The NCAA announced Thursday afternoon that all NCAA national championships scheduled to be held this spring have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
That includes the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as the Division I wrestling championships, which were scheduled to be held next week at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The decision was made 24 hours after the college sports governing body said the championships would be played, but no spectators would be allowed in the arenas.
"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," a statement released by the NCAA Thursday afternoon said. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."