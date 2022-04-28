National champion Grizzlies haul home a load of NA3HL awards

Rochester Grizzlies coach Chris Ratzloff wasn't optimistic Wednesday morning that Zach Wiese would receive the top postseason award a goaltender can receive in the North American 3 Hockey League.

Ratzloff, the third-year head coach of the NA3HL national champion Rochester Grizzlies, thoroughly believed that Wiese should win the league's Goaltender of the Year award, but had a rational explanation as to why he didn't think it would come to fruition: The Grizzlies, in just their fourth season in the league, had the past two Goaltenders of the Year. Mathias Backstrom won the award in 2020, and Shane Soderwall won it a year ago.

That didn't matter to the voters — the league's coaches — though.

Wiese, an Owatonna native who wrapped up his second season with the Grizzlies last month, was named the 2021-22 NA3HL Goaltender of the Year on Wednesday. Wiese's award is one of an armful that the Grizzlies were presented this week. After dominating the NA3HL Central Division awards on Tuesday, the Grizzlies dominated the league-wide awards on Wednesday.

For a second consecutive season, the Grizzlies were named the Organization of the Year in the 34-team league, and Ratzloff was again named the league's Coach of the Year — a very deserving award, considering the Grizzlies turned over more than 60% of their roster from a season ago.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Wiese was among the returners who helped the Grizzlies win a third consecutive Central Division regular season championship, a second consecutive division postseason title and earn a trip to the national championship game for a second consecutive season. This time, the Grizzlies came out on top, blanking in-state rival Granite City in the Fraser Cup championship, 4-0. Wiese was at his best in that game, stopping all 29 shots he faced to record his fifth shutout of the season. He was 20-2-2 with a 1.70 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in the regular season. Factoring in the postseason, Wiese finished 27-4-2 overall, with a 1.75 GAA and a .927 save percentage. He is 33-5-3 as a starter in his two seasons with the Grizzlies.

Three other Grizzlies won prominent individual awards on Wednesday:

• Noah Roitman was named the NA3HL Defenseman of the Year. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound blue-liner is committed to play college hockey at Concordia University, an NCAA Division III school in Mequon, Wis., a northern suburb of Milwaukee. Roitman was strong on both end of the ice for the Grizzlies, leading their defensemen in scoring (6-26—32) and plus/minus rating (plus-46). He also played seven games in the NAHL in the 2021-22 season, including six with the Minot (N.D.) Minotauros and one with the Minnesota Wilderness in Cloquet.

• Kyle Bauer, the team's leading scorer in the regular season (24-31—55) and overall (25-34—59), was named the NA3HL Rookie of the Year. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound forward from Hastings, played in 49 of Rochester's 56 games and was named Central Division Star of the Week three times. He recorded at least one point in 30 of the 42 regular-season games he played in, and led the team in power-play goals (five) and plus/minus rating (plus-51).

• Rookie forward Austin Meers has been honored as the NA3HL's Community Service Award winner. Meers was active on and off the ice for the Grizzlies this season. He played in 45 of 47 regular-season games, playing multiple roles, sometimes in the same game. He was also a leader in volunteering for off-ice activities throughout the season. Meers, a native of St. Charles, Mo., scored 13 goals and added 21 assists, for 34 points in 54 games. He scored two goals in the Grizzlies' 4-1 win against Helena (Mont.) in the national semifinals.

The Grizzlies took up half of the six spots on the All-NA3HL First Team, as Bauer, Roitman and Wiese were all named to it. Mankato native Layten Liffrig was named to the All-NA3HL Third Team. Liffrig had 44 points in 32 games, including five goals in eight playoff games.

Bauer was also named to the league's All-Rookie Team.

