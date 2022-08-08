Narveson: Rochester's Sorensen riding high atop USMTS standings

Dustin Sorensen had an off-week on the United States Modified Touring Series this past week, but the young driver from Rochester still holds the points lead in the nationally touring Modifieds series.

Two area drivers, Sorensen — the son of popular and successful Modified driver Mike Sorensen and grandson of southeastern Minnesota racing legend Dick Sorensen — and Jacob Bleess of Chatfield are still on the tour.

Both drivers struggled at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., on Thursday night. Sorensen finished 13th in the feature while Bleess ran in 17th. Terry Phillips of Springfield, Mo., was the winner.

Friday night the series shifted to Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan.

Sorensen looked good early in the feature and was in the top five until he clipped another car and got sent to the rear. Sorensen would wind up 20th while Bleess ended up 15th.

Sorensen rebounded nicely on Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. Sorensen ended his rough week on a high note with a third-place finish. Sorensen still holds an 88-point lead over Tanner Mullens in the championship standings.

Bleess also had his best run of the week with a 14th place finish.

A few firsts at Chateau

It was a night of firsts at the Chateau Speedway in Lansing on Friday.

Four drivers collected their first wins of the year, with two of them being career firsts.

Kyndra Guttormson scored her first career win in the Pure Stocks. She secured the lead on lap two and then held off challenges from Jack Maas for the win.

The other career first was Patrick McCarthy in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds. McCarthy started in Row 1 and led every lap for his first ever win. McCarthy held off Scott Splittoesser and Kadden Kath for the win.

Dan Wheeler also won his first feature race of 2022 in the USRA B-Mods when he topped the 15-car field. Wheeler outdistanced Levi Chipp and Cole Lonergan to take the win.

The other first-time winner was in the USRA Modifieds. A.J. Zvorak has won races — and track championships — in other divisions, but Friday was his first ever in a Modified.

Zvorak led Joel Alberts and Jason Cummins to the checkered flag.

In other action at Chateau, Blake Adams took home his second win of the year in the USRA Stock Cars over Andrew Eischens and Jason Newkirk.

Brian Schott also got his second win of the season in the Hornet class.

Chisholm brothers sweep at MTS

Jim and Joe Chisholm both won feature races on July 30 at Deer Creek Speedway.

The brothers from Osage, Iowa, repeated that feat at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis., on Friday.

Jim Chisholm started in Row 3 in the USRA Modifieds feature. He took the lead from Alex Williamson and it was over from there. It was Chisholm’s second win at MTS this year. Williamson finished second, with J.T. Wasmund in third.

Jim’s younger brother Joe also started in Row 3 of the USRA B-Modifieds main event. Chisholm worked to the lead while Shawn Walski got to second and tried to catch the leader. It was to no avail as Chisholm won his third of the season.

Chris Hovden won an entertaining USRA Hobby Stock feature. There were plenty of drivers who advanced positions in that race. Nick Schwebach came from eighth to second while Scott Spilde went from seventh to third. Kevin Hager finished fourth after he started 10th and Gavin Bartel ran from 19th to fifth.

Ryan Olson won his first ever USRA Late Model feature over Kory Ressie and Eric Thill. Joe Snow won the Micro Sprint main event.

RESULTS

CHATEAU SPEEDWAY

(Friday's Results)

Pure Stock

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 96-Kyndra Guttormson[3]; 2. 1-Jack Maas[7]; 3. 44-PJ Duchene[4]; 4. 7X-Andrew Eischens[8]; 5. 17-Michael Wick[5]; 6. 17P-Jack Paulson[6]; 7. 46-Devyn Deyo[9]; 8. 71-Jamie Tapp[12]; 9. 75N-Dylan Nirk[2]; 10. 31R-Raey Hastings IV[1]; 11. 69-Brandon Wiedeman[10]; 12. 5V-Viola Brannan[13]; 13. 00-Zachary Holtberg[14]; 14. (DNF) 38-Dylan Pederson[11]

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 7X-Andrew Eischens[1]; 2. 44-PJ Duchene[2]; 3. 1-Jack Maas[3]; 4. 17P-Jack Paulson[5]; 5. 46-Devyn Deyo[6]; 6. 38-Dylan Pederson[4]; 7. 00-Zachary Holtberg[7]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 96-Kyndra Guttormson[2]; 2. 17-Michael Wick[6]; 3. 75N-Dylan Nirk[4]; 4. 31R-Raey Hastings IV[5]; 5. 69-Brandon Wiedeman[1]; 6. 5V-Viola Brannan[7]; 7. (DNF) 71-Jamie Tapp[3]

USRA B Modifieds

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. RED1-Dan Wheeler[2]; 2. 66-Levi Chipp[3]; 3. 45-Cole Lonergan[1]; 4. 28-Autum Winters[4]; 5. 02K-Hunter Kennedy[10]; 6. 22C-Michael Johnson[5]; 7. 5-Michael Meyer[6]; 8. 7M-Matt Tighe[8]; 9. 4-Greg Brooks[12]; 10. 81K-Caleb Korpi[11]; 11. (DNF) 77-Colton Weigel[9]; 12. (DNF) 27X-Max Anderson[14]; 13. (DNF) 28S-Spencer Stock[7]; 14. (DNF) 21M-Brandon McFarland[15]; 15. (DNF) 83-Braeden Allen[13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22C-Michael Johnson[2]; 2. 02K-Hunter Kennedy[1]; 3. 66-Levi Chipp[6]; 4. 28-Autum Winters[4]; 5. 7M-Matt Tighe[3]; 6. (DNF) 83-Braeden Allen[7]; 7. (DNF) 27X-Max Anderson[8]; 8. (DNF) 21M-Brandon McFarland[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. RED1-Dan Wheeler[1]; 2. 28S-Spencer Stock[4]; 3. 45-Cole Lonergan[5]; 4. 77-Colton Weigel[3]; 5. 5-Michael Meyer[2]; 6. 81K-Caleb Korpi[6]; 7. 4-Greg Brooks[7]

USRA A Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Z29-AJ Zvorak[2]; 2. 4A-Joel Alberts[4]; 3. 71-Jason Cummins[6]; 4. 30-Josh Ruby[1]; 5. 77-Jacob Stark[3]; 6. 23-Darwin Karau[9]; 7. 8L-Lyle Sathoff[8]; 8. (DNF) OD-Thomas Rolfes[10]; 9. (DNF) 55H-AJ Hoff[7]; 10. (DNF) 72-Doug Hillson[5]; 11. (DNS) 90-Ryan Wetzstein

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Jason Cummins[2]; 2. 77-Jacob Stark[1]; 3. 30-Josh Ruby[5]; 4. 72-Doug Hillson[3]; 5. (DNS) 90-Ryan Wetzstein

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Darwin Karau[1]; 2. 4A-Joel Alberts[2]; 3. 55H-AJ Hoff[4]; 4. Z29-AJ Zvorak[3]; 5. 8L-Lyle Sathoff[6]; 6. OD-Thomas Rolfes[5]

Hornets

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 7M-Brian Schott[2]; 2. 21X-Maison Poston[1]; 3. 19C-Colin Wittenberg[4]; 4. 3D-Daniel Bjonfald[3]; 5. 97X-Carter Kmett[7]; 6. 21S-Shawn Poston[5]; 7. (DQ) 33-Aaron Morgan[6]

Heat 1 (5 Laps): 1. 7M-Brian Schott[3]; 2. 21S-Shawn Poston[4]; 3. 3D-Daniel Bjonfald[5]; 4. 21X-Maison Poston[6]; 5. 19C-Colin Wittenberg[7]; 6. 33-Aaron Morgan[2]; 7. (DNF) 97X-Carter Kmett[1]

WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 5G-Patrick McCarthy[1]; 2. 2-Scott Splittstoesser[4]; 3. 83X-Kadden Kath[6]; 4. 35-Tony Bloom[3]; 5. 87-William Moelter[7]; 6. 83K-Kobie Kath[12]; 7. 79-Jeremy Misgen[2]; 8. 00JR-Greg Pfeifer Jr[5]; 9. 83-Kylie Kath[8]; 10. 18S-Kennedy Swan[18]; 11. 44Z-Anton Nelson[10]; 12. 16-Jacob Bennett[13]; 13. 42-Ryan Kamish[11]; 14. 79H-Luke Hainka[15]; 15. (DNF) 63L-Mitchell Larson[9]; 16. (DNF) 33-Darryl Hainka[14]; 17. (DNF) 31G-Joel Gangl[17]; 18. (DNF) 22H-Jayme Hiller[16]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Kylie Kath[3]; 2. 00JR-Greg Pfeifer Jr[5]; 3. 87-William Moelter[1]; 4. 44Z-Anton Nelson[2]; 5. 16-Jacob Bennett[4]; 6. 22H-Jayme Hiller[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 63L-Mitchell Larson[4]; 2. 5G-Patrick McCarthy[3]; 3. 79-Jeremy Misgen[6]; 4. 42-Ryan Kamish[1]; 5. 33-Darryl Hainka[2]; 6. 31G-Joel Gangl[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Scott Splittstoesser[2]; 2. 83X-Kadden Kath[3]; 3. 35-Tony Bloom[1]; 4. 83K-Kobie Kath[6]; 5. 79H-Luke Hainka[4]; 6. (DNF) 18S-Kennedy Swan[5]

USRA Stock Cars

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 14A-Blake Adams[4]; 2. 7X-Andrew Eischens[2]; 3. 32-Jason Newkirk[5]; 4. 87-Travis Shipman[8]; 5. 16K-Kevin Vogt[7]; 6. 14-Paul Neisius[1]; 7. 39J-Dan Klingfus[9]; 8. (DNF) 36-Ross Spitzer[3]; 9. (DNF) 55-Jeremy Olson[6]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14A-Blake Adams[1]; 2. 32-Jason Newkirk[2]; 3. 7X-Andrew Eischens[3]; 4. 14-Paul Neisius[4]; 5. 36-Ross Spitzer[6]; 6. 39J-Dan Klingfus[9]; 7. 55-Jeremy Olson[8]; 8. (DNF) 16K-Kevin Vogt[7]; 9. (DNF) 87-Travis Shipman[5]

MISSISSIPPI THUNDER SPEEDWAY

(Friday's Results)

USRA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 07-Chris Hovden[4]; 2. 38S-Nick Schwebach[8]; 3. 18-Scott Spilde[7]; 4. 94-Kevin Hager[10]; 5. 18JR-Gavin Bartel[19]; 6. 86X-Ryan Happel[1]; 7. 7-Steve Dwyer[3]; 8. 7D-Devin Holthaus[18]; 9. 70-Steve Holthaus[6]; 10. 14-Brady Williamson[2]; 11. 78-Jeremy Braadland[13]; 12. 4-Logan Timm[17]; 13. 16-Jake James[14]; 14. 75-Michael Minnier[9]; 15. 32J-Carter Jonsgaard[12]; 16. 911-Dakota Koenig[16]; 17. 99-Jeremy Werner[20]; 18. (DNF) 17-Damien Lampert[15]; 19. (DNF) 86-Paul Sweazey[5]; 20. (DNF) 27H-Austin Hoeft[11]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Steve Dwyer[3]; 2. 70-Steve Holthaus[2]; 3. 86-Paul Sweazey[1]; 4. 32J-Carter Jonsgaard[4]; 5. 78-Jeremy Braadland[6]; 6. 911-Dakota Koenig[7]; 7. (DQ) 18JR-Gavin Bartel[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 07-Chris Hovden[4]; 2. 14-Brady Williamson[2]; 3. 94-Kevin Hager[3]; 4. 75-Michael Minnier[5]; 5. 16-Jake James[6]; 6. 4-Logan Timm[1]; 7. 99-Jeremy Werner[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 38S-Nick Schwebach[3]; 2. 27H-Austin Hoeft[1]; 3. 18-Scott Spilde[4]; 4. 86X-Ryan Happel[5]; 5. 17-Damien Lampert[2]; 6. 7D-Devin Holthaus[6]

USRA B-Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 25-Joe Chisholm[5]; 2. 95X-Shaun Walski[4]; 3. 23K-Erik Kanz[1]; 4. 24-Dylan Goettl[2]; 5. 56H-Brandon Hare[10]; 6. 3A-Taylor Ausrud[12]; 7. 21-Ryan Olson[3]; 8. 60-Colby Mann[16]; 9. 2-Nathan Butterfield[11]; 10. 54X-Jett Sorensen[15]; 11. 28J-Jackson Hale[6]; 12. 43-Zach Brom[9]; 13. 2C-Cole Bennerotte[23]; 14. 18-Tyler Werner[21]; 15. 35-Dennis Dunbar[20]; 16. 32-Taylor Skauge[8]; 17. 87-Harley Dais[13]; 18. 11J-Jacob Lynch[14]; 19. 96-Isaiah Rowe[18]; 20. 88-Brady Boland[17]; 21. (DNF) 5X-Matt Appel[19]; 22. (DNF) 28SR-Troy Hale[24]; 23. (DNF) 99-Bill Engler[22]; 24. (DNF) 28-Jimmy Patzner[7]

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Tyler Werner[1]; 2. 99-Bill Engler[4]; 3. 2C-Cole Bennerotte[6]; 4. 28SR-Troy Hale[3]; 5. 88DH-Dylan Hutkowski[8]; 6. 97-Leigh Volkman[5]; 7. 97JR-Landon Volkman[9]; 8. (DNF) 49-Lester Beardsley[7]; 9. (DNS) 54-John Feirn; 10. (DNS) 5-Trystan Hagen

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Ryan Olson[4]; 2. 95X-Shaun Walski[6]; 3. 43-Zach Brom[5]; 4. 87-Harley Dais[1]; 5. 88-Brady Boland[3]; 6. 18-Tyler Werner[7]; 7. 97-Leigh Volkman[2]; 8. 97JR-Landon Volkman[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23K-Erik Kanz[5]; 2. 28-Jimmy Patzner[1]; 3. 32-Taylor Skauge[7]; 4. 11J-Jacob Lynch[2]; 5. 96-Isaiah Rowe[4]; 6. (DNF) 54-John Feirn[6]; 7. (DNF) 2C-Cole Bennerotte[3]; 8. (DNS) 5-Trystan Hagen

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 56H-Brandon Hare[7]; 2. 28J-Jackson Hale[2]; 3. 3A-Taylor Ausrud[5]; 4. 54X-Jett Sorensen[6]; 5. 5X-Matt Appel[4]; 6. 28SR-Troy Hale[3]; 7. 49-Lester Beardsley[1]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Joe Chisholm[7]; 2. 2-Nathan Butterfield[1]; 3. 24-Dylan Goettl[6]; 4. 60-Colby Mann[3]; 5. 35-Dennis Dunbar[2]; 6. 99-Bill Engler[5]; 7. 88DH-Dylan Hutkowski[4]

USRA Modifieds

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 24C-Jim Chisholm[6]; 2. 15W-Alex Williamson[2]; 3. 51W-JT Wasmund[1]; 4. 99L-Steve Lavasseur[4]; 5. 51-Chris Oertel[3]; 6. 95-Keith Foss[15]; 7. 99-Josh Angst[11]; 8. 94-John Doelle[7]; 9. 30-Matt Leer[8]; 10. 34JR-Dan Larson Jr[5]; 11. 18H-Michael Hofer[16]; 12. T40-Danny Thomas[14]; 13. 3-Bryan Hessler[10]; 14. 15-Steve Bangart[12]; 15. (DNF) 29H-Joe Horgdal[13]; 16. (DNF) 43K-Kaden Blaeser[9]; 17. (DNS) 9X-Randall Jonsgaard

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24C-Jim Chisholm[4]; 2. 51-Chris Oertel[7]; 3. 34JR-Dan Larson Jr[8]; 4. 15W-Alex Williamson[5]; 5. 43K-Kaden Blaeser[6]; 6. 99-Josh Angst[2]; 7. 29H-Joe Horgdal[1]; 8. 95-Keith Foss[3]; 9. 9X-Randall Jonsgaard[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 51W-JT Wasmund[1]; 2. 94-John Doelle[3]; 3. 30-Matt Leer[7]; 4. 99L-Steve Lavasseur[4]; 5. 3-Bryan Hessler[8]; 6. 15-Steve Bangart[5]; 7. T40-Danny Thomas[6]; 8. (DNF) 18H-Michael Hofer[2]

USRA Late Models

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 47-Ryan Olson[1]; 2. 208-Kory Ressie[7]; 3. 95-Eric Thill[4]; 4. 17-Matt LaDuke[14]; 5. 24-Justin Sass[3]; 6. 11X-Derek Nelson[9]; 7. 71B-Barry Johnson[5]; 8. 4G-Scott Guthrie[10]; 9. 39-Matt Platteter[2]; 10. 32-Caylee Kjos[11]; 11. 94-Kevin Hager[13]; 12. 8-Douglas Ferguson[12]; 13. (DNF) 11-Lance Hofer[8]; 14. (DNF) 34-Triton Krause[6]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71B-Barry Johnson[1]; 2. 11-Lance Hofer[4]; 3. 34-Triton Krause[5]; 4. 208-Kory Ressie[6]; 5. 11X-Derek Nelson[3]; 6. 32-Caylee Kjos[2]; 7. 94-Kevin Hager[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 47-Ryan Olson[1]; 2. 24-Justin Sass[2]; 3. 95-Eric Thill[5]; 4. 39-Matt Platteter[4]; 5. 4G-Scott Guthrie[6]; 6. 8-Douglas Ferguson[7]; 7. (DNS) 17-Matt LaDuke

Micro-Sprints

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 4-Joe Snow[1]; 2. 35G-Gaige Weldon[3]; 3. 38-Jackson Kounkel[4]; 4. 88-Caleb Moen[9]; 5. 8N-Noah Berglund[5]; 6. 99-Mason Seubert[7]; 7. 26-Kendra Pickett[10]; 8. 7-Carson Berglund[11]; 9. 53-Graham Hamilton[13]; 10. 8W-Jayden Wagner[12]; 11. B26-Charles Bragg[15]; 12. 28-Mason Hale[8]; 13. 6-Mark Martin[14]; 14. 74-Ethan Dutchak[16]; 15. X-Paul Wrazidlo[2]; 16. 9-Ryan Frandsen[6]

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 35G-Gaige Weldon[3]; 2. 38-Jackson Kounkel[4]; 3. X-Paul Wrazidlo[6]; 4. 99-Mason Seubert[5]; 5. 88-Caleb Moen[7]; 6. 7-Carson Berglund[1]; 7. 53-Graham Hamilton[2]; 8. B26-Charles Bragg[8]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 8N-Noah Berglund[3]; 2. 4-Joe Snow[1]; 3. 9-Ryan Frandsen[4]; 4. 28-Mason Hale[2]; 5. 26-Kendra Pickett[7]; 6. 8W-Jayden Wagner[6]; 7. 6-Mark Martin[5]; 8. 74-Ethan Dutchak[8]