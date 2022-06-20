Narveson: First-time winners highlight action at area race tracks

The Chateau Speedway in Lansing and Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley both were able to hold racing programs this past weekend. Finally, the weather cooperated for both tracks and they each had decent crowds and car counts.

One driver scored his first career win at Lansing on Friday and three drivers won their first feature races at Deer Creek on Saturday. It was a pretty good weekend for area tracks.

Bloom gets first career win

The Chateau Speedway in Lansing hosted the Mid-American Renegade Non-Wing Traditional Sprints on Friday. It was the first of three appearances for that group at Chateau this season. The Sprint Cars will also be on the program on July 13 and again on Aug. 19.

Brian VanMeveren of Woodbury topped the nine-car field in the feature. He started outside front row and ran second to St. Paul Park’s Brad Cunningham for a couple of laps before taking the lead and eventually the win, while Cunningham held on for second ahead of Scott Brandt.

The feel-good story so far in the 2022 racing season was in Friday's Wissota Midwest Modifieds feature. Tony Bloom returned to racing this season after 11 years away from the sport. The third-generation racer scored his first career feature win with a flag-to-flag win in the main event. Trevis Underdahl kept pressure on Bloom, but Bloom held on for the win. Greg Pfeifer Jr and Kadden Kath finished third and fourth.

Taylor Ausrud became the fifth different winner in as many nights at Chateau in the USRA B Modifieds. Ausrud led early before losing the lead to Kevin Johnson. Johnson bobbled coming to the white flag and Ausrud shot past for the win. Johnson finished second ahead of Michael Johnson.

There was a stout field of 19-USRA Modifieds on hand at Lansing. Keith Foss took the lead on lap three and went on to win the feature event. Front row starters AJ Hoff and A.J. Zvorak finished second and third just ahead of Steve Wetzstein.

Tanner Chadderdon of Faribault made his first appearance of the year and won the Hornet feature over a 13-car field. In Heat 1 Maison Poston went high off of turn one and rolled his car several times. He crawled out safely after the car landed on its roof.

Joe Schmit claimed his second straight feature USRA Stock Cars and Josh Eischens topped a large 21-car field to win the Pure Stocks.

MTS takes a bye week

The Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis., had a “bye-week” this past Friday. With Winona Steamboat Days going on and the big Masters weekend at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis., the track traditionally takes the night off.

Racing will resume at MTS this Friday, June 24, with its four-division program. A special attraction this week will be the King Of The Grass, lawn mower racing on the 1/5-mile Lightning Speedway that sits inside the big track. Heat races for the mowers start at 6:30 p.m. It was a popular addition to their schedule last season and is back again this summer.

First Time Winners at The Creek

It was Pink-Out Night with Join The Journey at Deer Creek Speedway on Saturday. The event helped to raise awareness and money for the fight against breast cancer. There was a silent auction, raffles, 50/50 sales and a push-up challenge, where money was donated to Join the Journey based on the number of pushups completed by the night's five feature winners in victory lane.

The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds were first up for their 18-lap feature event. Ryan Goergen took the early lead but Mitch Weiss zoomed from seventh to challenge Goergen. Kadden Kath was also on the move and was in third on lap two. Weiss stole the lead on lap three and Kath followed him to second on lap five. On lap eight, Kath threw a slide job on Weiss to take the lead, but Weiss charged to Kath’s inside in turn four to reclaim the lead. Kath executed another slider in turn two and was back out front. A yellow slowed the race on lap nine.

Kath took off from there and led the pack to the checkered flag for his first win at Deer Creek this season. Kath then did 43 pushups worth $21 each for Join The Journey. Nick Koehler was able to pass Weiss for second late in the race while Trevis Underdahl and Bill Steinberg were in the top five.

Ross Spitzer took off from row one to lead the WISSOTA Street Stock feature. Kolton Brauer quickly moved from seventh to second while Nick Schwebach and Braden Brauer raced for third. On lap four, Spitzer drifted up high and Kolton Brauer used the low groove to take the lead. While Kolton started to pull away, his older brother Braden raced with Spitzer for second.

While the leaders started to catch the back of the field, Aaron Gustafson spun and Spitzer had no place to go and made contact to bring out the caution. Despite the contact, Spitzer was able to continue, but Gustafson was done for the night.

Kolton Brauer ran a smooth line on the bottom of the track and led the rest of the race to score his first ever feature win. Kolton the did 40-push-ups in victory lane for Join The Journey. Braden Brauer ran second with Schwebach third, Spitzer fourth and Kory Adams was fifth.

Another big field of 38 USRA B-Modifieds were on hand. Five heat races and two B-Features were needed to determine the 26-car field for their 18-lap feature. Joe Chisholm redrew the pole position inside of row one and he just plain dominated. Chisholm worked the top of the speedway and drove away from the rest of the competitors. Even when he caught the back of the pack Chisholm worked the lapped traffic to perfection.

Chisholm drove under the checkered flag first for his first ever win at Deer Creek. Chisholm then ripped off 84 push-ups for Join The Journey. The race behind Chisholm was good when Jackson Hale edged Brandon Hare for second and Alex Schubbe held off Colby Mann for fourth.

There were 10 drivers who started the USRA Stock Cars feature and it was the race of the night and could be a candidate for race of the year. Travis Shipman took the early lead with Shawn Peter and Brayden Gjere second and third and Kyle Falck came from eighth to fourth.

The top four ran close and Gjere got to second and then threw a slide job at Shipman to take the lead on lap 11. Shipman crossed over and went low, but Gjere held on up front. Then Falck slipped past Shipman for second on lap 13. Falck was right with Gjere, and on lap 17 Falck dove low in turn three and slid in front of Gjere to take the lead. Gjere dove low and repaid the slider and took the lead in turn two on lap 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Falck dove low again in turn three and it was a perfect slider to regain the lead. Gjere was not done and he came back to take the lead with another slide job in turn two. Falck again fought back to take the lead in turn three, but Gjere led once again out of turn four.

Falck dove low again and led when the white flag was displayed. One more time Gjere dove low and slid in front of Falck in turn two. The race still had two more turns and Falck executed yet another slider to take his third win in a row.

Falck did 20 pushups in victory lane for Join The Journey. Gjere finished a close second with Shipman third. Chris Adams was fourth and Peter wound up fifth.

The USRA Modifieds feature also had a dominant performance by the winner. Aaron Benson started inside the front row and took off from the start. Benson opened up a large lead over A.J. Hoff while Keith Foss moved from ninth to third. By lap seven, Benson had stretched his advantage to a full straightaway. Foss had moved up to second, but the driver on the move was Brandon Davis. Davis started 12th and got by Darwyn Karau to take fourth on lap eight.

Benson set a torrid pace while Foss was still quite a distance behind. Davis continued to move forward and passed Hoff for third on lap 16. Jim Chisholm who started 10th had now taken over fifth.

Even when Benson caught the back of the field, he negotiated the lapped traffic without any problems. Foss was able to cut the gap a bit, but it was not enough. Benson also got his first ever Deer Creek win and then did his car number in push-ups which is 24. Foss was second, Davis third, Chisholm was fourth and Hoff fifth.

Narvy’s Notes

The USMTS Modified series was in action at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond on June 16-18. Dustin Sorensen picked up the win worth $3,000 on Thursday while Jacob Bleess was 11th and Jake Timm was 25th. Timm also ran his Late Model and ran a strong fifth in the feature.

On Friday, Sorensen finished in fifth, while Bleess was 14th. Timm finished one spot behind Bleess in 15th and Lucas Schott ended up 19th. Timm finished one spot better with his Late Model as he took third in their main event.

Dereck Ramirez of Woodward, Okla., won the Modifieds in Saturday’s finale which was worth $10,000. Timm finished in third and Sorensen ran third while Bleess finished 16th. Sorensen still holds a 67-point lead over Tanner Mullens in the national USMTS points. The series is off until July 12 when they will be at the Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City, Iowa.

