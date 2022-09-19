Narveson: Eyota's Brauer makes southern Minnesota racing history at Wissota 100

The Wissota 100 was held this past weekend at the I-94 Speedway in Fergus Falls.

A few local drivers attended the prestigious show, and some did very well. One southeastern Minnesota driver even returned home as a champion.

Braden Brauer of Eyota won the Street Stocks title to become the first southern Minnesota driver to win a Wissota 100 title since Winona’s Lance Matthees won the Late Model title back in 2011. Brauer's victory was another highlight in a fantastic season, which included 15 feature wins and a track points title at Deer Creek Speedway.

Braden’s younger brother Kolton had quite the night on Saturday at the Wissota 100, too. Kolton had to run a last chance feature and came from 14th place to fourth just to qualify for the feature. In the feature he charged from 28th all the way to fifth.

Brandon Duellman of Winona started 10th in the Super Stock main event and finished third. Greg Pfeifer Jr. qualified for the Midwest Modified feature, but did not finish.

Falck, Clinton top Stock Car Nationals

The rainy weather that was predicted for Saturday never materialized at the 4th Annual Altenberg Construction Stock Car Nationals went off without a hitch.

The car count set a record for this event with 53-Medieval Chassis USRA Stock Cars and a whopping field of 71-USRA Hobby Stocks. Two drivers would stake claim to their second Stock Car Nationals titles.

Of the 71-Hobby Stocks entered, 21 of the top 30 in national points were on hand. They required seven heat races and four B-features to determine the 24-car field for the $1000 to win 25-lap feature.

B.J. Dahl, Dustin Gulbrandson and Justin Licthy led the pack to the green flag. Coming in to get the green there was a big tangle up front. That knocked out Dahl and Gulbrandson was sent to the back.

Lichty took the early lead while Dylan Nelson and Dylan Clinton were close behind. Clinton nabbed second as another yellow flag flew on lap five.

Lichty continued to lead while Clinton and Nelson remained close. Gulbrandson was the car to watch as he had charged all the way to sixth on lap eight.

The top three remained close as Clinton took over the lead when another caution slowed the race on lap 21. From there, Clinton drove to his second Stock Car Nationals title. Nelson finished second.

Chris Hovden raced from 19th to third, but was disqualified in post-race tech. That moved Gulbrandson to third, Lichty was fourth and 15th starter Nick Schwebach was fifth.

The Stock Cars ran five heat races and three B-features to whittle their field down to the 24-car pack for the $5000 to win race. Shawn Peter, Jeffrey Larson and Rich Gregoire brought the field to the green.

Kyle Falck used the low groove to take the lead on lap one. Third row starters Mitch Hovden and Derek Green moved to second and third.

Falck was challenged by Hovden while Green battled with Jeffrey Larson for third on lap 10. Falck held the lead with Hovden a couple of car lengths back. The racing was really good behind the lead quartet.

There was a caution for debris on lap 23 and another on lap 24. When the race resumed, Dustin Larson moved up to challenge Hovden for second. They would exchange a couple of slide jobs on lap 27 but Hovden would hang on to second.

Hovden moved back in to challenge Falck for the lead on lap 31, but another yellow brought the race to a halt on lap 33. On the restart Hovden threw a slider at Falck to take the lead but Falck dove low to regain the lead.

The race for the lead was incredible when they went four-wide with Falck, Hovden, Dustin Larson and Dan Jones. Jones was in the mix after he started 15th.

Dustin Larson stole second from Hovden and the went after Falck. On lap 37, Larson executed a perfect slider and took the lead. Falck crossed him over and regained the lead once again.

Lap 38 saw the same scenario when Larson slid in front of Falck in turn two. Falck was ready for the move and crossed over to take the lead back.

Falck led the final two laps to claim his second Stock Car Nationals title. Larson finished second while Hovden was third. Dylan Thornton charged from 16th to fourth and Dan Jones came home in fifth.

Narvy’s Notes

• It was announced on Saturday that the 2023 Stock Car Nationals will pay an enormous $10,000 to win and $1,000 to start for the Stock Cars. The weekend will also be a three-race swing.

The Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis., will host a race with a similar format on Friday, followed by Deer Creek on Saturday and the Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City, Iowa, will also have the Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks on Sunday.

• An announcement was made by Deer Creek Speedway regarding the divisions that will be racing in 2023. It was announced that the WISSOTA Street Stocks will be dropped due to a lack of cars. In their place will be the USRA Hobby Stock division.

• Tyrone Lingenfelter of Mississippi Thunder Speedway was also on hand at Deer Creek to make an announcement at the pit meeting. He informed the Stock Car division drivers that they will be added to their weekly lineup for 2023.

Brown becomes first time winner at Chateau

The rains skirted the Chateau Speedway on Friday. That allowed the final race of the Lansing track’s 2022 schedule to take place. The four-division program was a quick one that was completed by 9:30 p.m.

Dustin Brown of Clear Lake, Iowa, shot off of row one and led the USRA Modifieds feature from start to finish to earn his first career win in the Modifieds.

Joe Horgdal of Mantorville has had a horrible 2022 season. However on Friday Horgdal shook all of that bad luck and finished second, while Kasson’s Darwyn Karau was third.

• The USRA B-Modifieds feature was the highlight of the night. It boiled down to an intense battle with Nortfield’s Trevis Underdal, Kobie Kath of Owatonna and Kadden Kath from Ellendale.

Kobie Kath took the lead on the white flag lap, but then a yellow came out. The race was deemed complete at the white flag and Kobie was named the winner, followed by his older brother Kadden and then Underdahl.

• Jackson Vsetecka of Fort Atkinson, Iowa drove a strong race in the USRA Stock Cars. Vsetecka drove past leader Blake Adams on lap 11 and cruised to the win over Adams.

• In only his second night out, Brady Krohnberg of Walters dominated the Pure Stock feature. Krohnberg took the lead from Faribault’s Jack Maas on lap four and cruised to his first win.

Local Drivers shine at Cedar Lake

Another big race that a few locals attended was the Legendary 100 held at the Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin.

Josh Angst of Winona won a Modified qualifying feature on Friday to make the main event on Saturday. Angst finished fifth in that race.

Alex Williamson of Rushford has had a rough 2022 season but had a good week at Cedar Lake. Williamson finished third on Thursday which locked him into the championship feature Saturday. Williamson ran from 11th to sixth on Saturday.

Dan Nissalke of Winona won a Super Stock qualifier on Friday and started second on Saturday. Unfortunately, Nissalke did not finish and was credited with 14th.

Kory Ressie of Alma, Wisconsin won the USRA Late Model title on Saturday. Justin Sass of Elgin had a good run in fourth. Lucas Peterson of Grand Meadow a two-time national champion did not finish and ended up 16th.