Neel, Aney can see a tennis future together after Cincinnati showing

CINCINNATI — The support that Rochester natives Ingrid Need and Jessie Aney received in Cincinnati last week floored them.

The lifelong friends, fellow 24-year-olds and tennis professionals were competing in doubles together in the prestigious Western and Southern Open, the second biggest tennis tournament in the United States. They’d been added to the draw as a wild-card entrant.

Though they grew up in Rochester playing tennis together, both top-10 ranked players in the country at various points of their earliest years, they hadn’t teamed up since they were 16-year-olds.

Neel has been playing professional tennis since leaving the University of Florida following her freshman year, when she helped lead the team to a national championship. Aney, who starred for four years at top-10 program University of North Carolina, turned pro in 2020.

They had their first professional tennis experience together last week. And when they arrived at the Lindner Family Tennis Center for their first match on Tuesday, they came to realize that a big contingent of Rochester had arrived with them. They’d done it sporting shirts making it obvious why they were there.

Rochester's Jessie Aney combined with lifelong friend and fellow Rochester native Ingrid Neel to go 1-1 last week in the high-profile Western and Southern Open, a professional tournament in Cincinnati. Contributed

Emblazoned on them was a photo of Neel and Aney as 8-year-olds, them pictured with tennis balls balanced on their noses. Next to the photo were the words: “Everybody ‘nose' that they are Rochester’s best.”

The flock of Neel/Aney fans didn’t just show up with shirts advertising their allegiance. In the two matches that the Rochester doubles team played, the first a narrow win, the second a narrow tournament-ending loss, they were loud. They even encouraged whoever was sitting next to them, wherever they were from, to join their fun.

A bunch of them did.

“Our crowd was awesome,” said Aney, who has mostly played singles as a professional, but was thrilled to join close friend Neel in what so far has been the biggest professional tennis tournament of her career. “Our crowd formed a little cult, with those shirts made up and all sitting together.”

Neel, who's played in both the U.S. Open and Wimbledon and has turned exclusively to doubles, said the Rochester backing they got in Cincinnati was a massive lift

“Our fans were incredible,” Neel said. “I didn’t realize how many would show up. It felt like the entire crowd was behind us. It was a big reason we won our first match (6-1, 4-6, 11-9); it saved us on some match points. Their cheering provided us a ‘never-say-die’ kind of thing. It was really special. The disappointing part was that we lost in the second round (4-6, 7-5, 10-7) and then didn’t get to keep that thing going.”

The question now is this: Will they attempt to keep things going together?

After seeing one another for the first time in a year and playing together for the first time in eight years, the sentiment from both is, “Yes, please, more of that.”

“I see a future for sure with Ingrid, whenever it can work,” Aney said.

Neel took it a step further.

“I feel like together, we could be a top doubles team,” Neel said. “That is my opinion. It would be cool if we could give that a real chance at some point. It might be something we look at this fall and winter, and even toward next year. I think we can’t let these chances slip away.”

Aney, who had spent most of her summer playing lower-rung ITF tournaments in Europe as she builds her professional ranking, was pinching herself last week in getting this opportunity with her lifelong friend.

When she first set foot on the court with Neel, she could feel a chill come over her. It was that special.

“Reconnecting with Ingrid was so fun,” Aney said. “Doing that on a friendship level was amazing. I hadn’t seen her much in the last few years, so sharing this experience together, it was surreal. I had chills when we were on the court together, warming up with all of these different pros and just hanging out with her in the locker room. It felt like I was living the dream.”