99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

No. 1-ranked Gophers men's hockey team coming to Graham Arena

The University of Minnesota men's hockey team is ranked No. 1 in the country, the Big Ten champion and a favorite to win a NCAA championship. It'll gear up for the postseason in Rochester.

LOGAN.COOLEY.jpg
University of Minnesota forward Logan Cooley takes a slap shot during the Gophers' victory against Minnesota State University, Mankato, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Brad Rempel / University of Minnesota athletics
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
February 21, 2023 04:43 PM

Southeastern Minnesota has always held a special place for Bob Motzko.

That hasn't changed even as Motzko's University of Minnesota men's hockey team has ascended to the No. 1 ranking in the country this season.

As Motzko and the Big Ten Conference champion Gophers prepare to make a postseason push — the ultimate goal a trip to the Frozen Four in Tampa Bay, and the program's sixth national championship — they'll begin their preparations in Rochester.

Also Read
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6211.jpg
Prep
15 wrestlers to watch at this week's Section 1 individual tournaments
Getting to the Xcel Energy Center next week is the goal for wrestlers across southeastern Minnesota this week. Here's a look at 15 who expect to challenge for Section 1 championships this week.
February 21, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes girls basketball
Prep
High School Girls Basketball Focus: Lourdes' Emily Bowron has flourished in senior season
Lourdes senior point guard Emily Bowron has been given more responsibility than ever this season. She's done great with it.
February 21, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Prep
Century swimmer Jack Homme a mentor in and out of the pool
Senior Jack Homme has excelled for the Century boys swimming and diving team over the past four seasons and he has also been very generous with his time as a volunteer outside of sports.
February 21, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

The Gophers have a bye in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament, which leaves them with a bye, while the other six teams in the conference play their quarterfinal series' on March 3 and 4. Motzko figures it's a good time for a quick getaway, and the Gophers will make that getaway to Rochester and Graham Arena.

The Gophers will hold a practice on Friday, March 3, from 3-4:15 at Graham Arena 3. The next day, Saturday, March 4, they'll hold an intrasquad scrimmage at Graham Arena 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. Both events are free of charge, but with seating relatively limited, particularly in Graham 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

bcae8bfba7cac46ed132b98104323ae9.jpg
Minnesota coach Bob Motzko looks at the scoreboard during a game last season in Mariucci Arena.
John Autey / The Rink Live

Minnesota has two of college hockey's hottest stars this season, in freshman forward Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud.

Cooley was the No. 3 overall pick in the NHL Draft last year by the Arizona Coyotes. He is the fourth-leading scorer in Division I hockey this season, with 44 points, including 31 goals.

Snuggerud, a freshman from Chanhassen, is right on Cooley's heels. Snuggerud, a first-round draft pick last year by St. Louis (No. 23 overall) has 32 goals (tied for the most in the country) and 43 points.

The trip will not only allow the Gophers to get out of Minneapolis a week in advance of a Big Ten semifinal game that they will host on Saturday, March 11, but it will be a homecoming of sorts for Motzko, an Austin High graduate, as well as a pair of Gophers players.

Media Day
Brody Lamb
Matt Krohn

Freshman forward Brody Lamb is a Byron High School graduate, who starred for the Dodge County Wildcats, leading them to the Class A state championship game two years ago. Lamb has played in 31 of 32 games for the Gophers (23-8-1) this season, with two goals and three assists. He has 49 shots on goal and a plus-3 plus/minus rating.

Gophers freshman goalie Zach Wiese will also return to familiar stomping grounds. The Owatonna High School graduate played two seasons for the Rochester Grizzlies (2020-22), leading the team to its first-ever North American 3 Hockey League national championship, the Fraser Cup, last spring. Wiese, the Gophers' third goalie, has dressed for home games, but has not appeared in a game this season.

Media Day
Weise
Matt Krohn/Matt Krohn

Motzko is in his fifth season as the Gophers' head coach; he has a 107-58-12 overall record at the program for which he was an assistant coach from 2001-05. The Gophers won two national championships in that time (2002, 2003) and Motzko hopes to guide them to their first since that 2003 season.

Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Austin Bruins logo
Sports
Bruins split with Bismarck, but have tight grip on first place
February 18, 2023 11:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Grizzlies logo
Sports
Veteran defenseman delivers again as Rochester Grizzlies stay in first place
February 18, 2023 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Grizzlies logo
Sports
Rochester Grizzlies win, hold onto first place
February 18, 2023 10:32 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
RPD - ASSAULT.png
Local
Rochester man accused of stabbing another over drug debt
February 21, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPD - ASSAULT.png
Local
Rochester woman charged with hitting security guard with vehicle during altercation
February 21, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Spelling Bee 2.jpg
Local
Rochester Catholic Schools sixth-grader wins Southeast Minnesota spelling bee, advances to nationals
February 21, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
IMG_1790.jpg
Business
Breakers in Harmony, a pitstop for any lunch time traveler
February 21, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson