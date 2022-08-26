Newcomer McClintock in state tournament, not 'beer league' with Rochester Royals

When Bo McClintock concluded his brief professional baseball career a year ago, he figured his playing days were done.

The native of Beavercreek, Ore., played junior college ball at San Joaquin Delta College in California, then at Division I Fresno State University before finishing up at NAIA Point University in 2021. He followed that by playing for the Boise Hawks of the Pioneer League in the summer of 2021 before retiring from pro ball.

“I decided I didn’t want to try to play at the high level anymore,” he said.

So he moved to Rochester with his girlfriend, who is a teacher, and took a job as the assistant baseball coach at Rochester Community and Technical College. He was also the top training instructor at The Yards Sports Training facility in Rochester.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound McClintock had never really heard of amateur baseball in Minnesota.

“I was thinking, it’s like beer league softball,” McClintock said.

Then Rochester Royals pitcher Matt Meyer, a former minor leaguer, showed at The Yards one day this spring.

“He was like ‘You’re going to play amateur baseball with us this summer,’” McClintock said. “I said, ‘No, I’m not. I have no idea what that is.’ And then he convinced me to do it and now I love it.”

McClintock quickly realized that amateur baseball in Minnesota is nothing like beer league softball and the players were not only very good, but they took the game seriously.

“The first month it took me a while to get adjusted,” he said. “I said, ‘I should lock it in and try to be a better player.’ Before I didn’t understand how important it was. I thought we just kind of hung out.”

Royals at state

The 25-year-old McClintock finally got into a groove this summer and he has helped the Royals earn a berth in the Class B state tournament. With Meyer and McClintock leading the way, the Royals defeated Hamel 4-0 in their state opener a week ago.

Rochester faces Coon Rapids in the second round of state play, which is still an elimination round, at 11 a.m. Saturday in Miesville.

“Obviously this is my first year, but people were like ‘This might be the best team we’ve ever had here.’ So OK, cool, let’s go win the whole thing," McClintock said. "Everybody’s really committed and we have some really good pitching and we played some really good team baseball.”

McClintock has mainly played first base and left field for the Royals. He showed his value at the plate during the state opener. As the designated hitter, he went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs in the win against Hamel.

“It was awesome because there were a lot of people at the game and it was obviously very important and it felt like the real deal,” McClintock said.

It was just one day prior to the game that Nolan Jurgenson’s father, Troy, came to The Yard to work with McClintock on his swing. Nolan is an infielder with the Royals.

"A lot of credit to him (Troy) because he said ‘Hey, I think you could do this better, let’s work on it,’ So I said, ‘OK, let's work on it,'" McClintock said. “And I ended up having a really good day on Saturday."

After a slow start, McClintock is now hitting .286 with two home runs, 10 doubles and 26 RBIs in just 91 at-bats. He usually bats fourth in the lineup.

"He’s been a great addition to our team and lineup and has fit in very nicely with the guys," Royals player/manager Drew Block said.

McClintock will be in the lineup and Meyer is expected to be on the mound when the Royals (28-8) play Coon Rapids on Saturday. The Royals have won four straight and have not allowed a run in that span. The winner will advance to the final four of the tournament and begin double-elimination play with a game at 11 a.m. Sunday in Miesville.

"It’s been really fun," McClintock said. "I really want to win the whole thing and I think we have a team that could do it."

Now that McClintock has gotten a taste of how competitive amateur baseball is in Minnesota, he intends to keep playing.

“That’s the plan,” he said. “As long as they’ll let me play, I’ll play. I like being around the game, the guys are great and they welcomed me in really well. It’s been awesome and it’s a really good group of dudes.”

Class B amateur baseball state pairings