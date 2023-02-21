No. 1-ranked Gophers men's hockey team coming to Graham Arena

Southeastern Minnesota has always held a special place for Bob Motzko.

That hasn't changed even as Motzko's University of Minnesota men's hockey team has ascended to the No. 1 ranking in the country this season.

As Motzko and the Big Ten Conference champion Gophers prepare to make a postseason push — the ultimate goal a trip to the Frozen Four in Tampa Bay, and the program's sixth national championship — they'll begin their preparations in Rochester.

The Gophers have a bye in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament, which leaves them with a bye, while the other six teams in the conference play their quarterfinal series' on March 3 and 4. Motzko figures it's a good time for a quick getaway, and the Gophers will make that getaway to Rochester and Graham Arena.

The Gophers will hold a practice on Friday, March 3, from 3-4:15 at Graham Arena 3. The next day, Saturday, March 4, they'll hold an intrasquad scrimmage at Graham Arena 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. Both events are free of charge, but with seating relatively limited, particularly in Graham 3.

Minnesota coach Bob Motzko looks at the scoreboard during a game last season in Mariucci Arena. John Autey / The Rink Live

Minnesota has two of college hockey's hottest stars this season, in freshman forward Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud.

Cooley was the No. 3 overall pick in the NHL Draft last year by the Arizona Coyotes. He is the fourth-leading scorer in Division I hockey this season, with 44 points, including 31 goals.

Snuggerud, a freshman from Chanhassen, is right on Cooley's heels. Snuggerud, a first-round draft pick last year by St. Louis (No. 23 overall) has 32 goals (tied for the most in the country) and 43 points.

The trip will not only allow the Gophers to get out of Minneapolis a week in advance of a Big Ten semifinal game that they will host on Saturday, March 11, but it will be a homecoming of sorts for Motzko, an Austin High graduate, as well as a pair of Gophers players.

Brody Lamb Matt Krohn

Freshman forward Brody Lamb is a Byron High School graduate, who starred for the Dodge County Wildcats, leading them to the Class A state championship game two years ago. Lamb has played in 31 of 32 games for the Gophers (23-8-1) this season, with two goals and three assists. He has 49 shots on goal and a plus-3 plus/minus rating.

Gophers freshman goalie Zach Wiese will also return to familiar stomping grounds. The Owatonna High School graduate played two seasons for the Rochester Grizzlies (2020-22), leading the team to its first-ever North American 3 Hockey League national championship, the Fraser Cup, last spring. Wiese, the Gophers' third goalie, has dressed for home games, but has not appeared in a game this season.

Weise Matt Krohn/Matt Krohn

Motzko is in his fifth season as the Gophers' head coach; he has a 107-58-12 overall record at the program for which he was an assistant coach from 2001-05. The Gophers won two national championships in that time (2002, 2003) and Motzko hopes to guide them to their first since that 2003 season.