Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Northfield wins to force one-game showdown with Rochester Royals

Northfield held on to beat the Rochester Royals 10-9 in Game 4 in Section 1B amateur baseball playoff action Friday. The best-of-5 series is tied 2-2 with the deciding game in Rochester on Sunday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 12:33 AM

NORTHFIELD — The Rochester Royals are going need to beat Northfield in a one-game showdown if they hope to earn a Class B amateur baseball state berth.

The sixth-seeded Knights forced a deciding game in the best-of-5 playoff series as they defeat the No. 3 seed Royals 10-9 on Friday to even the series at 2-2.

The deciding game will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mayo Field in Rochester. The winner earns a state berth and the loser is eliminated. The Royals are the defending Class B state champions.

Find more news important to you

The Royals led 3-2 before the Knights (12-14) went ahead for good with five runs in the bottom of the third inning. Aldon Severson went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for Northfield.

Rochester trailed 10-6 going into the top of the ninth before scoring three runs. Sam Warren hit a two-out, two-run single to make the score 10-9, but the Royals (23-11) had a runner thrown out at third on the play to end the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tate Meiners went 3-for-6 with five runs scored for the Royals. Warren and Bo McClintock both had two hits and three RBIs. Logan Milene was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and Drew Block had three RBIs.

The Royals were playing without top hitter Joe Sperry and catcher Sam Schneider, who both joined the Rochester Honkers and played in a Northwoods League game on Friday night at Mayo Field.

The Royals finished with 12 hits and left 15 runners on base.

Matthew Hayford suffered the loss. He pitched the first four innings for Rochester and allowed 11 hits and nine runs, just five of which were earned.

Left-handed Matteo Finocchi (8-2), who has won both games for Rochester in the series, is likely to get the start for the Royals on Sunday. He last pitched on Tuesday. The home team has won all four games in the series.

The Class B state tournament is scheduled to begin Aug. 18 in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield.

Royals/Northfield boxscore

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers get a late slam, but drop final home game of the season
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
1cba35491ffe7ea467ef6aa34625a28d.jpg
Local
Mayo Clinic to provide Saturday sports injury clinics during fall athletics season
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Rochester Royals move within one win of a state berth
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Storm Clouds
Community
Photos: Slice of Life August 2023
5h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Goodhue map.png
Local
Goodhue Police Chief, other officers resign over pay, recruitment
7h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Goodhue County Fair
Members Only
Local
Photos: The Goodhue County Fair on Aug. 11, 2023
11h ago
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Rick Aske
Members Only
Local
Mabel firefighter runs to support the Madeline Kingsbury family
11h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell