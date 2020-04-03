Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX CONTINUES TO SPREAD ACROSS THE AREA...

.A STRONG COLD FRONT CONTINUES TO PUSH EASTWARD ACROSS THE AREA
EARLY THIS AFTERNOON, BRINGING A MIX OF RAIN, FREEZING RAIN,
SLEET, AND SNOW TO THE REGION. ALTHOUGH THE BULK OF ICE
ACCUMULATION HAS BEEN ON ELEVATED SURFACES, SOME SLICK SPOTS ON
ROADWAYS HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA. AS TEMPERATURES CONTINUE TO FALL TO NEAR OR BELOW
FREEZING, EXPECT ADDITIONAL SLICK SPOTS TO DEVELOP ON ROADS AND
SIDEWALKS, EVEN AFTER PRECIPITATION ENDS THIS EVENING.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND 1/2
INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND 1/10 OF AN INCH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL AND
NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA.

* WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

&&
  • 26°

WNBA postpones start to season

  • Updated
Basketball
Jesse Johnson / USA TODAY Sports
 

The WNBA season will be postponed indefinitely, the latest pro sports league to alter its schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The season was set to start May 15, but WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Friday that the extension of social distancing guidelines in the country through April 30 will require a later start to training camps, and subsequently the season.

Training camps were scheduled to open April 26.

"While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees," Engelbert said in a news release.

She said the WNBA draft, which will be conducted virtually, remains on schedule for April 17. ESPN will televise the draft.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News - Answer Man

News - Heard on the Street

News - Public Safety

Obituaries

Photo Galleries

Sponsored Content