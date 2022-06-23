No. 1-ranked Med City FC organizes itself for another win

This isn't only an unbeaten Med City FC team.

This is now the No. 1-ranked team in the entire National Premier Soccer League.

The Mayhem figure to stay on top after winning for the ninth time in 10 tries Wednesday, beating Dakota Fusion FC 2-0 at Rochester Regional Stadium.

Med City FC's only misfire all season has been one tie, that 1-1 with the Sioux Falls Thunder on May 14.

This is a special club.

"I would say it is our urge to win that makes us special, plus we don't care who scores," said Austin High graduate Andres Garcia, who's scored more than anyone on this team and added to his total on Wednesday, notching his seventh goal of the season.

"We all love to play and we keep fighting until the 90 minutes are over. And when we keep winning like we are, it makes things even better."

Med City’s Iker González makes a save during a soccer game against Dakota Fusion on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Med City FC was taking on a Dakota Fusion team that it had beaten 2-1 earlier this season in Moorhead. It is a decent outfit, now at 2-4-3 overall.

The Mayhem weren't at their best the first 45 minutes Wednesday. Garcia got his goal 8 minutes in as he blasted in a left-footed strike. But other than that, Med City FC coach Neil Cassidy wasn't particularly pleased with what he saw.

He said they were "chasing" Dakota Fusion too much instead of settling in firmly in the midfield and letting the visitors make the mistakes.

"We were like chickens with our heads off," he said.

That lack of organization isn't at all typical of this team and it certainly went away after intermission. The Mayhem owned the second half, greatly controlling time of possession and finding themselves with a series of scoring chances. There was one converted, that by Narcis Bou Dalmau at the 62:02 mark. He sent a shot from left to right and past Dakota Fusion goalie Valentin Kliebe.

It was Bou Dalmau's second goal in as many games.

"I've been finishing better lately -- two goals in two games," Bou Dalmau said. "I could give some assists as well. But I am happy to help the team. The team is playing amazing and the coaching has been great. Plus, we have a very close relationship, all of us guys. We are like a family, very unified."

They also have a terrific goalie, Iker Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, quick and agile and also an excellent passer, didn't make any dramatic saves. But he seemed to be on top of every play that was there for him, diving to cover the ball at least three times and also venturing out of the goal on occasion to make plays.

But he is another player who pointed to the teamwork of the Mayhem more than the efforts of any single person. He says that bond they have, and their soccer smarts, have made them an unbeatable bunch.

He's savoring it.

"This team is awesome," Gonzalez said. "This team is perfect, so good. I think we know how to manage pressure. When the other team is pressing us, we make good plays."

The Mayhem will likely need to make even more good plays on Saturday. That is when they have their biggest game to date, taking on second-place and perennial NPSL North Division power Duluth FC at Rochester Regional Stadium.