Narveson: Stock Car nationals on tap for this weekend at Deer Creek

Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley will host the fourth annual Stock Car Nationals this Saturday, Sept. 17.

This show features drivers in the USRA Stock Cars and USRA Hobby Stocks divisions.

The Stock Car division will race for $5,000 to win and $500 to start the A-Main. The Hobby Stocks will run for $1,000 to win and $150 to start their feature event.

The race was first held in 2019 with 48 Stock Cars and 53 Hobby Stocks signed in to race. Dillon Anderson of Decorah, Iowa was the inaugural Stock Car champ when he fought off Kyle Falck for the win.

Jamie Songer of Ankeny, Iowa held off a charge from 11th-place starter Eric Stanton to top the Hobby Stocks. There was plenty of passing in the feature race, as third-place finisher Justin Luinenberg raced from the 15th spot and Travis Krause came from 16th to fifth.

The second annual event in 2020 featured 43 Stock Cars and 62 Hobby Stocks. The Stock Car feature was simply outstanding. Pat Graham led early but Kyle Falck spun on lap four and went to the tail. Falck would steal the show from there.

The race boiled down to Mitch Hovden and Elijah Zevenbergen when they exchanged the lead. Falck stormed back to the front and took the lead on lap 34 of the 40-lap race.

Todd Narveson Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Falck also led lap 35, but Hovden returned the favor on lap 36. They remained close and on the final lap, Hovden grazed the wall and Falck stole the lead and the unbelievable run from the back was complete.

Dustin Gulbrandson of Sioux Falls, S.D., took the lead on lap five and won the Hobby Stocks. Again, there was plenty of passing and three wide racing throughout the feature.

Last September the event set an all-time car count record at Deer Creek for the Stock Cars with 51 in attendance. There were also 53 Hobby Stocks on hand for the third annual race. It was another great event with some intense racing.

In the Stock Car main, Brady Link of Waukon, Iowa took the lead from Derek Green on lap two. Eventually Elijah Zevenbergen from Ocheyeden, Iowa raced from 16th to challenge Link.

Zevenbergen took the lead on lap 34, but Link stole it back on lap 36. Zevenbergen then threw a wicked slide job on lap 37 to reclaim the lead. From there Zevenbergen held on the final three laps to be crowned the champion.

Dylan Clinton of West Union, Iowa started 15th on the grid, took the lead on lap 18 and hung on for the win. Jeremy Crimmins of Webster City, Iowa races from 16th to second. Joshua Ludeking was another hard-charger when he came from 14th to fourth.

Expect another strong field of cars for this year’s event. This is also the first year that Deer Creek ran the Stock Car class with its weekly program. The Stock Car division just ran on Labor Day weekend and set a record for cars for that event with 31.

Eight-time USRA Stock Car National Champion Mitch Hovden of Decorah, Iowa leads the way with 10 career wins at Deer Creek, while 2022 Deer Creek track champion Kyle Falck has eight career wins.

The Hobby Stock class has only raced six times at Deer Creek. It ran at three Fall Jamborees, in 2002, 2003 and 2004. The next time they raced was not until the Stock Car Nationals began in 2019. There has yet to be a repeat winner in that division.

If the first three Stock Car Nationals are any indication, it should be another action packed night for fans. It is possible to see 12 of the top 25 in Stock Car national points drivers and possibly more than 20 of the top 25 Hobby Stocks.

Guttormson Memorial Washed Out At Chateau

The weather just was not in Chateau Speedway’s favor last Friday night. Drivers were checked in the pits and they were ready. But the rains arrived at Lansing before any racing at the annual Guttormson Memorial could take place.

Unfortunately, the event will not be rescheduled this year. Chateau will host one more night of racing this Friday, of course all dependent on the weather.

It will feature the USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods and Pure Stocks. The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds will not be on the program due to the WISSOTA 100 being held in Fergus Falls, Minn.