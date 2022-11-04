SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Next pro hockey stop for Zmolek: Rochester ... New York

Rochester Century graduate Riese Zmolek has signed a PTO (professional tryout) with the Rochester (N.Y.) Americans of the American Hockey League, the top minor-league affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

ZMOLEK.AMERICANS.jpg
Rochester native Riese Zmolek has signed a PTO (professional tryout offer) with the Rochester (N.Y.) Americans of the American Hockey League. The Americans are the top minor-league affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres. Zmolek, a Century High School graduate, started the season with the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL, where he was named a team captain.
Photo courtesy of Rochester Americans' Twitter / @AmerksHockey
Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman
November 04, 2022 11:41 AM
Riese Zmolek was named captain of the Iowa Heartlanders — the ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild — three days ago.

Today, Zmolek is in Rochester.

Rochester, N.Y., that is.

The Rochester, Minn., native and 2015 Century High School graduate has signed a PTO (professional tryout offer) with the Rochester (N.Y.) Americans of the American Hockey League. It's a step up the hockey ladder for Zmolek, as the Americans are the top minor-league affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

Zmolek, a 6-foot-1, 201-pound defenseman, has bounced around a bit in his year-plus professional hockey career. He spent all of the 2021-22 season in the Wild's minor-league system, playing 10 games with the Iowa Wild (Minnesota's AHL affiliate) and 45 games with the Heartlanders. By the end of his rookie season, he was named an alternate captain for the Heartlanders, as he finished with four goals and 15 assists.

Zmolek had one assist through five games with the Heartlanders so far this season. He went through a majority of training camp with the Iowa Wild, then was reassigned to the Heartlanders at the onset of the ECHL season. They announced Tuesday that Zmolek had been named their captain.

Zmolek has signed with a team, the Americans, that is off to a strong start, at 5-3-0 and sitting in second place in the AHL's North Division. He'll join a defensive corps in Rochester that includes four former NHL draft picks — Oskari Laaksonen (Buffalo, Round 3, 2017); Chase Priskie (Washington, Round 6, 2016); Brandon Davidson (Edmonton, Round 6, 2010); and Matt Bartkowski, a 250-NHL game veteran (Florida, Round 7, 2008) — and another Minnesota native, Sauk Rapids' Ethan Prow, who was a standout blue-liner at St. Cloud State.

Zmolek is one of three defensemen signed by the Americans to a PTO in the past 12 days, in response to the Sabres recalling three defensemen from Rochester to join the NHL club in that span.

The PTO Zmolek signed is essentially a 25-game contract that can be terminated at any time by Rochester. If Zmolek is with the Americans for 25 games, then they must either release him or sign him to an AHL contract. If they release him, Zmolek would be a free agent and be eligible to sign with another AHL organization or return to the Heartlanders in the ECHL.

Prior to his pro career, Zmolek played four seasons of Division I college hockey at Minnesota State University, Mankato, helping the Mavericks reach the Frozen Four for the first time in program history as a senior captain in 2021. He totaled 40 points (7 goals, 33 assists) in 135 career games with the Mavericks.

After graduating from Century in 2015, Zmolek finished that season with the Austin Bruins. He played in 25 games with Austin, including 13 playoff games, recording three points and 18 penalty minutes as the Bruins reached the North American Hockey League championship series, the Robertson Cup. He then spent two seasons with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the USHL before joining MSU Mankato.

Zmolek played four seasons of high school hockey at Century, recording 45 goals and 103 points from 2011-15. Though he played defense, he led the Panthers in scoring as a junior in 2013-14 (12-26—38) and was second on the team in points as a senior (20-21—41).

Zmolek could be in the Americans' lineup as soon as tonight.

They play home games tonight and Saturday against the Utica Comets at 6:05 p.m. Central time. All AHL games can be streamed at WatchTheAHL.com . A single-day pass is $7.99, or a monthly pass is $22.99.

Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
