Atherton: A southeastern Minnesota outdoors miracle

Back in 2008, when Minnesota changed the daily limit on pheasants from two to three for the month of December, I yawned.

Three roosters? In southeastern Minnesota? In December? Dare to dream. The comparatively few birds on our winter landscape have advanced degrees in evading hunters who slam pickup doors, yell at their dogs or approach fields the same way every other hunter has. Toss in some bitter cold and a foot of snow, and going home with just one bird is an accomplishment.

On Dec. 17, I embraced that challenge with David Lowe of Rochester and his son Jared, a 23-year-old veterinary medicine student at Auburn University who had flown in for what was supposed to be a three-day hunt with David and me in north-central South Dakota.

A blizzard nixed that plan, so we opted for what I hoped would be the next best thing — a day of walking CRP, pine groves and food plots on a farm southwest of Harmony that I've hunted for more than two decades.

We loosed our dogs shortly after 9 a.m. By noon, after several miles of hiking through thick cover and deep snow, we'd seen just four pheasants and had shot none. Finding a fresh track was an accomplishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the unofficial guide for this trip, I was stumped. “They've got to be bunched up somewhere,” I said as we drove to a different part of the farm. “If we find them, we might find a lot.”

Fortunately, David and Jared are veteran pheasant hunters. Tough conditions and lack of birds don't deter them. Still, after a nail-biting drive up a snow-covered hill in a pasture, Jared began to needle me as we waded through a thigh-high drift and crossed a barbed-wire fence.

"There will be some pheasants out here at some point, right?” he asked, with what I could only assume was a wry grin.

"Well, I haven't been up here this year,” I replied. “It's possible no one has hunted it, so if we don't see any birds in this spot, I'll quit hunting for the season.”

"I'll hold you to that,” Jared replied.

The initial plan was simple. Jared would skirt the edge of a large pine grove until he reached the top of a hillside food plot. David would make a big circle to reach the bottom of the food plot with his three Labs, while I would take my dog into a flanking position halfway between David and Jared, about 50 yards from the rows of standing corn.

David had the most ground to cover, and when he reached the bottom of the food plot, things instantly got crazy. Jared fired three shots in rapid succession, and I saw a bird fall. David yelled, “Rooster!” as a bird came out of the food plot and gave me a passing shot at about 40 yards. I emptied both barrels without effect, and Jared did the same at what had to be 60 yards, at least.

Or so I thought.

ADVERTISEMENT

With my gun broke open to reload, another rooster flushed from the corn and flew right past me. I watched it sail away as I jammed two shells into my side-by-side, then I turned around in time to see Jared pick up a rooster and hold it high.

We were on the board.

David had seen the same thing. “Good job, Jared!” he hollered as he worked his way up through the food plot.

The flurry of birds had stopped, and a couple minutes later, I reached Jared. “Nice shot!” I said.

"Thanks,” he replied, then added with amazing nonchalance, “There's another one out in the grass for the dogs to find.”

"Wait, what?” I said. “You got two?”

"Three,” he said calmly — and only then did I notice two big roosters in the snow next to him.

I was almost speechless. “You shot three?”

ADVERTISEMENT

"I should have gotten more,” he said. “It took three shots for the first one. I reloaded and three or four more got up. There were at least seven roosters in this corner.”

So, when I thought Jared had taken two futile shots at the bird I'd missed, he'd actually dropped two more roosters. When David arrived, his disbelief rivaled mine.

"I was celebrating, just thinking you'd shot one!” he said. Within seconds, his giant chocolate Lab, Murphy, had found Jared's third bird.

We stopped briefly for a few pictures, then pressed on into the CRP. It seemed that every rooster within five square miles had piled into that three-acre field. We dropped three more in the next 10 minutes, and less than an hour after Jared knocked down our first bird, David bagged our ninth.

It was at that point that I checked my phone. My brother-in-law had sent me a text that said, “I hope you're hunting, not watching football. Vikings losing 33-0 at half.”

So, both the Vikings and three pheasant hunters snatched glorious victory from the jaws of defeat that Saturday.

I'm sure some readers of this column can tell stories that rival this one. If you've knocked down three or more pheasants in rapid succession, probably in South Dakota, Iowa or western Minnesota, then I tip my hat to you.

But when it comes to December hunting in Minnesota, especially east of I-35, I'd wager that Jared is in very select company. He shot a three-bird limit of big, mature roosters in about six seconds, and every one of them was stone-cold dead when it hit the ground.

Yet Jared hadn't whopped and hollered and dislocated his shoulder while slapping himself on the back — which is how any self-respecting pheasant hunter should behave after such an achievement.

Well, he's young. He'll learn.

Eric Atherton is an Outdoors writer for the Post Bulletin. He can be reached at sports@postbulletin.com