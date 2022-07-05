Narveson: Trend of first-time winners continues at area race tracks

Ryan Wetzstein needed until the first day of July, but the standout area USRA Modified driver earned his first victory of the season at Chateau Speedway in Lansing on Friday night.

And he won the race by an eyelash.

Wetzstein edged Jason Cummins by .056 of a second at the checkered flag to earn the victory.

Wetzstein held the lead early in the race before going high in turn four on lap eight. That allowed A.J. Zvorak to drive past Wetzstein, but one lap later, Zvorak, Wetstein and Cummins went three-wide for the lead. Wetzstein came out on top with Cummins second. Cummins made a last lap charge that came up just short at the checkered flag. Wetzstein became the fifth different USRA Modified winner in five nights at Chateau.

• The Hornet division also saw a first-time winner. Mike Chadderdon came from Row 3 to the lead on lap three and took his first win. There has not been a repeat winner in the Hornets this season, as Chadderdon made it six different winners in six nights of racing.

• Yet another first-time winner won in the Pure Stocks, too. Troy Maas started in Row 1 and led every lap to claim his first win of the year.

• Michael Johnson scored his second feature win of the year in the USRA B-Modifieds. Johnson started in Row 5 and worked his way up to third when a caution came out on lap 8. Johnson darted to the lead on the restart and headed the pack for the remainder of the race.

• Chad Schroeder made his first appearance in the USRA Stock Cars and went home with the feature win. Travis Shipman and Schroeder ran side by side for the first three laps. Schroeder took over from there and led the rest of the way.

• Current WISSOTA Midwest Modified national point leader Jake Smith of St. Joseph scored his second win at Chateau this season and his 11th overall. Early race leader Kadden Kath broke while leading at that allowed Smith to take over and led the rest of the way for the win.

Chateau will be taking this coming weekend off from its regular racing program, though there will be an Enduro on Saturday at 5 p.m. The regular six classes of cars will be back in action the following Friday Night, July 15th with the addition of the Mid-American Renegade Sprints.

Timm, Olson take big money at Mississippi Thunder

Friday night at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis., was the conclusion of the Thunder Summer Series for the USRA Modifieds and B-Mods. It was the second of a two-night series that paid $2,000 to win for the Modifieds and $1,000 for the B-Mods. There was also a special point fund for the combined efforts of the racers those two nights.

The B-Mods had their largest field of cars this season with 32 on hand. Their feature was a good one as early leader Erik Kanz was challenged by Brandon Hare. Hare took the lead on lap six while Ryan Olson got by Kanz for second. Taylor Ausrud drove to third and closed in on Olson.

Hare pulled away just as bit, but Olson and Ausrud reeled him back in. Olson threw a slide job for the lead on lap 17, but Hare returned the favor to take the lead. Olson drove back by on lap 18 and pulled away for the $1,000 payday. Joe Chisholm had the best two-night point total to take the Summer Series title and $500.

• In the USRA Modifieds, rookie driver Jim Chisholm led the feature race until a yellow closed up the pack early in the race.

Winona's Jake Timm quickly challenged Chisholm after the restart and took the lead away two laps later. Timm took off from there and even though he flirted with the outside concrete wall several times, he took the win worth $2,000. Timm also won the Summer Series title worth another $1,000.

• Brad Waits took the lead early in the USRA Late Models and drove to his second win of the season over Lance Hofer and Matt Laduke.

• Chris Hovden took the lead on lap three and led the rest of the way for his third USRA Hobby Stock feature win.

Mississippi Thunder will be back in action on Friday, July 17.

More new winners at Deer Creek

Heavy early afternoon rains tried to stop action at Deer Creek Speedway. Fortunately, the rain subsided and the track prep crew worked hard to get the speedway ready to race. The program got started about an hour late, but it was worth the wait.

The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds were up first for their 18-lap feature. Tammy Soma-Clark took the early lead with Ryan Goergen and Adam Martinson close. Kadden Kath went to fourth while the top three were tight. Martinson shot to the lead on lap four while Goergen was second. Mitch Weiss brought out a caution on lap five, but he was far from being done.

Martinson still led as Kadden Kath got to second. Kylie Kath, who started 20th, was all the way up to fifth on lap eight while Nick Koehler had charged from 21st to sixth. Another caution came out on lap 13 to tighten up the pack. Martinson took off from there and led the final five laps to take his first win at Deer Creek. Kadden Kath finished second while his brother Kylie ended a good race with Billy Steinberg in third. Weiss rebounded from his spin to finish fifth.

• The WISSOTA Street Stocks got off to a crazy start when they went five-wide out of turn two on the first lap. Ross Spitzer took the lead and led the first three laps. Points leader Braden Brauer moved from eighth and took the lead from Spitzer on lap four and took off. Brauer glided to his fourth win this season while his brother Kolton was second. Spitzer finished in third with Kory Adams and Marcus Berndt in the top five.

• Another big field of 35 USRA B-Modifieds were on hand. They were whittled down to a 26-car pack for their 18-lap feature. Colby Mann led early while Trevor Fecht worked to second. Mann slowed for an instant and Fecht snagged the lead to complete lap 10. A caution came out on lap 12 and during the caution period Mann exited the speedway.

Fecht worked the top side of the track and continued to lead. One final caution set up a three-lap dash to the finish. Fecht led those laps to get his first win of the season. Alex Schubbe gave Fecht a couple of runs to finish second with Joe Chisholm third. Brandon Hare finished in fourth and Cole Bennerotte had a great race to finish fifth.

• The great field of 21 USRA Stock Cars feature got off to a rough start with two cautions on lap one. Dan Jones took the lead off of row one while Blake Adams and Kyle Falck battled for second. Falck moved to second and then caught Jones up front. Falck made several attempts to take the lead, but Jones was able to fend him off. A caution on lap 15 set up a five-lap shootout to the finish. Falck made it interesting, but Jones held on to get his first Deer Creek win. Falck was second with Travis Shipman in third. Brayden Gjere came from 11th to fourth and Shawn Peter was fifth.

• Dustin Sorensen started in Row 1 for the 25-lap USRA Modifieds feature and led every lap. It wasn’t easy because at times the leaders had some heavy lapped traffic to deal with. That did not deter Sorensen at all. Brandon Davis tried to catch Sorensen in the lapped traffic, but was not able to get close enough to mount a serious challenge. Sorensen scored his sixth win overall this year and his 17th career win at Deer Creek. Davis finished in second with Jim Chisholm third, Jacob Blees fourth and Keith Foss fifth.

Narvy’s Notes

• All eyes will be on Deer Creek Speedway this week with the running of the Gopher 50. The Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series and USRA Modifieds will race on Thursday through Saturday. There will be complete shows each night with the Late Models racing for $50,000 to win the finale on Saturday night.

Results

CHATEAU SPEEDWAY

PURE STOCKS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 2-Troy Maas[1]; 2. 44D-PJ Duchene[6]; 3. 46-Devyn Deyo[2]; 4. 7X-Andrew Eischens[7]; 5. 3-Danielle Maas[10]; 6. 96-Kyndra Guttormson[13]; 7. 17P-Jack Paulson[8]; 8. 75N-Dylan Nirk[11]; 9. 71-Jamie Tapp[15]; 10. 69-Brandon Wiedeman[12]; 11. 11-Samantha Andree[14]; 12. 5V-Viola Brannan[16]; 13. (DNF) 17-Michael Wick[5]; 14. (DNF) 4-Joshua Bentzen[4]; 15. (DNF) 31R-Raey Hastings IV[3]; 16. (DNF) 33-Jim Briggs[9]

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 46-Devyn Deyo[1]; 2. 7X-Andrew Eischens[5]; 3. 31R-Raey Hastings IV[4]; 4. 17P-Jack Paulson[7]; 5. 33-Jim Briggs[3]; 6. 75N-Dylan Nirk[2]; 7. 96-Kyndra Guttormson[6]; 8. (DNF) 71-Jamie Tapp[8]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 4-Joshua Bentzen[1]; 2. 44D-PJ Duchene[5]; 3. 2-Troy Maas[2]; 4. 17-Michael Wick[4]; 5. 3-Danielle Maas[7]; 6. 69-Brandon Wiedeman[3]; 7. 11-Samantha Andree[6]; 8. 5V-Viola Brannan[8]

USRA B MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 22C-Michael Johnson[10]; 2. 99-Noah Grinstead[4]; 3. 02K-Hunter Kennedy[6]; 4. 30-Scott Demmer[5]; 5. 83R-Kullen Kath[7]; 6. 20S-Kevin Johnson[8]; 7. 33-Corbin Ludemann[15]; 8. 7M-Matt Tighe[9]; 9. 5-Michael Meyer[17]; 10. 5B-Jason Pugh[2]; 11. 15-Cole Neisius[13]; 12. (DNF) 4-Greg Brooks[16]; 13. (DNF) 08K-Toby Kennedy[1]; 14. (DNF) 1Z-Zach Davis[3]; 15. (DNF) 21M-Brandon McFarland[14]; 16. (DNF) 81K-Caleb Korpi[11]; 17. (DNF) 27X-Max Anderson[18]; 18. (DNS) 21-Rian Leichtnam

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 30-Scott Demmer[4]; 2. 22C-Michael Johnson[6]; 3. 08K-Toby Kennedy[2]; 4. 20S-Kevin Johnson[9]; 5. 5B-Jason Pugh[1]; 6. 81K-Caleb Korpi[5]; 7. 15-Cole Neisius[8]; 8. 33-Corbin Ludemann[7]; 9. (DNF) 5-Michael Meyer[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 02K-Hunter Kennedy[1]; 2. 99-Noah Grinstead[6]; 3. 83R-Kullen Kath[7]; 4. 1Z-Zach Davis[9]; 5. 7M-Matt Tighe[4]; 6. 21-Rian Leichtnam[8]; 7. 21M-Brandon McFarland[5]; 8. 4-Greg Brooks[3]; 9. (DNS) 27X-Max Anderson

USRA A MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 90-Ryan Wetzstein[3]; 2. 71-Jason Cummins[5]; 3. Z29-AJ Zvorak[7]; 4. 97-Cole Anderson[4]; 5. 72-Doug Hillson[2]; 6. 24S-Charlie Steinberg[6]; 7. 1A-Dwaine Hanson[8]; 8. 77-Jacob Stark[10]; 9. OD-Thomas Rolfes[9]; 10. (DNF) 55-Casey Schlichting[1]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Cole Anderson[2]; 2. Z29-AJ Zvorak[1]; 3. 72-Doug Hillson[3]; 4. (DNF) 1A-Dwaine Hanson[4]; 5. (DNF) OD-Thomas Rolfes[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Jason Cummins[4]; 2. 90-Ryan Wetzstein[2]; 3. 24S-Charlie Steinberg[3]; 4. 55-Casey Schlichting[5]; 5. (DNF) 77-Jacob Stark[1]

HORNETS

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 18-Mike Chadderdon[5]; 2. 19C-Colin Wittenberg[3]; 3. 511-Shawn Poston[8]; 4. 3X-Brandon Blanchard[4]; 5. 21X-Maison Poston[6]; 6. 3D-Daniel Bjonfald[11]; 7. 17-Ryan Timm[9]; 8. 66-Tate Bauer[1]; 9. 97X-Carter Kmett[10]; 10. (DNF) 3-Curtis Wilson[13]; 11. (DNF) 13K-Keith Erickson[2]; 12. (DNS) 21S-Brian Schott; 13. (DNS) 7M-Philip Wittenberg

Heat 1 (5 Laps): 1. 3X-Brandon Blanchard[1]; 2. 21S-Brian Schott[4]; 3. 18-Mike Chadderdon[6]; 4. 19C-Colin Wittenberg[7]; 5. 17-Ryan Timm[3]; 6. 97X-Carter Kmett[5]; 7. (DNF) 3-Curtis Wilson[2]

Heat 2 (5 Laps): 1. 21X-Maison Poston[1]; 2. 511-Shawn Poston[4]; 3. 13K-Keith Erickson[5]; 4. 66-Tate Bauer[6]; 5. (DNF) 3D-Daniel Bjonfald[3]; 6. (DNF) 7M-Philip Wittenberg[2]

WISSOTA MIDWEST MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 21-Jake Smith[5]; 2. 00JR-Greg Pfeifer Jr[8]; 3. 83K-Kobie Kath[7]; 4. 83-Kylie Kath[10]; 5. G12-Ryan Goergen[1]; 6. 96-Charlie Zander[4]; 7. 79-Jeremy Misgen[13]; 8. 22H-Jayme Hiller[11]; 9. 79H-Luke Hainka[9]; 10. 35-Tony Bloom[3]; 11. 16-Jacob Bennett[12]; 12. 44Z-Anton Nelson[14]; 13. (DNF) 5G-Patrick McCarthy[2]; 14. (DNF) 29-Tommie Tesch[16]; 15. (DNF) 33-Darryl Hainka[15]; 16. (DNF) 83X-Kadden Kath[6]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 83X-Kadden Kath[5]; 2. 5G-Patrick McCarthy[1]; 3. 35-Tony Bloom[4]; 4. 96-Charlie Zander[6]; 5. 79H-Luke Hainka[2]; 6. 22H-Jayme Hiller[8]; 7. 79-Jeremy Misgen[7]; 8. 33-Darryl Hainka[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Jake Smith[2]; 2. G12-Ryan Goergen[1]; 3. 00JR-Greg Pfeifer Jr[4]; 4. 83K-Kobie Kath[5]; 5. 83-Kylie Kath[7]; 6. 16-Jacob Bennett[8]; 7. 44Z-Anton Nelson[6]; 8. (DNF) 29-Tommie Tesch[3]

USRA STOCK CARS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 04S-Chad Schroeder[2]; 2. 87-Travis Shipman[1]; 3. 14A-Chris Adams[4]; 4. 7X-Andrew Eischens[6]; 5. 32-Jason Newkirk[3]; 6. 16K-Kevin Vogt[5]; 7. (DNF) 15-Zach Elward[9]; 8. (DNS) 14-Caden Neisius; 9. (DNS) 39J-Dan Klingfus

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 16K-Kevin Vogt[2]; 2. 04S-Chad Schroeder[4]; 3. 87-Travis Shipman[6]; 4. 14A-Chris Adams[5]; 5. 32-Jason Newkirk[3]; 6. 7X-Andrew Eischens[8]; 7. (DNF) 14-Caden Neisius[1]; 8. (DNF) 39J-Dan Klingfus[9]; 9. (DNF) 15-Zach Elward[7]

MISSISSIPPI THUNDER SPEEDWAY

USRA HOBBY STOCKS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 07-Chris Hovden[2]; 2. 18JR-Gavin Bartel[3]; 3. 38S-Nick Schwebach[7]; 4. 14-Brady Williamson[4]; 5. 18-Scott Spilde[5]; 6. 70-Steve Holthaus[6]; 7. 4-Logan Timm[15]; 8. 16-Jake James[12]; 9. 94-Kevin Hager[13]; 10. 7-Steve Dwyer[10]; 11. 86-Ryan Happel[1]; 12. 32J-Carter Jonsgaard[14]; 13. 99-Jeremy Werner[16]; 14. (DNF) 17-Damien Lampert[9]; 15. (DNF) 27H-Austin Hoeft[8]; 16. (DNF) 911-Dakota Koenig[11]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Brady Williamson[1]; 2. 18JR-Gavin Bartel[2]; 3. 86-Ryan Happel[3]; 4. 38S-Nick Schwebach[7]; 5. 17-Damien Lampert[4]; 6. 911-Dakota Koenig[8]; 7. (DNF) 94-Kevin Hager[5]; 8. (DNF) 4-Logan Timm[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Scott Spilde[2]; 2. 07-Chris Hovden[5]; 3. 70-Steve Holthaus[4]; 4. 27H-Austin Hoeft[3]; 5. 7-Steve Dwyer[7]; 6. 16-Jake James[1]; 7. 32J-Carter Jonsgaard[6]; 8. 99-Jeremy Werner[8]

USRA B-MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 21-Ryan Olson[5]; 2. 56H-Brandon Hare[3]; 3. 3A-Taylor Ausrud[7]; 4. 25-Joe Chisholm[11]; 5. 23K-Erik Kanz[1]; 6. 32-Taylor Skauge[9]; 7. 27S-Jason Schlangen[10]; 8. 43-Zach Brom[6]; 9. 54X-Jett Sorensen[15]; 10. 95X-Shaun Walski[8]; 11. 54-John Feirn[13]; 12. 24-Dylan Goettl[22]; 13. 18-Tyler Werner[19]; 14. 2-Nathan Butterfield[18]; 15. 87-Harley Dais[14]; 16. 11J-Jacob Lynch[4]; 17. 35-Dennis Dunbar[20]; 18. 28-Jimmy Patzner[21]; 19. 2C-Cole Bennerotte[24]; 20. 40-Colton Kramer[23]; 21. 35X-Phillip Dunbar[16]; 22. (DNF) 29-Lilli Reps[12]; 23. (DNF) 28J-Jackson Hale[17]; 24. (DNF) 52-Hunter Nelson[2]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Jimmy Patzner[1]; 2. 24-Dylan Goettl[13]; 3. 40-Colton Kramer[2]; 4. 2C-Cole Bennerotte[6]; 5. 88-Brady Boland[4]; 6. 53-Tianna Mithun[7]; 7. 60-Colby Mann[11]; 8. 07-Logan Alseth[9]; 9. RED1-Dan Wheeler[12]; 10. 88DH-Dylan Hutkowski[3]; 11. 97-Leigh Volkman[8]; 12. 97JR-Landon Volkman[10]; 13. (DNF) 11-Joel Schmit[5]; 14. (DNF) 5-Trystan Hagen[14]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 56H-Brandon Hare[3]; 2. 27S-Jason Schlangen[1]; 3. 29-Lilli Reps[4]; 4. 25-Joe Chisholm[8]; 5. 2-Nathan Butterfield[2]; 6. 28-Jimmy Patzner[5]; 7. 88-Brady Boland[6]; 8. 53-Tianna Mithun[7]; 9. (DNF) 5-Trystan Hagen[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3A-Taylor Ausrud[1]; 2. 23K-Erik Kanz[6]; 3. 43-Zach Brom[7]; 4. 35X-Phillip Dunbar[3]; 5. 54X-Jett Sorensen[8]; 6. 40-Colton Kramer[5]; 7. 11-Joel Schmit[4]; 8. 97-Leigh Volkman[2]; 9. 97JR-Landon Volkman[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11J-Jacob Lynch[5]; 2. 95X-Shaun Walski[6]; 3. 52-Hunter Nelson[8]; 4. 28J-Jackson Hale[4]; 5. 18-Tyler Werner[3]; 6. (DNF) 60-Colby Mann[1]; 7. (DNF) RED1-Dan Wheeler[2]; 8. (DNF) 24-Dylan Goettl[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Ryan Olson[1]; 2. 32-Taylor Skauge[3]; 3. 54-John Feirn[4]; 4. 87-Harley Dais[6]; 5. 35-Dennis Dunbar[2]; 6. 88DH-Dylan Hutkowski[5]; 7. 2C-Cole Bennerotte[7]; 8. 07-Logan Alseth[8]

USRA MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 49-Jake Timm[3]; 2. 24C-Jim Chisholm[1]; 3. 21-Jacob Bleess[6]; 4. 28-Parker Hale[7]; 5. 99-Josh Angst[11]; 6. 15W-Alex Williamson[2]; 7. 19-Dustin Sorensen[17]; 8. 35B-David Baxter[5]; 9. 18H-Michael Hofer[4]; 10. 94-John Doelle[15]; 11. 50III-Brandon Davis[18]; 12. 4-Jeremy Nelson[20]; 13. 51-Chris Oertel[13]; 14. 95-Keith Foss[12]; 15. 99L-Steve Lavasseur[9]; 16. 16C-Cole Varsho[22]; 17. 29H-Joe Horgdal[19]; 18. 00X-Robby Bunkelman[16]; 19. 23-Darwin Karau[14]; 20. 51W-JT Wasmund[10]; 21. 12-Nick Murgic[21]; 22. (DNF) 89-AJ Diemel[8]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Parker Hale[1]; 2. 49-Jake Timm[4]; 3. 21-Jacob Bleess[5]; 4. 95-Keith Foss[3]; 5. 51-Chris Oertel[6]; 6. 00X-Robby Bunkelman[8]; 7. (DNF) 4-Jeremy Nelson[2]; 8. (DNS) 16C-Cole Varsho

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 89-AJ Diemel[5]; 2. 24C-Jim Chisholm[4]; 3. 51W-JT Wasmund[3]; 4. 99L-Steve Lavasseur[7]; 5. 23-Darwin Karau[1]; 6. 50III-Brandon Davis[6]; 7. 29H-Joe Horgdal[2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 35B-David Baxter[3]; 2. 18H-Michael Hofer[2]; 3. 15W-Alex Williamson[5]; 4. 99-Josh Angst[6]; 5. 94-John Doelle[4]; 6. 19-Dustin Sorensen[7]; 7. (DNF) 12-Nick Murgic[1]

USRA LATE MODELS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 24-Brad Waits[2]; 2. 11-Lance Hofer[3]; 3. 17-Matt LaDuke[4]; 4. 208-Kory Ressie[1]; 5. 22-Brett Shafer[5]; 6. 24X-Justin Sass[10]; 7. 47-Ryan Olson[13]; 8. 34-Triton Krause[8]; 9. 11X-Derek Nelson[11]; 10. 39-Matt Platteter[7]; 11. 95-Eric Thill[6]; 12. 88-Michael Hucovski[12]; 13. 4G-Scott Guthrie[9]; 14. 32-Caylee Kjos[14]; 15. 99F-Mitchell Fenske[15]; 16. 94-Kevin Hager[16]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Brett Shafer[3]; 2. 34-Triton Krause[5]; 3. 17-Matt LaDuke[6]; 4. 95-Eric Thill[7]; 5. 4G-Scott Guthrie[2]; 6. 11X-Derek Nelson[4]; 7. 47-Ryan Olson[8]; 8. 99F-Mitchell Fenske[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Lance Hofer[1]; 2. 208-Kory Ressie[4]; 3. 24-Brad Waits[2]; 4. 39-Matt Platteter[5]; 5. 24X-Justin Sass[7]; 6. 88-Michael Hucovski[3]; 7. (DNF) 32-Caylee Kjos[6]; 8. (DNF) 94-Kevin Hager[8]

DEER CREEK SPEEDWAY

USRA B-MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 10T-Trevor Fecht[4]; 2. 72-Alex Schubbe[8]; 3. 25-Joe Chisholm[10]; 4. 56H-Brandon Hare[14]; 5. 2C-Cole Bennerotte[2]; 6. 53-Tianna Mithun[3]; 7. 54-Jett Sorensen[7]; 8. 155-Gavin Shaw[17]; 9. 88-Brady Boland[12]; 10. 35-Dennis Dunbar[15]; 11. 20S-Kevin Johnson[20]; 12. 99-Noah Grinstead[11]; 13. 07-Logan Alseth[13]; 14. 87H-Harley Dais[22]; 15. 64-John Ross[19]; 16. 33-Corbin Ludemann[26]; 17. 45-Cole Lonergan[16]; 18. 29-Lilli Reps[23]; 19. (DNF) 43-Zach Brom[9]; 20. (DNF) 55-Brody Shaw[6]; 21. (DNF) 28-Spencer Stock[21]; 22. (DNF) 60-Colby Mann[1]; 23. (DNF) 35X-Phillip Dunbar[18]; 24. (DNF) 15-Cole Neisius[25]; 25. (DNF) 55S-Brian Shaw[24]; 26. (DQ) 22C-Michael Johnson[5]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Spencer Stock[6]; 2. 87H-Harley Dais[2]; 3. 29-Lilli Reps[5]; 4. 55S-Brian Shaw[11]; 5. 15-Cole Neisius[7]; 6. 33-Corbin Ludemann[4]; 7. 29S-Raymond Rehbein[12]; 8. 13-Jesse Antiporek[9]; 9. 77-Colton Weigel[10]; 10. 97JR-Landon Volkman[13]; 11. (DNF) 83-Braeden Allen[14]; 12. (DNF) 7M-Matt Tighe[8]; 13. (DNS) 5B-Tim Bergerson; 14. (DNS) 97-Leigh Volkman; 15. (DNS) 5B-Jason Pugh

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10T-Trevor Fecht[5]; 2. 60-Colby Mann[7]; 3. 43-Zach Brom[6]; 4. 07-Logan Alseth[1]; 5. 155-Gavin Shaw[3]; 6. 5B-Jason Pugh[4]; 7. 29-Lilli Reps[2]; 8. 13-Jesse Antiporek[8]; 9. 97JR-Landon Volkman[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22C-Michael Johnson[5]; 2. 25-Joe Chisholm[7]; 3. 54-Jett Sorensen[1]; 4. 56H-Brandon Hare[6]; 5. 35X-Phillip Dunbar[2]; 6. 87H-Harley Dais[4]; 7. 28-Spencer Stock[8]; 8. (DNF) 77-Colton Weigel[9]; 9. (DNF) 83-Braeden Allen[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 72-Alex Schubbe[7]; 2. 2C-Cole Bennerotte[6]; 3. 55-Brody Shaw[3]; 4. 35-Dennis Dunbar[4]; 5. 64-John Ross[2]; 6. 97-Leigh Volkman[5]; 7. 15-Cole Neisius[9]; 8. (DNF) 55S-Brian Shaw[8]; 9. (DNF) 5B-Tim Bergerson[1]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Noah Grinstead[4]; 2. 53-Tianna Mithun[2]; 3. 88-Brady Boland[1]; 4. 45-Cole Lonergan[8]; 5. 20S-Kevin Johnson[5]; 6. 33-Corbin Ludemann[3]; 7. 7M-Matt Tighe[6]; 8. 29S-Raymond Rehbein[7]

USRA MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Dustin Sorensen[1]; 2. 50III-Brandon Davis[4]; 3. 24C-Jim Chisholm[9]; 4. 21-Jacob Bleess[7]; 5. 95-Keith Foss[2]; 6. 20JR-Todd Shute[12]; 7. 83X-Kadden Kath[3]; 8. 99-Josh Angst[8]; 9. 15W-Alex Williamson[20]; 10. 51W-JT Wasmund[6]; 11. 17W-Ryan Wiome[15]; 12. 29H-Joe Horgdal[10]; 13. 33-Joe Ludemann[13]; 14. 61T-Tammy Soma Clark[17]; 15. 4A-Joel Alberts[14]; 16. 77-Jacob Stark[21]; 17. 98M-Mitch Madery[22]; 18. 12-Nick Murgic[18]; 19. 15A-James Allbee[19]; 20. 1A-Dwaine Hanson[16]; 21. (DNF) 24-Charlie Steinberg[5]; 22. (DNF) 23-Darwin Karau[11]; 23. (DNS) 69-Lucas Schott

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Darwin Karau[3]; 2. 83X-Kadden Kath[2]; 3. 51W-JT Wasmund[8]; 4. 29H-Joe Horgdal[1]; 5. 33-Joe Ludemann[6]; 6. 1A-Dwaine Hanson[4]; 7. 15A-James Allbee[7]; 8. 98M-Mitch Madery[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Jacob Bleess[1]; 2. 24C-Jim Chisholm[4]; 3. 20JR-Todd Shute[2]; 4. 99-Josh Angst[5]; 5. 4A-Joel Alberts[6]; 6. 61T-Tammy Soma Clark[8]; 7. (DNF) 15W-Alex Williamson[7]; 8. (DNS) 69-Lucas Schott

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 50III-Brandon Davis[4]; 2. 95-Keith Foss[5]; 3. 19-Dustin Sorensen[6]; 4. 24-Charlie Steinberg[1]; 5. 17W-Ryan Wiome[7]; 6. 12-Nick Murgic[3]; 7. 77-Jacob Stark[2]

USRA STOCK CARS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 25-Dan Jones[1]; 2. 67-Kyle Falck[4]; 3. 87-Travis Shipman[6]; 4. 23-Brayden Gjere[11]; 5. 27-Shawn Peter[10]; 6. 14A-Blake Adams[2]; 7. 808-Chance Hillman[12]; 8. 67-Levi Schott[7]; 9. 911-John Adams[13]; 10. 22-Ryan Jacobsen[17]; 11. 32-Jason Newkirk[20]; 12. 7X-Andrew Eischens[14]; 13. 16K-Kevin Vogt[15]; 14. 55-Jeremy Olson[22]; 15. 14-Brady Williamson[9]; 16. 28-David Gustafson[19]; 17. 11N-Nathan Roiger[18]; 18. 86-Phil Wernert[16]; 19. (DNF) 02-Cole Denner[8]; 20. (DNF) 9-Larry Blickenderfer[21]; 21. (DNF) 11-Jake Lampert[3]; 22. (DNF) 14-Chris Adams[5]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Dan Jones[1]; 2. 23-Brayden Gjere[3]; 3. 87-Travis Shipman[6]; 4. 14-Brady Williamson[4]; 5. 911-John Adams[2]; 6. 86-Phil Wernert[8]; 7. 28-David Gustafson[7]; 8. 55-Jeremy Olson[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 02-Cole Denner[2]; 2. 808-Chance Hillman[4]; 3. 14-Chris Adams[3]; 4. 27-Shawn Peter[6]; 5. 7X-Andrew Eischens[7]; 6. 22-Ryan Jacobsen[5]; 7. 32-Jason Newkirk[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Jake Lampert[1]; 2. 14A-Blake Adams[2]; 3. 67-Kyle Falck[5]; 4. 67-Levi Schott[6]; 5. 16K-Kevin Vogt[4]; 6. 11N-Nathan Roiger[3]; 7. (DNF) 9-Larry Blickenderfer[7]

WISSOTA MIDWEST MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 24M-Adam Martinson[7]; 2. 83X-Kadden Kath[8]; 3. 83-Kylie Kath[21]; 4. 83S-Billy Steinberg[6]; 5. 23-Mitch Weiss[9]; 6. 22H-Jayme Hiller[3]; 7. 13-Nick Koehler[23]; 8. 98D-Christopher Deno[19]; 9. 88-Jacob Toepper[2]; 10. 1M-Josh Mattick[20]; 11. 43-Scott Simmons[5]; 12. G12-Ryan Goergen[4]; 13. 61T-Tammy Soma Clark[1]; 14. 24-Liz Toepper[12]; 15. 27G-Bob Gullickson[22]; 16. 48-Dave Solum[16]; 17. 14-Tyron Friese[13]; 18. 16-Jacob Bennett[15]; 19. 9-Robert Clark[14]; 20. 17-Harland Morehart[11]; 21. (DNF) 40-Colton Kramer[10]; 22. (DNS) 35-Tony Bloom; 23. (DNS) 97X-Don Schaefer

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 61T-Tammy Soma Clark[1]; 2. 43-Scott Simmons[2]; 3. 83X-Kadden Kath[7]; 4. 40-Colton Kramer[6]; 5. 14-Tyron Friese[5]; 6. 48-Dave Solum[8]; 7. (DQ) 98D-Christopher Deno[4]; 8. (DQ) 27G-Bob Gullickson[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 24M-Adam Martinson[5]; 2. 23-Mitch Weiss[2]; 3. 22H-Jayme Hiller[7]; 4. 17-Harland Morehart[4]; 5. 9-Robert Clark[8]; 6. (DNF) 35-Tony Bloom[3]; 7. (DQ) 1M-Josh Mattick[6]; 8. (DQ) 13-Nick Koehler[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. G12-Ryan Goergen[2]; 2. 83S-Billy Steinberg[5]; 3. 88-Jacob Toepper[1]; 4. 24-Liz Toepper[4]; 5. 16-Jacob Bennett[3]; 6. (DNF) 97X-Don Schaefer[6]; 7. (DQ) 83-Kylie Kath[7]

WISSOTA STREET STOCKS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 34JR-Braden Brauer[8]; 2. KOL34-Kolton Brauer[7]; 3. 36-Ross Spitzer[5]; 4. 01-Kory Adams[6]; 5. 2-Marcus Berndt[3]; 6. 101-Ken Adams[2]; 7. 147-Brent Holland[1]; 8. 2-Fred Prudoehl[9]; 9. (DNF) 38S-Nick Schwebach[4]; 10. (DNS) 15-Zach Elward; 11. (DNS) 28JR-Aaron Gustafson

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 34JR-Braden Brauer[2]; 2. KOL34-Kolton Brauer[5]; 3. 147-Brent Holland[4]; 4. 2-Marcus Berndt[1]; 5. (DNF) 15-Zach Elward[3]; 6. (DNS) 28JR-Aaron Gustafson

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Kory Adams[3]; 2. 36-Ross Spitzer[1]; 3. 101-Ken Adams[2]; 4. 38S-Nick Schwebach[4]; 5. 2-Fred Prudoehl[5]