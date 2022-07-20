Narveson: Close calls, battle of brothers highlights racing's return to Dodge County Speedway

KASSON — It was a wild and wooly Thursday night at the annual stock car racing event at the Dodge County Fair in Kasson. A total of 43 cars turned out for the four-division program in front of a decent fair crowd. Despite the lower car count, the action on the track will give race fans something to talk about for a long time to come.

Things all started before the Modified heat. The terragator which was out packing in the track took a sudden left turn off the speedway in turn two and about drove over the front end of AJ Hoff's Modified. Hoff was able to get stopped, but Doug Hillson ran into Hoff. Fortunately, it was just a close call.

P.J. Duchene won in the Pure Stocks where there were 10-cars. Jack Maas led until getting tied up while trying to put a car down a lap. Duchene took the lead for the win. Jack Paulson, Maas, Dylan Nirk, and Devyn Deyo were in the top five.

Gavin Shaw collected his first career win in the B-Mods. Nine cars on hand last night and Shaw led the entire way. There was a wild scramble in the final corner for second place. Cole Bennerotte and Cole Neisius collided on the final lap in turn four. Bennerotte went to the tail. Neisius, Brian Shawn, Brody Shaw and Caleb Korpi were in the top five.

Fifteen Midwest Modifieds had very wild race that will give people something to talk about for long time to come. Josh Mattick led until Kylie Kath threw a slider for the lead. Mattick and Kath then made more contact in turn one that brought out the yellow. Both drivers were judged at fault and were sent to the tail.

Kylie Kath was then disqualified from the race for tagging his brother Kadden on the yellow. It was really one of the stranger races I have seen in a while. That took seasoned race fans back to the days of old, when this type of thing happened on a weekly basis.

Kadden made it his second Dodge County fair win in a row. Billy Steinberg, Jayme Hiller, Darryl Hainka, Tyron Friese and Luke Hainka rounded out the six cars that finished.

Ryan Wetzstein started on the pole and dominated the 15-lap Modified feature race. Steve Wetzstein, AJ Hoff, Brandon Davis and Darwyn Karau were in the top five. Joel Alberts, Doug Hillson and Mitch Madery rounded out the field and Joe Horgdal was unable to start the race. Davis had the save of the night when he got up on two wheels and somehow made the save and did not get upside down.

Wetzstein, Kath stay hot at Chateau

The Mid American Renegade Non Wing Sprints made their second of three appearances this season at Chateau last weekend. Cam Schaefer came from the second row and led Jake Kouba and Scott Brandt to the checkered flag. The non-winged Sprint Cars brought their largest group of cars to date with 12 on hand for this appearance.

Kevin Donlan made his first appearance of the season in the USRA Stock Cars and left the track a feature winner. Donlan started on the pole and led the entire way over Andrew Eischens and Cole Denner. This was Donlan's fourth win overall in 2022.

Kadden Kath continued where he left off in Kasson the night before. Kath started in third, took the lead and then held off his brother Kylie, who started eighth for the win. The Kath brothers made it a sweep of the top three when Kobie finished in third. For Kadden Kath, it was his second win in a row at Chateau and fifth overall.

Greg Pfeifer Jr. put on a show in the Midwest Modifieds when he started 16th after failing tech in his heat race. Pfeifer charged all the way up for fourth at the checkered flag. He also had to pit early in that race for a flat tire and started in the back again.

In the Hornets, Shawn Poston became the first repeat feature winner in the class this season. Brandon Blanchard was second and Colin Wittenberg was third.

Ryan Wetzstein also continued his hot streak this week in the USRA Modifieds. Wetzstein, fresh off his win at Kasson on Thursday, won again at Lansing on Friday. It was Wetzstein’s second win in a row and he also became the first repeat winner in the class. Josh Angst made it interesting towards the end, but Wetzstein took the win over Angst and his dad Steve Wetzstein.

The Pure Stock feature had a roll-over when Jim Briggs ended up on his side early in the feature race. Jack Maas took the early lead and held onto it flag to flag for his first feature win of the year.

The USRA B-Mod feature also had a roll-over when Kullen Kath got turned sideways in turn one and barrel rolled thru the corner. Kath was uninjured in the incident. Hunter Kennedy started on the pole and used it to his advantage as he led flag to flag for his second feature win of the season.

Hovden wins thriller at Deer Creek

A large crowd of fans and a season high 119 cars were on hand for Tasseldega Nights at Deer Creek Speedway. The southern Minnesota Corn Growers of Mower, Dodge, Goodhue, Freeborn, Olmsted, Wabasha and Fillmore counties offered free admission for all fans on Saturday night.

A huge field of 44 USRA B-Modifieds needed five heat races and two B-Mains to determine their 26-car field for the feature race.

Taylor Ausrud jumped to the lead, but Alex Schubbe would lead lap one. Noah Grinstead worked to third early in the race while Schubbe and Ausrud raced up front. The trio was close on lap eight and Ausrud started to challenge for the lead. Ausrud was able to get alongside Schubbe on a couple of occasions but just could not quite get by. Grinstead was right there to make it a three-car battle.

Schubbe fended Ausrud and then fought off Grinstead to take his first ever Deer Creek win. Grinstead was second with Ausrud third. Joe Chisholm finished in fourth and Zach Brom was fifth.

The story in the WISSOTA Street Stocks continues to be Braden Brauer. He brought out a new car and did not miss a beat when he won his fifth of the season. Brauer came from row three to take the lead, but the win was not that easy. His younger brother Kolton made him work for it and they crossed the line first and second. Kyle King returned to racing after a couple of seasons off to finish in third.

Josh Mattick led the 24-car pack of WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds until Don Schaefer took the lead on lap three. Kadden Kath was on the move from row five and quickly was in the top five. Kath continued his charge to the front when he passed Mattick on lap eight and then challenged Schaefer. Kath made the pass on lap 14, but Schaefer drove back by. Kath reclaimed the lead before a yellow flew on lap 15.

On the start, Kylie Kath who was third tried in vain to get by Schaefer and Kadden Kath. Kylie Kath slid up the track and that allowed Kadden Kath to pull away. Kadden Kath led the last three laps for the win which was his third of the week. Kylie Kath was second while Schaefer was third. Christopher Deno finished in fourth and Mitch Weiss was fifth.

Another great field of 22-USRA Stock Cars put on an outstanding 20-lap feature race. Shawn Peter led the first eight laps until a caution came out. That would set up a wild restart and the race really heated up after that.

On the start, Kyle Falck who started seventh, snagged the lead and brought 12th-place starter Mitch Hovden along with him. Falck and Hovden’s race for the lead was spectacular from lap 13 to lap 18. In that timeframe Falk and Hovden exchanged 10 slide jobs for the lead.

On lap 18, Falck spun in turn one and that collected a couple of cars. Brayden Gjere was sent to the tail for the yellow and that set up a dash to the finish. Hovden held on for the win which was his sixth of the year. Josh Zieman who started 11th made a late race charge to second with Falk third. Blake Adams finished fourth and Kevin Donlan came from 17th to fifth.

The USRA Modifieds had rookie modified driver Ryan Wiome lead the first nine laps. Brandon Davis took over after a restart a set sail until a big crash took place on lap 12. Darwyn Karau, Jake Stark and Jayden Larson got tangled on the front-stretch. Some great driving from those three and others prevented the melee from being even bigger.

From there Davis checked out for his second win of the season. This win also tied him with Mike Sorensen for the all-time Modified feature win lead with 48. Jim Chisholm raced from 13th to third while Parker Hale, Keith Foss and Josh Angst rounded out the top five.

Narvy’s Notes

Local modified drivers flexed their muscle once again on the USMTS Modified swing this week. Tuesday night, July 12, at Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City, Iowa, Jim Chisholm won his first Modified feature with a thrilling victory worth $5,000.

Thursday the USMTS headed to Ogilvie (Minn.) Raceway for the first of three shows for "Mod Wars." Dave Cain won the race, but Rochester’s Dustin Sorensen was second and Chatfield’s Lucas Schott was third.

Friday night during the Mod Wars at Ogilvie, Sorensen came from 11th to win the USMTS feature. That win was worth $5,000 and his fifth USMTS win this year. Lucas Schott was third on Friday night.

Then at the Mod Wars finale on Saturday at Ogilvie, Winona’s Jake Timm won the USMTS Modified main event worth $11,000 for his efforts. The series headed to Casino Speedway in Watertown, S.D., on Sunday.