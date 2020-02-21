Weather Alert

...MELTED SNOW TO REFREEZE TONIGHT AND LEAD TO SLICK SPOTS... WITH TEMPERATURES NEAR OR BELOW FREEZING ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA, EXPECT MELTED SNOW TO REFREEZE AND LEAD TO SOME SLICK SPOTS ON ROADWAYS AND SIDEWALKS, ESPECIALLY THOSE THAT ARE UNTREATED. IN ADDITION, ALTHOUGH WINDS HAVE DECREASED, SOME ROADS MAY REMAIN PARTIALLY SNOW-COVERED DUE TO EARLIER DRIFTING. BE ALERT FOR SLICK SPOTS IF TRAVELING TONIGHT AND KNOW THAT ROADWAYS THAT APPEAR WET COULD ACTUALLY BE ICY!