again on lap 37.

That gave Carter a clear track and he led the last three laps for the win. O’Neil sneaked past Sorensen for second while Rodney Sanders was fourth and Terry Phillips of Springfield, Mo., was fifth.