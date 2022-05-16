Narveson: Hoff wins season opener as Chateau Speedway kicks off its 66th Season

The Chateau Speedway in Lansing opened up on Friday to start the 66th season the speedway has been in operation. Finally, some excellent weather greeted everyone for the six-division program. A total of 86 cars signed in for the opener.

A.J. Hoff of Mantorville started outside of row one to win his second career USRA Modifieds feature. Jason Cummins of New Richland was second, pole sitter Kylie Kath from Claremont was third while Ryan Wetzstein of West Concord who started 10th charged to fourth and Winona’s Josh Angst was fifth.

The USRA Stock Cars will take the place of the WISSOTA Street Stocks class in 2022. The Stock Cars made their debut with 10-cars in attendance. Travis Shipman of Mason City, Iowa brought home the win.

Three-time defending track champion in the USRA B-Mods, Noah Grinstead of Austin picked up where he left off last season. Grinstead drove from 12th to win the feature. The other driver with a great run was Michael Johnson, also of Austin, who came from 18th to fifth.

Noah Grinstead, of Austin, was the Double M Transport USRA B Mod feature winner Friday, May 13, 2022, at Chateau Speedway in Lansing, Minn. Contributed

Jake Smith of St. Joseph made the long haul to Lansing pay off when he topped the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds feature. Smith was the WISSOTA Rookie of the Year in the Midwest Modifieds and finished fifth in national points, with 16 wins in 2021. It was Smith’s 17th show this season as he has raced in New Mexico, Nevada, Kansas and Missouri.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other action at Chateau, P.J. Duchene of Faribault won the Pure Stocks feature and Nate Coopman of Mankato won the Hornets main event.

Deer Creek Fires Up 2022 Season

Saturday, the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley got its season underway. A big field of 115 cars came to race for the first night of racing. In the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, Nick Koehler from Bloomer, Wis., started in row one and dominated the 18-lap race for the win. Koehler, who spent 2021 in a WISSOTA Modified, will run in both classes in 2022.

Braden Brauer of Eyota, fresh off a third-place finish at Fergus Falls on Friday, won the WISSOTA Street Stocks feature at Deer Creek. Brauer, the defending track champion, took the lead away from Bernie Adams of Osage, Iowa, on lap five and led the rest of the way.

Andrew Hanson made the long four-and-a-half-hour haul from Iron River, Wis., to finish second. Kolton Brauer, Braden's younger brother, ran a strong race and finished in third.

A large field of 40 USRA B-Mods were on hand and it took five heat races and two B-Mains to determine the 26-car field for their 18-lap main event. Trevor Fecht of Allison, Iowa, took off from row one and led every lap but the most important one, the last one.

Fecht held the lead but Hunter Kennedy of St. Ansgar, Iowa, slowly closed the gap and was ready to make a move when the white flag came out. Kennedy dove to the inside of Fecht in turn three and slid up in front of Fecht with room to spare to steal the lead in turn four. Kennedy held on for his second career Deer Creek win. Jackson Hale of Grand Meadow had a fine run from seventh to third.

The USRA Stock Cars have joined the weekly line-up at Deer Creek, taking the place of the WISSOTA Super Stocks. A good field of 15 cars were there and they put on their normal great race. Kyle Falck of Decorah, Iowa, led all 20 laps, but Travis Shipman from Mason City, Iowa, gave him a little scare on the final lap.

The race behind the leaders was excellent, with six cars dueling for third. That went on for most of the race with McIntire, Iowa’s Blake Adams driving from ninth to take the position. Jesse Brown from Nashua, Iowa, was fourth and Cole Denner out of Ionia, Iowa, was fifth.

ADVERTISEMENT

USRA Modified rookie driver Parker Hale of Grand Meadow held the early lead when the feature race got going. However, defending track champion Cory Crapser of Chippewa Falls, Wis., took over on lap nine. Crapser led the rest of the way for the win. Hale finished a very strong second, West Concord’s Ryan Wetzstein ran third, with New Richland’s Jason Cummins and Joe Horgdal of Kasson in the top five.

Narvy’s Notes

• The Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis., did not race this past weekend. They scheduled the weekend off to give their staff a chance to rest after their three-day show the week prior. Their four-division program starts at 7:15 p.m. this Friday.

• Three racers have come back to racing after some time away from the sport. Tony Bloom of Rochester is in a WISSOTA Midwest Modified after about 10 years away. Bloom is a third-generation racer whose dad Jerry and grandpa Jim all raced in the past.

• Ray Rehbein of Byron is also back in a USRA B-Mod for 2022. Rehbein said it had been about 10 years since he was in a race car also. Keith Foss of Winona has returned to the USRA Modifieds after a couple of years off. Foss ran a couple of shows for Steve Wetzstein last year.

• On the other end of the spectrum there were at least six rookies making their first ever races on Saturday. That is good to see for the sport and those drivers will improve as they get more time in the seat.

• Four local Modified drivers are chasing USMTS Modifieds gold in 2022 and they were in action in Oklahoma over the weekend. On Friday at the Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., Rochster’s Dustin Sorensen finished third and Chatfield’s Jacob Bleess was fourth. Lucas Schott of Chatfield finished 10th and Winona’s Jake Timm was 16th.

On Saturday they raced at Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla. After a two-hour delay for an electrical issue at the track, the show went on. Sorensen charged from 13th to finish fourth. Timm ran ninth while Schott was 13th and Bleess was 18th. Sorensen left the weekend still leading the point standings while Schott sits in third.

In two weeks, the USMTS will make its annual Memorial Day swing through the area. On Friday, May 27, the series will invade the Chateau Speedway for the first time since 2016. On Saturday, May 28, the USMTS will tackle the Deer Creek Speedway.

ADVERTISEMENT

RESULTS

CHATEAU SPEEDWAY

(Friday)

PURE STOCKS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 44D-PJ Duchene[4]; 2. 7X-Andrew Eischens[8]; 3. 17-Michael Wick[5]; 4. 31R-Raey Hastings IV[1]; 5. 75N-Dylan Nirk[3]; 6. 2-Troy Maas[7]; 7. 96-Kyndra Guttormson[6]; 8. 33-Jim Briggs[13]; 9. 4-Joshua Bentzen[10]; 10. 31G-Michael Gift[12]; 11. 5V-Viola Brannan[17]; 12. (DNF) 69-Brandon Wiedeman[14]; 13. (DNF) 17P-Jack Paulson[9]; 14. (DNF) 1-Jack Maas[2]; 15. (DNF) 44-Trey Hoppe[11]; 16. (DNS) 71-Jamie Tapp; 17. (DNS) 00-Bobby Crews

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 17P-Jack Paulson[6]; 2. 44D-PJ Duchene[1]; 3. 2-Troy Maas[3]; 4. 4-Joshua Bentzen[5]; 5. 75N-Dylan Nirk[2]; 6. 44-Trey Hoppe[7]; 7. 33-Jim Briggs[4]; 8. 69-Brandon Wiedeman[8]; 9. 5V-Viola Brannan[9]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 7X-Andrew Eischens[1]; 2. 17-Michael Wick[4]; 3. 1-Jack Maas[8]; 4. 31R-Raey Hastings IV[2]; 5. 96-Kyndra Guttormson[3]; 6. 31G-Michael Gift[6]; 7. (DNF) 00-Bobby Crews[5]; 8. (DNF) 71-Jamie Tapp[7]

USRA B MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 99-Noah Grinstead[12]; 2. 56H-Brandon Hare[2]; 3. RED1-Dan Wheeler[1]; 4. 15Z-Zach Elward[3]; 5. 22C-Michael Johnson[18]; 6. 15-Cole Neisius[4]; 7. 54-Jett Sorensen[10]; 8. 1Z-Zach Davis[7]; 9. 02K-Hunter Kennedy[16]; 10. 83R-Kullen Kath[8]; 11. 20S-Kevin Johnson[11]; 12. 38-Kenny Wytaske[6]; 13. 45-Cole Lonergan[9]; 14. 7M-Matt Tighe[17]; 15. 5-Michael Meyer[15]; 16. 11-Joel Schmit[5]; 17. 81K-Caleb Korpi[14]; 18. 21-Rian Leichtnam[19]; 19. (DNF) 88DH-Dylan Hutkowski[13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15Z-Zach Elward[6]; 2. 45-Cole Lonergan[3]; 3. 1Z-Zach Davis[5]; 4. 11-Joel Schmit[1]; 5. 88DH-Dylan Hutkowski[7]; 6. (DNF) 02K-Hunter Kennedy[2]; 7. (DNF) 21-Rian Leichtnam[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Noah Grinstead[1]; 2. 56H-Brandon Hare[3]; 3. RED1-Dan Wheeler[5]; 4. 83R-Kullen Kath[6]; 5. 81K-Caleb Korpi[4]; 6. (DNF) 7M-Matt Tighe[2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 54-Jett Sorensen[3]; 2. 15-Cole Neisius[2]; 3. 38-Kenny Wytaske[1]; 4. 20S-Kevin Johnson[6]; 5. 5-Michael Meyer[5]; 6. (DNF) 22C-Michael Johnson[4]

USRA A MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 55H-AJ Hoff[2]; 2. 71-Jason Cummins[6]; 3. 83-Kylie Kath[1]; 4. 90-Ryan Wetzstein[10]; 5. 99-Josh Angst[7]; 6. 23-Darwin Karau[3]; 7. 77-Jacob Stark[4]; 8. 02-Jacob Dahle[9]; 9. 7S-Todd Stinehart[14]; 10. Z29-AJ Zvorak[11]; 11. 35JR-Garitt Wytaske[8]; 12. (DNF) 90X-Steve Wetzstein[13]; 13. (DNF) OD-Thomas Rolfes[12]; 14. (DNF) 70-Greg Jensen[5]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 90-Ryan Wetzstein[3]; 2. 55H-AJ Hoff[1]; 3. 71-Jason Cummins[4]; 4. 99-Josh Angst[7]; 5. 02-Jacob Dahle[6]; 6. Z29-AJ Zvorak[5]; 7. (DNF) 90X-Steve Wetzstein[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Kylie Kath[4]; 2. 35JR-Garitt Wytaske[2]; 3. 23-Darwin Karau[5]; 4. 77-Jacob Stark[6]; 5. 70-Greg Jensen[3]; 6. 7S-Todd Stinehart[7]; 7. OD-Thomas Rolfes[1]

HORNETS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 9-Nate Coopman[6]; 2. 21S-Brian Schott[2]; 3. 19-Jerry Coopman[7]; 4. 3D-Daniel Bjonfald[4]; 5. 0A-Brian Adams[3]; 6. 511JR-Maison Poston[5]; 7. 16-Brady Albertson[9]; 8. 15-Bo Noble[12]; 9. 45-Matthew Welch[8]; 10. 97X-Carter Kmett[11]; 11. (DNF) 511-Shawn Poston[10]; 12. (DNS) 77-Aaron Morgan; 13. (DNS) 19C-Colin Wittenberg

Heat 1 (5 Laps): 1. 511JR-Maison Poston[1]; 2. 19-Jerry Coopman[7]; 3. 511-Shawn Poston[4]; 4. 77-Aaron Morgan[2]; 5. 45-Matthew Welch[3]; 6. (DNF) 15-Bo Noble[6]; 7. (DNF) 19C-Colin Wittenberg[5]

Heat 2 (5 Laps): 1. 21S-Brian Schott[2]; 2. 3D-Daniel Bjonfald[3]; 3. 16-Brady Albertson[5]; 4. 0A-Brian Adams[4]; 5. 9-Nate Coopman[6]; 6. 97X-Carter Kmett[1]

WISSOTA MIDWEST MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 21-Jake Smith[1]; 2. 00JR-Greg Pfeifer Jr[5]; 3. 24M-Adam Martinson[4]; 4. 83X-Kadden Kath[3]; 5. 17-Trevis Underdahl[6]; 6. 83K-Kobie Kath[7]; 7. 25W-Dano Ostrander[8]; 8. 79-Jeremy Misgen[10]; 9. 35-Tony Bloom[9]; 10. 25-Brandon Hines[2]; 11. 79H-Luke Hainka[12]; 12. 33-Darryl Hainka[13]; 13. (DNF) 27-Brandon Underdahl[11]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 25W-Dano Ostrander[2]; 2. 83K-Kobie Kath[4]; 3. 17-Trevis Underdahl[6]; 4. 83X-Kadden Kath[3]; 5. 35-Tony Bloom[1]; 6. 27-Brandon Underdahl[5]; 7. 33-Darryl Hainka[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 00JR-Greg Pfeifer Jr[2]; 2. 25-Brandon Hines[3]; 3. 24M-Adam Martinson[6]; 4. 21-Jake Smith[5]; 5. 79-Jeremy Misgen[4]; 6. 79H-Luke Hainka[1]

USRA STOCK CARS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 87-Travis Shipman[7]; 2. 14A-Blake Adams[5]; 3. 92-Dan Mackenthun[10]; 4. 67II-Chris Toot[3]; 5. 67-Darin Toot[4]; 6. 7X-Andrew Eischens[8]; 7. 18X-Daniel Eckblad[1]; 8. 32-Jason Newkirk[6]; 9. 16K-Kevin Vogt[2]; 10. (DNF) 29S-Josh Sousa[9]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Darin Toot[1]; 2. 87-Travis Shipman[2]; 3. 7X-Andrew Eischens[3]; 4. 29S-Josh Sousa[4]; 5. 92-Dan Mackenthun[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14A-Blake Adams[2]; 2. 67II-Chris Toot[4]; 3. 32-Jason Newkirk[1]; 4. 16K-Kevin Vogt[3]; 5. 18X-Daniel Eckblad[5]

• • • • • •

DEER CREEK SPEEDWAY

(Saturday)

USRA B-MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 02K-Hunter Kennedy[4]; 2. 10T-Trevor Fecht[2]; 3. 28J-Jackson Hale[7]; 4. 56H-Brandon Hare[6]; 5. 72-Alex Schubbe[3]; 6. 99-Noah Grinstead[9]; 7. 60-Colby Mann[5]; 8. 22C-Michael Johnson[15]; 9. 20S-Kevin Johnson[8]; 10. 25-Joe Chisholm[18]; 11. 54-Jett Sorensen[16]; 12. 43-Zach Brom[12]; 13. 83R-Kullen Kath[21]; 14. 35X-Phillip Dunbar[10]; 15. 28-Spencer Stock[23]; 16. 24-Dylan Goettl[13]; 17. 3A-Taylor Ausrud[25]; 18. 155-Gavin Shaw[1]; 19. RED1-Dan Wheeler[22]; 20. 55-Brody Shaw[20]; 21. 27-Channing Warner[19]; 22. (DNF) 1Z-Zach Davis[17]; 23. (DNF) 15-Zach Elward[26]; 24. (DNF) 95X-Shaun Walski[11]; 25. (DNF) 07-Logan Alseth[14]; 26. (DNF) 37-Michael Wytaske[24]

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 83R-Kullen Kath[2]; 2. 28-Spencer Stock[1]; 3. 3A-Taylor Ausrud[9]; 4. 88-Brady Boland[4]; 5. 35-Dennis Dunbar[3]; 6. 87H-Harley Dais[5]; 7. 29-Lilli Reps[8]; 8. 83-Braeden Allen[6]; 9. 21-Rian Leichtnam[10]; 10. (DNF) 33-Corbin Ludemann[7]

B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. RED1-Dan Wheeler[1]; 2. 37-Michael Wytaske[3]; 3. 15-Zach Elward[2]; 4. 2C-Cole Bennerotte[4]; 5. 29S-Ray Rehbein[6]; 6. 97JR-Landon Volkman[5]; 7. 13-Jesse Antiporek[10]; 8. 36-Devin Losee[8]; 9. 77-Colton Weigel[7]; 10. (DNS) 67-Sawyer Swatek

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28J-Jackson Hale[2]; 2. 02K-Hunter Kennedy[1]; 3. 95X-Shaun Walski[5]; 4. 54-Jett Sorensen[4]; 5. 28-Spencer Stock[7]; 6. 37-Michael Wytaske[6]; 7. 83-Braeden Allen[3]; 8. 29-Lilli Reps[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 20S-Kevin Johnson[2]; 2. 35X-Phillip Dunbar[4]; 3. 43-Zach Brom[6]; 4. 1Z-Zach Davis[8]; 5. RED1-Dan Wheeler[5]; 6. 88-Brady Boland[3]; 7. 29S-Ray Rehbein[1]; 8. 36-Devin Losee[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 60-Colby Mann[1]; 2. 56H-Brandon Hare[7]; 3. 24-Dylan Goettl[3]; 4. 25-Joe Chisholm[8]; 5. 83R-Kullen Kath[5]; 6. 2C-Cole Bennerotte[6]; 7. 33-Corbin Ludemann[2]; 8. (DNF) 3A-Taylor Ausrud[4]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 72-Alex Schubbe[3]; 2. 155-Gavin Shaw[5]; 3. 07-Logan Alseth[7]; 4. 27-Channing Warner[1]; 5. 15-Zach Elward[4]; 6. 87H-Harley Dais[6]; 7. (DNF) 77-Colton Weigel[8]; 8. (DNF) 67-Sawyer Swatek[2]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Noah Grinstead[4]; 2. 10T-Trevor Fecht[1]; 3. 22C-Michael Johnson[7]; 4. 55-Brody Shaw[6]; 5. 35-Dennis Dunbar[5]; 6. 97JR-Landon Volkman[3]; 7. 13-Jesse Antiporek[8]; 8. (DNF) 21-Rian Leichtnam[2]

USRA MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 07-Cory Crapser[2]; 2. 28-Parker Hale[4]; 3. 90-Ryan Wetzstein[3]; 4. 71-Jason Cummins[5]; 5. 29H-Joe Horgdal[1]; 6. 15W-Alex Williamson[10]; 7. 4A-Joel Alberts[7]; 8. 24C-Jim Chisholm[14]; 9. 95-Keith Foss[6]; 10. 4-Jeremy Nelson[13]; 11. 55H-AJ Hoff[9]; 12. 35B-David Baxter[12]; 13. 51W-JT Wasmund[11]; 14. 35JR-Garitt Wytaske[16]; 15. 83-Kylie Kath[8]; 16. 17W-Ryan Wiome[18]; 17. 36K-Jayden Larson[15]; 18. 67-Brian Albrecht[20]; 19. 33-Joe Ludemann[25]; 20. 61T-Tammy Soma Clark[22]; 21. 31-Bill Stettner[19]; 22. (DNF) 23-Darwin Karau[21]; 23. (DNF) 98M-Mitch Madery[24]; 24. (DNF) 96-Taton Hansen[17]; 25. (DNF) 77-Jacob Stark[23]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Keith Foss[2]; 2. 07-Cory Crapser[1]; 3. 15W-Alex Williamson[5]; 4. 51W-JT Wasmund[3]; 5. 4-Jeremy Nelson[7]; 6. 35JR-Garitt Wytaske[9]; 7. 31-Bill Stettner[6]; 8. 61T-Tammy Soma Clark[4]; 9. 33-Joe Ludemann[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Jason Cummins[3]; 2. 35B-David Baxter[7]; 3. 4A-Joel Alberts[1]; 4. 29H-Joe Horgdal[2]; 5. 24C-Jim Chisholm[4]; 6. 96-Taton Hansen[8]; 7. 67-Brian Albrecht[5]; 8. 77-Jacob Stark[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Parker Hale[1]; 2. 83-Kylie Kath[2]; 3. 90-Ryan Wetzstein[6]; 4. 55H-AJ Hoff[4]; 5. 36K-Jayden Larson[3]; 6. 17W-Ryan Wiome[7]; 7. 23-Darwin Karau[5]; 8. 98M-Mitch Madery[8]

USRA STOCK CARS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 67-Kyle Falck[3]; 2. 87-Travis Shipman[5]; 3. 14A-Blake Adams[9]; 4. 11B-Jesse Brown[7]; 5. 02-Cole Denner[4]; 6. 11-Jake Lampert[8]; 7. 23-Brayden Gjere[6]; 8. 55H-Troy Hansmeier[2]; 9. 27-Shawn Peter[15]; 10. 22-Ryan Jacobsen[12]; 11. 16K-Kevin Vogt[10]; 12. 86-Phil Wernert[1]; 13. 11N-Nathan Roiger[14]; 14. (DNF) 28-David Gustafson[13]; 15. (DNS) 7K-Andy Stinson

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Kyle Falck[2]; 2. 14A-Blake Adams[1]; 3. 87-Travis Shipman[5]; 4. 02-Cole Denner[8]; 5. 16K-Kevin Vogt[3]; 6. 7K-Andy Stinson[7]; 7. 28-David Gustafson[4]; 8. (DQ) 27-Shawn Peter[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Brayden Gjere[5]; 2. 11-Jake Lampert[3]; 3. 11B-Jesse Brown[7]; 4. 55H-Troy Hansmeier[4]; 5. 86-Phil Wernert[2]; 6. 22-Ryan Jacobsen[6]; 7. 11N-Nathan Roiger[1]

WISSOTA MIDWEST MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 13-Nick Koehler[1]; 2. 83X-Kadden Kath[5]; 3. 17B-Zach Benson[2]; 4. 23-Mitch Weiss[4]; 5. 25W-Dano Ostrander[3]; 6. 24M-Adam Martinson[7]; 7. 83S-Billy Steinberg[13]; 8. 25-Brandon Hines[8]; 9. 21-Jake Smith[15]; 10. 43-Scott Simmons[6]; 11. 98D-Christopher Deno[19]; 12. 22H-Jayme Hiller[16]; 13. 97X-Don Schaefer[12]; 14. 24-Cole Elton[17]; 15. 35-Tony Bloom[11]; 16. 61T-Tammy Soma Clark[21]; 17. 88-Jacob Toepper[14]; 18. 5G-Patrick McCarthy[20]; 19. 83K-Kobie Kath[9]; 20. 27G-Bob Gullickson[24]; 21. 24T-Liz Toepper[22]; 22. 9-Robert Clark[23]; 23. (DNF) 1M-Josh Mattick[10]; 24. (DNF) 40-Colton Kramer[18]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Brandon Hines[1]; 2. 17B-Zach Benson[7]; 3. 43-Scott Simmons[3]; 4. 1M-Josh Mattick[5]; 5. 83S-Billy Steinberg[4]; 6. 22H-Jayme Hiller[2]; 7. 98D-Christopher Deno[8]; 8. 24T-Liz Toepper[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 25W-Dano Ostrander[3]; 2. 13-Nick Koehler[5]; 3. 24M-Adam Martinson[6]; 4. 35-Tony Bloom[2]; 5. 88-Jacob Toepper[4]; 6. 24-Cole Elton[1]; 7. 5G-Patrick McCarthy[7]; 8. (DNF) 27G-Bob Gullickson[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 83K-Kobie Kath[1]; 2. 83X-Kadden Kath[3]; 3. 23-Mitch Weiss[4]; 4. 97X-Don Schaefer[6]; 5. 21-Jake Smith[7]; 6. 40-Colton Kramer[2]; 7. 61T-Tammy Soma Clark[5]; 8. 9-Robert Clark[8]

WISSOTA STREET STOCKS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 34JR-Braden Brauer[8]; 2. 20-Andrew Hanson[7]; 3. KOL34-Kolton Brauer[6]; 4. 01-Kory Adams[5]; 5. 101-Ken Adams[2]; 6. 2-Fred Prudoehl[1]; 7. 2-Marcus Berndt[11]; 8. 147-Brent Holland[10]; 9. 38S-Nick Schwebach[4]; 10. (DNF) 28JR-Aaron Gustafson[9]; 11. (DNF) 36-Ross Spitzer[3]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 34JR-Braden Brauer[2]; 2. 01-Kory Adams[4]; 3. 101-Ken Adams[3]; 4. 2-Fred Prudoehl[5]; 5. 28JR-Aaron Gustafson[6]; 6. (DNF) 2-Marcus Berndt[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Andrew Hanson[2]; 2. KOL34-Kolton Brauer[4]; 3. 36-Ross Spitzer[5]; 4. 38S-Nick Schwebach[3]; 5. 147-Brent Holland[1]