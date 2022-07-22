North to Alaska: Austin Bruins’ defenseman commits to D1 University of Alaska

AUSTIN — Life has taken Xavier Jean-Louis from one corner of the map to another.

Hockey will take him to yet another.

The hulking 6-foot-4, 195-pound defenseman excelled in his one season with the Austin Bruins. Jean-Louis’ effort and leadership in helping Austin get back to the North American Hockey League playoffs turned plenty of heads, including some college scouts.

It culminated last week when the 21-year-old blue-liner announced his commitment to the University of Alaska in Fairbanks.

“First of all, it’s a pretty good program and they play against some pretty good teams,” Jean-Louis said of the Nanooks. “In terms of hockey, it’s a good program. I’d also say the school … it’s a smaller university and that’s what I was looking for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jean-Louis will play for a veteran and respected coaching staff in Fairbanks. The Nanooks are guided by fifth-year head coach Erik Largen. Associate head coach Chris Brown is the former long-time head coach at Augsburg, and assistant coach Lenny Hofmann is a St. Mary’s University (Winona) graduate.

“Having a chance to play Division I was a big part of it for me,” Jean-Louis said, “and the experience to live in Alaska, that’ll be a different experience. I’m really looking forward to it, too.”

Xavier Jean-Louis

Jean-Louis credited his hockey career to a move his family made before he even started school. Born in Miami on June 25, 2001, his family decided to move close to relatives in Montreal when Jean-Louis was 3.

“It’s for sure why I’m playing hockey,” said Jean-Louis, who has a distinct French-Canadian accent. “There’s a lot of hockey up here, a lot of good players, too. I had the opportunity to get better and improve and keep moving up levels. It was fun to grow up playing here, there were a lot of opportunities.”

After four seasons at College Jean-Eudes — a private French-language high school in Montreal — Jean-Louis played one year at Stanstead College, an English-language boarding school for grades 7-12 in Stanstead, Quebec, approximately 100 miles east of Montreal.

From there, Jean-Louis played for the Carleton Place (Ontario) Canadians, a junior hockey team in the Central Canada Hockey League in 2019-20. The Canadians 2020-21 season was wiped out by COVID, but the Bruins selected Jean-Louis in the first round of the 2021 NAHL Supplemental Draft.

“My advisor told me Austin is a good spot to go to, so I went to the main camp (last summer) and liked it a lot,” Jean-Louis said. “I liked the level of play. I talked to coach (Steve Howard) and liked their vision, so I decided to come to Austin.

“It was a big sacrifice. I was playing two hours away from home and now I was 17 hours away from home, but it was worth it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The big, physical defenseman — whose best attribute is his size-speed combination — fit right in. He had one goal, 17 assists and 71 penalty minutes in his lone season in Austin, helping the Bruins earn home-ice advantage in the Central Division playoffs for the first time in four years.

“Xavier is talented. He knows his role and uses his size when needed,” Howard said. “UAF is a great program, and Xavier is going to fit in well”.

The Nanooks’ staff talked off and on with Jean-Louis throughout the 2021-22 season and came to him with an offer shortly after the Bruins’ playoff run came to an end. Jean-Louis needed little time to accept and become a Nanook.

“I think they like that I know how to use my size, can move well for my size, am solid defensively and know my role,” Jean-Louis said when asked what the coaches in Fairbanks said they like about his game. “I can skate with the puck and I feel like I’m trying to be the most complete player I can be, a two-way defenseman who is good in both zones. … I can help offensively, too, make some plays. I think they liked that.”

Bruins moving up

Six members of the 2021-22 Austin Bruins have committed to play college hockey:

