Narveson: K-Town Klash will honor memory of young racer from Spring Grove

Casey Knutson has not been forgotten among racing fans in southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin.

This Friday, July 29, Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis., will host the Third Annual K-Town Klash in memory of Knutson. He was a popular young racer from Spring Grove who lost his life in an automobile accident nearly two-and-a-half years ago, on Feb. 16, 2020.

The memorial race will feature the USRA B-Modifieds — the division Knutson raced in — racing for a whopping $6,012 to win the feature. The USRA Modifieds will run for $1,212 to win; USRA Late Models for $512 and USRA Hobby Stocks will race for $412 to win.

All those prize money totals feature Knutson’s car No., 12.

The track is accepting additional donations to the overall prize purse. Track officials can be contacted through the Mississippi Thunder Facebook page. The races on Friday are scheduled to get underway at 7:15 p.m.

Harris Clash returning to Deer Creek

The Deer Creek Speedway will host the 31st Annual Harris Clash on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

This will be the fourth consecutive year that Deer Creek will host this prestigious race featuring the IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Sport Mods.

The purse has been bumped up this year and will pay $5,000 to win the Modifieds feature and $2,500 to win the Sport Mods feature.

There is also a special Race Of Champions scheduled for former winners. Add to that a number of contingency prizes for the drivers and the total prize money awarded grows. On race day, the grandstands open at 4 p.m. with racing to begin at 7 p.m.

Zane DeVilbiss of Farmington, N.M., won the Clash in 2021, while Rocky Caudle from Ellsworth, Iowa, won the Sport Mods feature. Cayden Carter of Oskaloosa, Iowa, won the 2021 Race of Champions.

Repeat winners at Chateau

Friday's races at Chateau Speedway in Lansing saw a 74-car field and several drivers add to their win totals, with one getting his first win at Lansing this season.

That first win went to Blake Adams in the USRA Stock Cars. Adams led from start to finish and finished ahead of Travis Shipman and his father Chris Adams for the win.

Coming out of retirement has worked well for Steve Wetzstein. The West Concord driver stormed to the lead early in the USRA Modified feature and took home his second win of the year at Lansing. His son Ryan finished in second with Cole Anderson in third.

Kadden Kath’s hot streak in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds came to a halt. Kath was leading when his car slowed, and his race was done. Greg Pfeifer Jr. took advantage of Kath’s misfortune and won his second of the season over Christopher Deno and Kobie Kath.

Michael Johnson topped his third USRA B-Mod feature followed by Hunter Kennedy and Kevin Johnson. Jack Maas won his second Pure Stock feature in a row when he topped the 16-car field. Daniel Bjonfald picked up his second Hornet win of the year.

MTS back in action

After a week off due to rain, Mississippi Thunder Speedway returned to action on Friday. The USRA Late Models had the night off, but the winged Micro-Sprints filled their spot in the program.

Jim Chisholm took the lead from Dustin Sorensen a little before the half-way point and won his first Modified feature at MTS. Chisholm used the low groove to take the lead when Sorensen bounced his right rear off the wall. Keith Foss finished a solid third while Rodney Sanders raced from 11th to fourth. Parker Hale had another top-five finish in his rookie season in a Modified.

A big field of 34 USRA B-Mods were topped by Ryan Olson for the second week in a row. Olson worked the top side of the speedway to perfection and held back Dylan Goettl for the win. Joe Chisholm charged from 17th to third while Zach Brom and Jett Sorensen were in the top five.

Dylan Clinton won his first USRA Hobby Stocks feature at MTS. Clinton has had a tremendous season so far and with Friday’s win he has 12 feature wins in 2022. Chris Hovden finished in second and Nick Schwebach raced from 11th to third.

Caleb Moen won the Micro Sprint feature over the 12-car field. Moen also won the other appearance of this class earlier in the season.

• The severe thunderstorms that rolled through the area on Saturday afternoon put a stop to racing at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley. They hope to resume action this coming Saturday, July 30.

RESULTS

CHATEAU SPEEDWAY

(FRIDAY)

Pure Stocks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 1-Jack Maas[5]; 2. 7X-Andrew Eischens[8]; 3. 17P-Jack Paulson[7]; 4. 71-Jamie Tapp[1]; 5. 4-Joshua Bentzen[3]; 6. 17-Michael Wick[11]; 7. 2-Troy Maas[13]; 8. 96-Kyndra Guttormson[6]; 9. 31R-Raey Hastings IV[2]; 10. 44-Trey Hoppe[9]; 11. 38-Dylan Pederson[14]; 12. 11-Samantha Andree[15]; 13. 69-Brandon Wiedeman[12]; 14. 5V-Viola Brannan[16]; 15. (DNF) 3-Danielle Maas[10]; 16. (DNS) 75N-Dylan Nirk

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 96-Kyndra Guttormson[1]; 2. 17P-Jack Paulson[4]; 3. 31R-Raey Hastings IV[2]; 4. 75N-Dylan Nirk[8]; 5. 44-Trey Hoppe[6]; 6. 17-Michael Wick[7]; 7. 2-Troy Maas[5]; 8. 11-Samantha Andree[3]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 7X-Andrew Eischens[3]; 2. 71-Jamie Tapp[4]; 3. 1-Jack Maas[7]; 4. 4-Joshua Bentzen[6]; 5. 3-Danielle Maas[5]; 6. 69-Brandon Wiedeman[2]; 7. 38-Dylan Pederson[1]; 8. 5V-Viola Brannan[8]

USRA B Modifieds

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 22C-Michael Johnson[6]; 2. 02K-Hunter Kennedy[5]; 3. 20S-Kevin Johnson[4]; 4. 08K-Toby Kennedy[9]; 5. 5-Michael Meyer[10]; 6. 77-Colton Weigel[14]; 7. (DNF) 15-Cole Neisius[2]; 8. (DNF) 7M-Matt Tighe[1]; 9. (DNF) 5B-Jason Pugh[12]; 10. (DNF) 4-Greg Brooks[11]; 11. (DNF) 17-Klay Beemer[3]; 12. (DNF) 28-Autum Winters[7]; 13. (DNF) 81K-Caleb Korpi[8]; 14. (DNF) 21M-Brandon McFarland[13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 81K-Caleb Korpi[2]; 2. 02K-Hunter Kennedy[1]; 3. 08K-Toby Kennedy[3]; 4. 20S-Kevin Johnson[6]; 5. 7M-Matt Tighe[4]; 6. 5-Michael Meyer[7]; 7. 4-Greg Brooks[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Cole Neisius[1]; 2. 22C-Michael Johnson[4]; 3. 17-Klay Beemer[3]; 4. 28-Autum Winters[5]; 5. (DNF) 5B-Jason Pugh[2]; 6. (DNF) 21M-Brandon McFarland[6]; 7. (DQ) 77-Colton Weigel[7]

USRA A Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 90X-Steve Wetzstein[4]; 2. 90-Ryan Wetzstein[5]; 3. 97-Cole Anderson[1]; 4. Z29-AJ Zvorak[3]; 5. 4A-Joel Alberts[8]; 6. 71-Jason Cummins[10]; 7. 77-Jacob Stark[7]; 8. 72-Doug Hillson[9]; 9. 1A-Dwaine Hanson[2]; 10. OD-Thomas Rolfes[6]; 11. 55-Casey Schlichting[11]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 90X-Steve Wetzstein[1]; 2. 97-Cole Anderson[4]; 3. 72-Doug Hillson[2]; 4. 4A-Joel Alberts[3]; 5. 90-Ryan Wetzstein[5]; 6. (DNF) 55-Casey Schlichting[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Jason Cummins[4]; 2. 1A-Dwaine Hanson[2]; 3. Z29-AJ Zvorak[3]; 4. 77-Jacob Stark[5]; 5. OD-Thomas Rolfes[1]

Hornets

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 3D-Daniel Bjonfald[2]; 2. 21X-Maison Poston[3]; 3. 19C-Colin Wittenberg[7]; 4. 3X-Brandon Blanchard[5]; 5. 17-Ryan Timm[1]; 6. 511-Shawn Poston[8]; 7. 97X-Carter Kmett[11]; 8. 18K-Kyle Oeltjen[9]; 9. (DNF) 33-Aaron Morgan[4]; 10. (DNF) 23R-Levi Ryks[10]; 11. (DNS) 21S-Brian Schott

Heat 1 (5 Laps): 1. 3X-Brandon Blanchard[2]; 2. 511-Shawn Poston[1]; 3. 21X-Maison Poston[6]; 4. 17-Ryan Timm[4]; 5. 18K-Kyle Oeltjen[3]; 6. 97X-Carter Kmett[5]

Heat 2 (5 Laps): 1. 3D-Daniel Bjonfald[4]; 2. 19C-Colin Wittenberg[1]; 3. 21S-Brian Schott[2]; 4. 33-Aaron Morgan[3]; 5. 23R-Levi Ryks[5]

WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 00JR-Greg Pfeifer Jr[8]; 2. 98D-Christopher Deno[5]; 3. 83K-Kobie Kath[7]; 4. G12-Ryan Goergen[4]; 5. 79-Jeremy Misgen[3]; 6. 79H-Luke Hainka[1]; 7. 35-Tony Bloom[9]; 8. 16-Jacob Bennett[2]; 9. 42-Ryan Kamish[15]; 10. (DNF) 27-Brandon Underdahl[11]; 11. (DNF) 83X-Kadden Kath[6]; 12. (DNF) 43-Broderick Diekman[14]; 13. (DNF) 33-Darryl Hainka[10]; 14. (DNF) 5K-Todd Kamish[13]; 15. (DNS) 86-Noel Hoppe

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 83X-Kadden Kath[4]; 2. 98D-Christopher Deno[2]; 3. 00JR-Greg Pfeifer Jr[6]; 4. 79-Jeremy Misgen[1]; 5. 35-Tony Bloom[7]; 6. (DNF) 86-Noel Hoppe[3]; 7. (DNF) 5K-Todd Kamish[5]; 8. (DNS) 42-Ryan Kamish

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 83K-Kobie Kath[6]; 2. G12-Ryan Goergen[5]; 3. 16-Jacob Bennett[2]; 4. 79H-Luke Hainka[3]; 5. 33-Darryl Hainka[7]; 6. 27-Brandon Underdahl[4]; 7. (DNF) 43-Broderick Diekman[1]

USRA Stock Cars

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 14-Blake Adams[3]; 2. 87-Travis Shipman[4]; 3. 14A-Chris Adams[1]; 4. 7X-Andrew Eischens[5]; 5. 21-Jesse Stahl[7]; 6. 32-Jason Newkirk[2]; 7. 29S-Josh Sousa[6]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14A-Chris Adams[2]; 2. 14-Blake Adams[1]; 3. 7X-Andrew Eischens[6]; 4. 87-Travis Shipman[4]; 5. 32-Jason Newkirk[5]; 6. 29S-Josh Sousa[7]; 7. (DNF) 21-Jesse Stahl[3]

• • • • •

MISSISSIPPI THUNDER SPEEDWAY

(Friday)

USRA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 18K-Dylan Clinton[2]; 2. 07-Chris Hovden[3]; 3. 38S-Nick Schwebach[11]; 4. 18JR-Gavin Bartel[7]; 5. 14-Brady Williamson[8]; 6. 7-Steve Dwyer[1]; 7. 27H-Austin Hoeft[6]; 8. 70-Steve Holthaus[15]; 9. 4-Logan Timm[4]; 10. 94-Kevin Hager[18]; 11. 16-Jake James[5]; 12. 44KT-Brian Lund[12]; 13. 32J-Carter Jonsgaard[13]; 14. 9-Cody Torkelson[10]; 15. 74-Austin Ziegler[17]; 16. 96-Jack Dunbar[14]; 17. (DNF) 99-Jeremy Werner[19]; 18. (DNF) 911-Dakota Koenig[9]; 19. (DNF) 17-Damien Lampert[16]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Jake James[2]; 2. 44KT-Brian Lund[6]; 3. 4-Logan Timm[3]; 4. 911-Dakota Koenig[1]; 5. 32J-Carter Jonsgaard[5]; 6. 17-Damien Lampert[4]; 7. 99-Jeremy Werner[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 38S-Nick Schwebach[4]; 2. 18JR-Gavin Bartel[1]; 3. 7-Steve Dwyer[2]; 4. 9-Cody Torkelson[3]; 5. 96-Jack Dunbar[6]; 6. 74-Austin Ziegler[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 07-Chris Hovden[2]; 2. 18K-Dylan Clinton[3]; 3. 14-Brady Williamson[5]; 4. 27H-Austin Hoeft[6]; 5. 70-Steve Holthaus[1]; 6. 94-Kevin Hager[4]

USRA B-Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 21-Ryan Olson[6]; 2. 24-Dylan Goettl[8]; 3. 25-Joe Chisholm[17]; 4. 43-Zach Brom[1]; 5. 54X-Jett Sorensen[3]; 6. 3A-Taylor Ausrud[10]; 7. 2-Nathan Butterfield[13]; 8. 23K-Erik Kanz[4]; 9. 56H-Brandon Hare[21]; 10. 95X-Shaun Walski[5]; 11. 18-Tyler Werner[2]; 12. 60-Colby Mann[11]; 13. 35-Dennis Dunbar[12]; 14. 87-Harley Dais[9]; 15. 99-Noah Grinstead[14]; 16. 32-Taylor Skauge[22]; 17. 2C-Cole Bennerotte[15]; 18. 54-John Feirn[16]; 19. 07-Logan Alseth[7]; 20. 28-Jimmy Patzner[23]; 21. 53-Tianna Mithun[24]; 22. 29-Lilli Reps[18]; 23. (DNF) 25X-Zach Nelson[19]; 24. (DNF) 52-Hunter Nelson[20]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 56H-Brandon Hare[1]; 2. 32-Taylor Skauge[5]; 3. 28-Jimmy Patzner[9]; 4. 53-Tianna Mithun[2]; 5. 88DH-Dylan Hutkowski[3]; 6. 99X-Bill Engler[12]; 7. 11J-Jacob Lynch[6]; 8. 88-Brady Boland[11]; 9. 28T-Philip Ihde[13]; 10. 00R-Chad Rosendahl[4]; 11. 3-Ian Engrav[8]; 12. (DNS) 8J-Darran Jonsgaard; 13. (DNS) 5-Trystan Hagen; 14. (DNS) 40-Colton Kramer

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 43-Zach Brom[2]; 2. 35-Dennis Dunbar[1]; 3. 54X-Jett Sorensen[5]; 4. 2-Nathan Butterfield[3]; 5. 25-Joe Chisholm[8]; 6. 56H-Brandon Hare[6]; 7. 32-Taylor Skauge[9]; 8. 28-Jimmy Patzner[7]; 9. 28T-Philip Ihde[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Harley Dais[1]; 2. 95X-Shaun Walski[4]; 3. 18-Tyler Werner[3]; 4. 99-Noah Grinstead[8]; 5. 29-Lilli Reps[2]; 6. 53-Tianna Mithun[5]; 7. 11J-Jacob Lynch[7]; 8. 5-Trystan Hagen[9]; 9. (DNF) 40-Colton Kramer[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23K-Erik Kanz[3]; 2. 21-Ryan Olson[4]; 3. 07-Logan Alseth[1]; 4. 2C-Cole Bennerotte[5]; 5. 25X-Zach Nelson[7]; 6. 88DH-Dylan Hutkowski[2]; 7. (DNF) 8J-Darran Jonsgaard[6]; 8. (DNS) 88-Brady Boland

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 3A-Taylor Ausrud[4]; 2. 24-Dylan Goettl[7]; 3. 60-Colby Mann[8]; 4. 54-John Feirn[2]; 5. 52-Hunter Nelson[1]; 6. 00R-Chad Rosendahl[3]; 7. 3-Ian Engrav[6]; 8. 99X-Bill Engler[5]

USRA Modifieds

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 24C-Jim Chisholm[7]; 2. 19-Dustin Sorensen[6]; 3. 95-Keith Foss[9]; 4. 20-Rodney Sanders[11]; 5. 28-Parker Hale[4]; 6. 99-Josh Angst[5]; 7. 15W-Alex Williamson[1]; 8. 94-John Doelle[8]; 9. 35B-David Baxter[3]; 10. 51-Chris Oertel[2]; 11. 34JR-Dan Larson Jr[12]; 12. 18H-Michael Hofer[15]; 13. 15-Steve Bangart[14]; 14. 51W-JT Wasmund[13]; 15. (DNF) 98-Mitch Madery[10]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Josh Angst[3]; 2. 51-Chris Oertel[1]; 3. 94-John Doelle[4]; 4. 35B-David Baxter[2]; 5. 95-Keith Foss[7]; 6. 20-Rodney Sanders[8]; 7. 51W-JT Wasmund[6]; 8. 18H-Michael Hofer[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Parker Hale[1]; 2. 15W-Alex Williamson[3]; 3. 24C-Jim Chisholm[5]; 4. 19-Dustin Sorensen[6]; 5. 98-Mitch Madery[2]; 6. 34JR-Dan Larson Jr[7]; 7. 15-Steve Bangart[4]

Micro-Sprints

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 88-Caleb Moen[1]; 2. 4-Joe Snow[2]; 3. 26-Kendra Pickett[3]; 4. X-Paul Wrazidlo[5]; 5. 7-Carson Berglund[11]; 6. 8N-Noah Berglund[6]; 7. 28-Mason Hale[4]; 8. C71-Carter Jensrud[9]; 9. B26-Charles Bragg[10]; 10. (DNF) 30-Autumn Frandsen[8]; 11. (DNF) 99-Mason Seubert[7]; 12. (DNF) 9-Ryan Frandsen[12]

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 4-Joe Snow[2]; 2. 88-Caleb Moen[6]; 3. X-Paul Wrazidlo[1]; 4. 99-Mason Seubert[3]; 5. C71-Carter Jensrud[5]; 6. 7-Carson Berglund[4]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 28-Mason Hale[1]; 2. 26-Kendra Pickett[4]; 3. 8N-Noah Berglund[6]; 4. 30-Autumn Frandsen[2]; 5. B26-Charles Bragg[3]; 6. (DNF) 9-Ryan Frandsen[5].