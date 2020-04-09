Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...REDUCED VISIBILITY AND GUSTY WINDS WITH SNOW SHOWERS...

OCCASIONAL SNOW SHOWERS WILL MOVE ACROSS THE AREA FOR THE
REMAINDER OF THE AFTERNOON. WITH THE MORE INTENSE SHOWERS, EXPECT
THE VISIBILITY TO BE REDUCED TO UNDER A MILE AT TIMES, POSSIBLY AS
LOW AS A QUARTER MILE, AND FOR WIND GUSTS OF 35 TO 40 MPH. SOME
MINOR SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL ALSO OCCUR ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED
SURFACES.

IF TRAVELING TODAY, BE PREPARED FOR RAPID REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY
IN THE SNOW SHOWERS. TRAVEL ON NORTH/SOUTH ROADS WILL BE MORE
DIFFICULT WITH THE GUSTY WINDS.
  • 37°

NBA H-O-R-S-E set to begin Sunday

Pierce
Paul Pierce is seen during the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports
 

Trae Young is planning on living at half court. Chris Paul is recognized as one of the best trick-shot artists in the NBA. Zach LaVine isn't afraid to put his 40-inch vertical on display.

Some of the NBA and WNBA's best shooters, plus the likes of Paul Pierce and other recently retired players, are signed on for a nationally televised single-elimination H-O-R-S-E tournament starting Sunday.

ESPN will televise all first-round matchups Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. CT and the semifinals and championship April 16 from 8 to 10 p.m. CT as a way to fill the absence of live sports competitions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Title sponsor State Farm pledged $200,000 in support of coronavirus relief efforts.

PointsBet's Patrick Eichner told Field Level Media on Wednesday that it is looking into regulatory requirements and potential limitations of a filmed competition -- as opposed to live games -- that would negatively impact betting markets.

Young has an outdoor court at his Atlanta-area home, which could make for an entertaining twist depending on the weather. He's also noted more for his shooting and not the dunking skills that helped LaVine become a first-round pick out of UCLA.

"ABSOLUTELY NO DUNKING," Young posted via Twitter, calling out LaVine.

Young is scheduled to open the H-O-R-S-E tournament against retired point guard Chauncey Billups. WNBA Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings will play Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley, while Pierce and LaVine play and Paul takes on Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News - Answer Man

News - Heard on the Street

News - Public Safety

Obituaries

Photo Galleries

Sponsored Content