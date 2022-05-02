Atherton: Big gamble, big gobbler — first-time turkey hunter makes it look easy

The red light of a headlamp appeared suddenly, perhaps 200 yards from the blind in which I sat. It was 5:15 a.m. Sunday, April 23, and the earliest light of dawn had barely begun to glimmer in the eastern sky.

My friend David Lowe, on whose land we were hunting, moved rapidly and silently. “Good morning!” I whispered as he reached the blind, which was tucked under oak trees near a creek that meandered through a pasture.

Instead of returning my greeting, David hissed, “No! There goes one!” I hadn't heard it, but a turkey had just flown down from its roost, apparently spooked by our arrival.

It was a discouraging development.

We'd moved the blind to this spot about 10 a.m. Saturday, after a very uneventful first morning of turkey hunting in a different location. Concerned about the incessant wind forecast for Saturday, I'd opted to have us hunt a brushy, swampy draw where I'd seen a gobbler two days earlier.

It was a bad decision. We heard no gobbling on Saturday, and the only bird we saw was a lonely hen that wandered through at about 9 a.m.

My plan for Sunday was more aggressive. I suspected we were setting up in the middle of a roost, but it was a gamble I was willing to take.

“Our biggest challenge might be getting in here without spooking birds,” I told David as we parted company on Saturday. “If we get here early enough, we should be OK.”

I had been wrong. As David settled into his chair, I listened intently, praying that no other turkeys would flee the scene before legal shooting time. I heard nothing, and eventually I dared to voice some optimism.

“Well, at least that bird didn't gobble,” I whispered. “If it was a hen, we might not be sorry she's gone.”

A few minutes later, I decided to test the waters. The wind already was blowing hard, so I decided to use my loudest box call to make a few sleepy hen yelps.

I'd barely scratched out the first note when a gobbler nearly blasted me off of my chair.

“Whoa,” David hissed in surprise.

“That bird's right on top of us!” I replied.

For the next 15 minutes, that gobbler replied to every sound he heard. When a rooster pheasant crowed, he gobbled. When a crow cawed, he gobbled. I could have been the worst caller in the world and he still would have gobbled at every yelp and cluck I made.

As the light increased, I began scanning the nearby trees, trying to figure out where the gobbler was. I was honing in on one particular area when David suddenly said, “Three turkeys on the other side of the creek.”

David is five years older than I am, but his vision is exceptional. Some 200 yards away in the semi-darkness, I struggled to make out the three dark blobs that had somehow materialized in the middle of the pasture.

“I think at least one of them is a tom,” I said, and I wondered whether I should dig my binoculars out of my pack. Given the proximity of the roosted gobbler, I opted against any unnecessary movements.

“I see him,” David suddenly said. I called again, and the bird gobbled. “Yep. He's right up there.”

I looked, and could just make out the silhouette of a turkey as it moved around on a branch no more than 50 yards away. “You could almost shoot him right now!” I said. “I've never been set up this close to a roosted bird.”

One of the birds in the pasture now began to strut, and when I called again, it gobbled right along with our roosted buddy.

“He's probably going to go that way and join them,” I predicted. “He sees our decoys, but if there's a hen over there he'll go that way.”

“I think he's about to go,” David said, and sure enough, a few seconds later the gobbler launched from the branch and glided away, landing across the creek some 125 yards away.

More than two decades of chasing turkeys have taught me to expect the worst, so I anticipated that the birds would meander west or north, away from the creek and our decoys. But I called anyway, and two gobblers responded.

“One of them is going toward the creek,” I said hopefully. “I still can't tell if there's a hen over there. It might be four males.”

David had a better view of the action. “One of them just crossed,” he said. “I can't see him anymore, but he's gotta be coming this way.”

I called again, and another bird crossed the creek. “I'm gonna just shut up now,” I whispered. “When that gobbler reaches the fallen log, take him.”

I slumped down low, removing myself from any possibility of being seen by a turkey or getting into David's line of fire.

“He's coming,” David said. “He's going to go on the high side of the log.”

I watched as David slowly raised his gun and took aim. I covered my ears and waited. I couldn't see the action, but I could picture the bird stepping around the log just 25 yards away.

The blast wasn't as loud as I'd expected, and David's reaction wasn't what I'd expected, either.

“It didn't fall!” he said, and I looked out in time to see a gobbler struggling to get airborne. It managed to fly for a few seconds, then settled unsteadily next to a fallen tree in a swampy area near the creek.

“He's hit,” I said, but David wasn't listening. He'd already unzipped the blind and dashed out. He ran a few yards toward the bird, and his next shot, at what we later determined to be nearly 60 yards, seemed to hit with the force of a howitzer, rather than a 3-inch load of Winchester No. 5s.

“He's down!” David yelled, and within seconds he and I were half-racing, half-trudging through ankle deep mud to where the bird lay.

“Yes!” David declared when we reached it. We exchanged giddy high-fives and admired the bird's spurs and beard.

“It's a two-year-old,” I said. “And its fan is absolutely perfect.”

After taking the requisite photos, the work began. We took down the blind, hiked out of the pasture, drove back to David's house and butchered the bird. David kept the breasts, while I claimed the leg quarters.

“I should be upset with you,” David said. “Now, instead of sleeping in on April and May weekends, I'm going to be getting up before the crack of dawn. I know myself, and now I will hunt every possible day, every season, until I shoot one or the season ends.”

Welcome to my world, David. Turkey hunting can absolutely wreck you. It will leave you muttering, exhausted, cold, wet and occasionally furious.

But sometimes everything works out, and that's what keeps us coming back for more.

Eric Atherton is an Outdoors writer for the Post Bulletin. He can be reached at Sports@postbulletin.com