Sports

No dream season this time around as Rochester Royals denied berth in state tournament

There will be no state championship repeat as the No. 3 seed Rochester Royals lost a Section 1B playoff series 3-2 to No. 6 Northfield and were eliminated from state contention.

Royals pitcher Matteo Finocchi.jpg
Rochester Royals left-hander Matteo Finocchi delivers a pitch against the Northfield Knights during the deciding game of Section 1B best-of-5 playoff series in amateur baseball on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Mayo Field in Rochester. Northfield won the game 5-0 to win the series 3-2 to earn a state berth while the Royals were eliminted.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 4:02 PM

This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Royals are not going to get a chance to defend their Class B amateur baseball state championship.

A year ago the Royals were celebrating their third Class B state title after their final game of the season. On Sunday, their 2023 season ended in disappointment with a 5-0 loss to the Northfield Knights in the deciding game of a best-of-5 Section 1B playoff series at Mayo Field

With the win, the No. 6 seed Knights (13-14) rally from a 2-1 deficit to win the series 3-2 while the No. 3 Royals close the season 23-12.

The Royals were unable to overcome some key injuries and some other factors as they saw their postseason hopes fade just a win away from a state berth.

“Every team has injuries and obstacles, but definitely not the way we wanted to end the season,” Royals player/manager Drew Block said. “It’s a disappointing end, but they definitely outplayed us in the five games.”

The Royals were shutout twice in the five game series. They scored nine runs in their other loss, but allowed 10 in the contest.

“They came to play and when you get shutout twice in a five-game series, you’re not going to win,” Block said.

The Royals started the season with high hopes, but injuries helped derail the season. Ace pitcher Matt Meyer only threw 18 innings all season due to a strained forearm. Center fielder and lead-off hitter Michael Michalak missed the last part of the season with a broken hand.

Top hitter Joe Sperry, who left for college in South Carolina on Saturday, did not play in the final two games of the series. He missed Game 4 because he joined the Rochester Honkers and played in a Northwoods League game last Friday.

Left-handed Matteo Finocchi (8-3), who has won both games for Rochester in the series, suffered the loss on Sunday. He was 10-0 a year ago, but had a much heavier postseason load because of Meyer's injury.

The Knights will now play in the Class B state tournament, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 18 in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield.

Royals/Northfield boxscore

