No secrets when Austin Bruins, Aberdeen Wings meet ... again

AUSTIN — The trip from Riverside Arena in Austin to Odde Ice Center in Aberdeen, S.D., is approximately 375 miles, no matter which route is taken.

It’s a road trip that the Austin Bruins and Aberdeen Wings could drive in their sleep.

There are no secrets left between the North American Hockey League Central Division rivals, who meet tonight and Saturday in Aberdeen to complete a stretch of six meetings in the final seven regular-season games for each team.

But this isn’t it for the rivals. Far from it.

Regardless of what happens tonight and Saturday at Odde Ice Center, the Bruins and Wings will meet again next weekend. And the weekend after that. They’ll match up in the NAHL Central Division semifinals, a best 3-out-of-5 playoff series that will begin with Games 1 and 2 on April 22 and 23, followed by Games 3 and 4 on April 29 and 30. A Game 5, if needed, will be played on Monday, May 1.

“We saw this coming a long time ago,” Bruins head coach Steve Howard said. “We were figuring out points and where they were in the standings and what we needed to do to catch them.

“We figured a while back that we could easily play them in the first round of the playoffs. That’s the case now. … It’s Austin against Aberdeen again; it’s been an ongoing battle for a few years for us.”

If you’re adding along — and if their playoff series goes five games — that’s a potential for the Bruins and Wings to meet in 11 out of 12 games between March 25 and May 1.

The only question to be answered this weekend: Who will get home-ice advantage in the playoff series. Austin (30-23-5) holds the tie-breaker, so it could wrap up home ice with one regulation win this weekend. The Wings (30-23-5) need to take three out of four points in order to earn home ice.

The good news for the Bruins: They’re one of the hottest teams in the NAHL. They’re 7-2-0 in their past nine games, including a sweep of the Wings last weekend at Riverside Arena that pulled Austin into a tie with Aberdeen for second place in the division.

Klayton Knapp

Goalie Klayton Knapp — the reigning NAHL Central Division Star of the Week — is 5-1-0 in that span with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.

The Bruins top forwards have been hot, too. Leading scorer Sutter Muzzatti has 11 points in the past nine games, while captain Carson Riddle — the only player on the roster to have played in a playoff game for the Bruins — has 10 points in that stretch, while rookie Anthony Menghini has six goals and eight points.

The hot stretch for the Bruins has come on the heels of a tough nine-game losing streak that included three one-goal losses and two others in which the Bruins’ opponent scored an empty-net goal.

“We got a few guys back from some injuries and that was huge for us,” Howard said of how Austin has righted the ship. “That and just getting our confidence back. We went through that stretch of losing nine games, we were pretty banged up. We all had to take a look at ourselves in the mirror, including the coaches, and figure out what we’re doing here.

“The guys got back to basics and figured out that their practice habits carry over to games. … Once we got the ball rolling the other direction, it’s been good.”

The other piece of good news for the Bruins: They have controlled the series against Aberdeen this season. Austin owns a 7-3-0 mark against the Wings heading into this weekend’s two-game set. The Bruins have won five of the last six against Aberdeen, but Austin knows the task ahead won’t be easy. Four of those five wins came by one goal, two in overtime.

Regardless of what happens this weekend, Austin is in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The NAHL postseason was canceled because of COVID in 2020, and the Bruins missed the playoffs by one victory last season, despite winning six of their final seven games.

“This year, I’m happy we punched our ticket, but our guys can’t relax,” Howard said. “This is not the time to do that. We’re not done.

“The playoffs is a feather in your cap, but it should make you go even harder now. You have to have a short memory this time of year, win or lose.”

NAHL CENTRAL DIVISION

TEAM W-L-OT/SOL PTS. y-St. Cloud Norsemen 39-16-3 81 x-Austin Bruins 30-23-5 65 x-Aberdeen Wings 30-23-5 65 Minot Minotauros 28-27-3 59 Bismarck Bobcats 27-27-4 58 North Iowa Bulls 22-26-10 54

y = clinched division championship

x = clinched playoff spot