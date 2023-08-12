Northfield wins to force one-game showdown with Rochester Royals

NORTHFIELD — The Rochester Royals are going need to beat Northfield in a one-game showdown if they hope to earn a Class B amateur baseball state berth.

The sixth-seeded Knights forced a deciding game in the best-of-5 playoff series as they defeat the No. 3 seed Royals 10-9 on Friday to even the series at 2-2.

The deciding game will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mayo Field in Rochester. The winner earns a state berth and the loser is eliminated. The Royals are the defending Class B state champions.

The Royals led 3-2 before the Knights (12-14) went ahead for good with five runs in the bottom of the third inning. Aldon Severson went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for Northfield.

Rochester trailed 10-6 going into the top of the ninth before scoring three runs. Sam Warren hit a two-out, two-run single to make the score 10-9, but the Royals (23-11) had a runner thrown out at third on the play to end the game.

Tate Meiners went 3-for-6 with five runs scored for the Royals. Warren and Bo McClintock both had two hits and three RBIs. Logan Milene was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and Drew Block had three RBIs.

The Royals were playing without top hitter Joe Sperry and catcher Sam Schneider, who both joined the Rochester Honkers and played in a Northwoods League game on Friday night at Mayo Field.

The Royals finished with 12 hits and left 15 runners on base.

Matthew Hayford suffered the loss. He pitched the first four innings for Rochester and allowed 11 hits and nine runs, just five of which were earned.

Left-handed Matteo Finocchi (8-2), who has won both games for Rochester in the series, is likely to get the start for the Royals on Sunday. He last pitched on Tuesday. The home team has won all four games in the series.

The Class B state tournament is scheduled to begin Aug. 18 in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield.

Royals/Northfield boxscore