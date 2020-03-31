For 47-year-old Colts kicker Vinatieri, 2020 season remains up in the air

Next season is up in the air for Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri.
Vinatieri, 47, is rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury but his future in Indianapolis remains in limbo, head coach Frank Reich said in a video conference on Tuesday.
"(We plan) to have a sitdown with Adam and see where he's at once he's a little further along in that process," Reich said.
The NFL's all-time leading scorer, the former South Dakota State kicker is an unrestricted free agent. He could face competition if he decides to play a 25th NFL season; the Colts signed 23-year-old Chase McLaughlin when Vinatieri was shut down in Week 13.
Vinatieri missed eight field goals and six extra points in 2019 in what was his worst statistical season in the NFL.