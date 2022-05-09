Narveson: Local drivers sweep USMTS shows at Mississippi Thunder

Finally! The 2022 season started in a big way at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wisconsin this past weekend for the Dairyland Showdown. It was a three day show that featured the World of Outlaws Late Models and United States Modified Touring Series Modifieds. It was the first time at any race track that these two sanctioning bodies have run on the same program.

It was by far the biggest race program held on that piece of real estate in western Wisconsin going all the way back to 1968 when the original tri-oval was opened. The weather was great and the facility was jammed packed on Saturday for the finale. All said there were 78-USMTS Modifieds from 16-stated and 41-WoO Late Models from 14-states in attendance.

Modified drivers from the local area once again proved they are amongst the toughest in the business. Lucas Schott from Chatfield led all 30-laps to dominate night number one for the $3000 payday. Schott had struggled a bit with his new car built by fellow driver Tanner Mullens from Kansas. Schott got the bugs out this weekend and reeled off three top five finishes.

Dustin Sorensen of Rochester finished fourth on Thursday, while Winona’s Jake Timm ran sixth. Alex Williamson of Rushford made it four locals in the top ten with an eighth-place finish. Chatfield’s Jacob Bleess finished 13th, Parker Hale from Grand Meadow was 21st, Josh Angst of Winona finished 27th. Kylie Kath of Claremont and Cory Crapser of Chippewa Falls, WI were the final two finishers placed 29th and 30th.

Bobby Pierce of Oakwood, Illinois led all 40-laps in the Late Model feature to take the $10,000-check. Jake Timm and Lance Matthees both from Winona and Jordan Yaggy of Rochester were in attendance, but none of them made the main event.

Just like Schott the night before, Jake Timm led every lap to win the Modified feature on Friday that was worth $5000. Schott finished fourth, Jim Chisholm of Osage, Iowa was fifth. Jacob Bleess ran eighth, Cory Crapser was 10th, while Dustin Sorensen was 19th, Alex Williamson was 26th and Keith Foss of Winona was 30th.

Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, Georgia won the $10,000 to win Late Model main. Jake Timm made the feature and finished in the 21st spot. Matthees and Yaggy both did not qualify for the feature.

The Modified feature paid $10,000 to win for the finale on Saturday. In a wild main event that saw several different leaders, it was Dustin Sorensen in victory lane for his second USMTS win of the season. Sorensen took the lead on lap 40 of the 50-lap main and held off Cayden Carter of Oskaloosa, IA for the win. Sorensen left the weekend as he came into it with the points lead.

It was another good night for the locals when Schott was fourth, Chisholm finished in eighth and Crapser was 10th. Timm placed 11th, Williamson was 22nd, Ryan Wetzstein of West Concord finished 28th. Hale finished 29th and Winona’s Josh Angst was 31st.

Mike Marlar of Winfield, Tenn., won the $50,000-to-win 75-lap Late Model feature. Jake Timm had a great run and finished in ninth place. Jordan Yaggy qualified for the feature and ran 22nd.

Deer Creek revving up

The Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley was finally able to get its practice day in on Saturday afternoon. There was a great turnout of about 90 cars on hand to shake things down during the four-hour session. Deer Creek hopes to get its season started this Saturday, May 14.

On the flip-side over at the Chateau Speedway in Lansing, wet weather early in the week forced them to postpone their practice and cancel their two-day season opener that was scheduled for Friday and Saturday. It sounds like the James Krejci Memorial may be rescheduled sometime later in the season.

Narvy’s Notes

• Parker Hale and Jim Chisholm both had great debuts in their Modifieds this weekend. Both made two of the three feature events and Chisholm finished fifth on Friday and eighth on Saturday.

• Besides Hale and Chisholm there are a couple of more drivers who have stepped up to the Modified division for 2022. Garitt Wytaske of Austin got a Modified late last year and will run it this season. With the Super Stock class gone at Deer Creek, the 2021 Deer Creek Super Stock track champion Ryan Wiome of Center City will move to the Modifieds. Keith Foss of Winona will return to the Modifieds after a couple of years of semi-retirement.

• Two drivers had bad starts to the season. Brandon Davis of Hayfield who is the all-time feature win leader at Deer Creek did something he had not done on Thursday at Fountain City, he got upside down. Davis who builds his own cars debuted a new one and won his heat race only to be disqualified for having the wrong RPM rev-limiter chip. In the B-main Davis caught the wall in turn one a rolled-over. Davis was a little dinged up, but otherwise unhurt. The car will need some repair, but Davis says he will be back.

• Really felt bad for Super Stock veteran Dave Solum of Dakota. His class was dropped at Deer Creek and some wondered if he would continue racing. Solum showed up at Deer Creek’s practice with a B-Mod. Unfortunately, Solum had something let loose in the steering and hit the wall. It did significant damage to the car and from what I was told may not be fixable.

• On the upside, Braden Brauer of Eyota who was the 2021 WISSOTA Street Stock champ at Deer Creek picked up a win at the Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie, Wisconsin on Friday.

Todd Narveson is a track announcer at Deer Creek Speedway and a local stock car racing historian. He will write a column for the Post Bulletin throughout the 2022 racing season.