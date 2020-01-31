Weather Alert

...LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE, SNOW MAY CREATE SLICK ROADS TONIGHT... A LIGHT MIX OF SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE CONTINUES TO DEVELOP OVER PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA. THIS LIGHT WINTRY MIX WILL ALSO SPREAD INTO PORTIONS OF WEST-CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN THIS EVENING. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN 1 MILE IN SOME AREAS DUE TO FOG. WHILE LITTLE, IF ANY, SNOW OR ICE ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED THIS EVENING, UNTREATED ROADS MAY BECOME SLICK, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. USE EXTRA CAUTION IF DRIVING THIS EVENING, AS ROADS THAT LOOK WET MAY ACTUALLY BE ICY. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW A LITTLE EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.