Sports

National runners-up Bruins go with familiar names in NAHL Draft

Less than a month after finishing as the runners-up at the North American Hockey League's Robertson Cup, the Austin Bruins only made four selections in Wednesday's NAHL Draft. Two of them are familiar to Austin fans.

MacARTHUR.IMAGE.jpg
Goaltender Matt MacArthur was one of four players drafted by the Austin Bruins in Wednesday's NAHL Draft. MacArthur played in one game and dressed in 13 late in the season for the Bruins.
Contributed image / the Austin Bruins
By Staff reports
Today at 7:08 PM

AUSTIN — The Austin Bruins have a good portion of their roster in place for the 2023-24 season.

With that in mind, as well as the players they have signed to tenders for next season, the North American Hockey League runners-up made just four picks in Wednesday's NAHL Draft.

Two of them are from Sweden and two of them are names that are already familiar to Bruins fans.

With their first two picks, the Bruins added a power forward who has a year of experience in the United States Hockey League, one tier up from the NAHL. Will Diamond, a 6-foot-3, 199-pound, 19-year-old forward from the Chicago suburb of Carpentersville, Ill., had seven assists in 43 games for the USHL's Omaha Lancers last season.

The Bruins became quite familiar with Diamond the year prior. In 2021-22, he recorded six assists in 37 games played for the Aberdeen (S.D.) Wings, a Central Division rival of the Bruins.

The Bruins added a center in Round 2, after losing one of their own.

Ethan Lindahl, an Andover native, who played a key role on Austin's third line throughout most of the regular season and all of the postseason, was drafted by the North Iowa Bulls. Lindahl was a key faceoff taker for the Bruins throughout their run to the NAHL national championship game. Lindahl had five goals and 18 points in 67 games for Austin.

Austin replaced him a few picks later, though, adding center Gustav Noren, from Sweden. Noren, a 5-foot-11, 172-pound left-shot forward was an alternate captain for Orebro HK in Sweden last season. He had eight goals and 16 points in 47 games.

With their final two picks, the Bruins selected a pair of players who played for them in the 2022-23 season. They selected goalie Matt MacArthur in Round 3 (No. 90 overall). The 6-2, 190-pounder played most of last season for the Chicago Mission 18U AAA program, where he posted a 1.39 goals-against average and three shutouts. He joined Austin late in the regular season, playing the final game of the regular season and recording a 24-save shutout. MacArthur also dressed for all 11 of the Bruins' playoff games.

With their last selection, No. 122 overall and in Round 4, the Bruins picked forward Erik Hernborn, another native of Sweden. Hernborn spent most of last season with the Rochester Grizzlies, where he had 11 goals and 27 points in 38 games. He also played four games with Austin and showed well in all four, recording one goal and one assist. The 6-foot, 180-pound left-shot forward has two seasons of junior hockey eligibility remaining.

By Staff reports
