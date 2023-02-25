Atherton: A rooster tale 23 years in the making

In the autumn of 2000, just months after I became the outdoors editor at the Post-Bulletin, I wrote a column about deer hunting — a topic about which my confidence far exceeded my actual knowledge.

A diehard hunter responded by politely asking to meet him for coffee and a chat, and thus began a friendship that endures to this day.

My new acquaintance (I'll just call him Farmer) didn't preach, but an hour with him taught me more about deer hunting than I'd learned during the five seasons I'd chased whitetails. Within a few weeks he'd introduced me to a lot of great people, including some who became invaluable resources for me as I covered the outdoors.

A couple years later, Farmer began allowing me to hunt late-season pheasants on his property in Fillmore County.

It was a revelation.

During the past several decades, Farmer and his family have invested a lot of time, money and sweat to create a checkerboard of wildlife habitat amid their agricultural operation. The primary goal is and has always been to grow big whitetail bucks, but the multiple stands of pines planted by Farmer and his family, along with hundreds of acres of CRP they maintain and the food plots they plant, also give pheasants and turkeys the food, winter cover and nesting habitat they need to survive and thrive.

The half-dozen guests I've “guided” on Farmer's land in the past 20 years have been universally awestruck by the wildlife habitat. In a good year, flushes of 50 pheasants are a real possibility. On several occasions, I and two buddies have shot a 9-bird limit in late December — a feat I never would have dreamed possible in southeastern Minnesota. We've even put up several coveys of Hungarian partridge.

But one piece of cover I never hunted. Across the road from Farmer's home is a big stand of mature pines, and the roosters that occupied that grove were off-limits. Farmer's wife liked seeing them there and in their yard, and sometimes she fed them corn when the winter got rough.

In 2010, tragedy struck. Farmer's wife was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer, and she passed away in January 2011.

Time passes quickly. Farmer still farms and hunts with his sons and his grandchildren, but every year after the harvest and deer seasons are complete, he takes off for his winter home in Arizona. He's usually basking in 70-degree sunshine when he calls to let me know I can begin pestering his roosters.

2019, as I recall, was a tough year for pheasant hunters. I didn't hunt Farmer's land until Dec. 14, and it was a brutally cold, windy day, with a lot of snow on the ground. I, along with my brother-in-law Randy and a buddy, Ryan, worked hard for several hours with two retrievers and two pointers, but we didn't fire a shot.

Ready to give up, I drove us back to where we'd left Randy's truck. Our route took us past the long-forbidden grove, and in the ditch next to the pines we saw three big roosters — the first we'd seen all day.

I drove on for another quarter-mile, then pulled over. It had been eight years since Farmer's wife passed away, but I still hesitated.

Finally, I dialed the number. Farmer answered, and I explained the situation before asking, “Can we make a pass through the grove?”

A couple seconds passed, then he said, “That would be fine.”

Randy blocked the south end while Ryan went through the middle of the pines, and I walked the west edge with my lab, Roxie. That was the plan, anyway. Within seconds after Ryan and I started walking, at least 30 pheasants flushed from the middle of grove, and every one of them went straight over the farmhouse and disappeared. No shots fired.

I eventually worked my way around to where Randy was posted. We chatted about what had gone wrong as we waited for Ryan to emerge from the trees.

When a rooster flushed from the corner of the pines some 40 yards away, I didn't even bother shouldering my gun. Randy, however, swung out a big lead and sent the bird tumbling with a single shot.

It's been three years, so I can't remember exactly what I said when Roxie brought me the bird, but it had to be something along the lines of “Wow!” The rooster was huge, with long spurs and a beautiful tail. It had hit the ground stone-cold dead, probably from a pellet to the head, and Roxie had barely ruffled a feather.

It was a true trophy, one that deserved a better fate than the stew pot.

Randy had every intention of getting the bird mounted, but during the course of the next 16 months, it stayed in his freezer where it annoyed my sister to no end. Every time I visited, she begged me to take the bird.

Then, in early April 2021, I visited Farmer at his Arizona home. In his office, which features mounts of deer and elk, I saw an empty spot on the wall.

Inspiration struck.

The next time I visited Randy and my sister, I fetched the rooster and delivered it to my taxidermist. A little more than a year later, it was ready for delivery.

Now came the hard part. It turns out that cross-country shipping a pheasant mounted in full flight isn't easy. The guys at the UPS Store in Rochester had to special-order a custom-made wooden box, and three weeks ago, when I brought the rooster in, every employee paused to get a good look before the bird was buried in a mountain of packing peanuts.

Four days later, Farmer sent me a picture of the unopened box on his driveway, and soon my phone rang.

"It's perfect,” he told me. “Not a feather out of place.”

But the rooster didn't end up in his office. Instead, it is displayed high on the wall of the great room, because as Farmer put it, “Not everyone goes into my office.”

