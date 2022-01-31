Atherton: Fishing for crappies keeps anglers guessing — and learning

Crappies intrigue me. They also puzzle me.

My obsession with this fish species dates back to my earliest days as an angler. As a 10-year-old, during a family vacation near Hayward, Wis., I could see crappies from the dock, but couldn't get them to bite. I dangled minnows in front of them for hours, but to no avail.

One day, two men I didn't know — I later learned they were trespassing — showed up with a bucket of minnows and proceeded to catch crappie after crappie.

When I asked them what I was doing wrong, they played coy until their stringers were full. Then, as they were leaving, one of them finally took pity on me. He pointed at my Zebco 33, told me its line was too heavy, then showed me the line on his spinning reel. It looked as thin as hair.

I've caught a lot of crappies since that day, but I'm still learning. That education continued last week during a trip to Cedar Falls, Iowa.

A delicate bite

My brother-in-law Randy is a relative newcomer to ice fishing, but he's also an engineer, which means he's a gear junkie and a problem solver with a persistence that borders on pure stubbornness. Three seasons on the ice have taught him a lot, and he outfishes me on a fairly regular basis.

On Jan. 22, we fished Grundy County Lake, a small, man-made lake southwest of Cedar Falls. It's a fairly popular fishing spot that has good populations of bass, bluegills and crappies. In the winter we target sunken brush piles that we've marked on GPS, and although we lose some jigs, we usually leave with at least a half-dozen nice crappies.

On this day, Randy did most of the catching. We were mere feet apart, fishing similar jigs tipped with minnows, but I couldn't buy a fish as he put several nice crappies on the ice and released some smaller ones.

When a big bass broke him off, Randy dropped another line through the hole and let it sit there while he re-rigged.

“There he is!” Randy said suddenly. I watched him pick up the other rod, set the hook and reel in a solid 12-inch crappie.

I was ready to try anything, so I put on a fresh minnow, dropped it down to about 10 feet and set my rod down on the ice. Within seconds, I watched on the Vexilar screen as a red blip ascended from the lake bottom and covered my jig. My rod twitched ever so slightly, and soon I had a 10-inch crappie on the ice.

“Just like that,” I muttered. “Can it be that simple?”

Well, it wasn't that simple. I caught a couple more fish that way, but I also seemed to lose a lot of minnows. When we left the ice about an hour after dark, the bulk of the fish we took home were Randy's, and I had to admit that he was simply better at detecting the delicate bite.

Changing tactics

We were on the same spot by 8 a.m. Sunday morning, but this time I had a new plan. I almost never use a bobber for ice fishing, but some late-night reflection had led me to believe I was missing bites as crappies gently inhaled my jig from below. Even my willow-thin rod tips wouldn't reveal that change in tension on my line, so I decided a foam stick bobber might be worth a try.

I was right.

I set my depth at 10 feet, and within a minute or two I saw multiple red blips below the jig. One of them rose suddenly, and my bobber began to jiggle slightly.

Eric Atherton and Randy Rush caught these crappies Jan. 23 near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Contributed / Eric Atherton

“My minnow is panicking,” I said, and with good reason. The bobber slowly rose about an inch, and I set the hook.

“Got him,” I declared, and within seconds our first crappie of the day was on the ice.

For a few minutes, the action was fairly fast and furious. Randy caught another dandy 12-incher, and then I caught four fish in rapid succession, including a pair of keepers.

Then came a long lull.

“Seems like the school has left,” I said as I stared at an empty Vexilar screen.

I set down my rod, stood up and stretched. With my rod on the ice and no fish around, the minnow and bobber were absolutely motionless. When a red blip appeared below my jig, I quickly grabbed the rod, and in doing so moved the bobber ever so slightly.

The blip disappeared.

“He didn't like that,” I said, so I set my rod down and left it there.

A few minutes later, two red blips appeared three feet below my jig, and I watched as they slowly moved up toward the minnow. Again it panicked, moving my bobber almost imperceptibly. Then the bobber rose slowly until it tipped onto its side.

I grabbed the rod and set the hook into another solid 10-incher.

“They want no movement at all,” I said as I dropped my jig back down the hole. When I reached the magical 10-foot mark, I set the bobber stop and again put my rod onto the ice. Not three minutes later, a red blip again appeared on the Vexilar screen, and again my bobber tipped over.

I had barely gotten the crappie through the hole when it threw the hook and went back into the water.

“No!” I shouted. I dropped the rod, fell to my knees and plunged my arm through the hole. By some miracle I got my hand under the crappie and scooped it onto the ice.

“You got him?” Randy asked? “I figured he was gone for sure!”

“I got him, but I think he got some revenge,” I said. I'd scooped the fish with my left hand, but my right hand had hit the jagged ice hard when I lunged for it. The blood on the ice didn't belong to the fish.

“You really wanted that one, didn't you!” Randy said when I showed him the gash on my palm.

I did indeed.

When we left the ice an hour later, most of the fish in our bucket were mine, but Randy could claim the two biggest ones.

Clearly, my crappie education is far from complete — but I welcome the chance to keep studying.

Eric Atherton is an Outdoors columnist for the Post Bulletin. He can be reached at sports@postbulletin.com