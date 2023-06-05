Atherton: Get sneaky for late-season gobblers

A classic turkey hunt plays out something like this: You stake out a pair of decoys an hour before dawn on a crisp mid-April morning. Your blind is set up on the edge of a pasture, about 150 yards from an oak-topped ridge where you'd watched turkeys fly up to roost the evening before.

Two, perhaps three toms start talking as the first traces of dawn appear in the eastern sky. Shortly before sunrise, they fly down with a harem of hens. Every yelp and cluck you make causes an eruption of gobbling, the turkeys' breath leaving vapor trails that hang in the air for a moment, then vanish.

Eventually, the hens bring the toms your way, and soon you're drawing a bead on the biggest longbeard as it menaces your jake decoy, just 25 yards away.

Boom.

Hey, it can happen. I've had that experience – or something close to it – perhaps seven or eight times. It's awesome.

ADVERTISEMENT

But I've hunted turkeys for 28 years and in five states, and I'd conservatively estimate that I've been in the field at dawn at least 150 times. Most of those mornings, I was heading home empty-handed by 9 a.m. – or devising plan B.

I've done the run-and-gun thing, walking and calling, with a bit of success. I've ambushed a few toms as they strolled back to their roost trees. I once belly-crawled more than 100 yards toward a half-dozen strutting toms, only to shoot a jake in self-defense when it charged me for reasons unknown. I've taken a mid-afternoon nap under an oak tree and awakened to see a gobbler standing over the decoy that it had just knocked down. I once shot – in flight – what turned out to be a bearded hen that flushed from tall grass three feet in front of me.

So yes, there are a lot of ways to tag a spring turkey, and this year, I found a new way – new to me, anyway.

My schedule didn't allow me to start hunting until mid-May, and while I heard plenty of gobbling from the roost, the fields went silent once the birds hit the ground. After several uneventful mornings, I started focusing on evening hunts. On two occasions I had multiple birds gobbling as the sun was setting, but each time they flew up to roost before they reached my blind.

Getting desperate, I began to employ what I knew to be a low-percentage play – glassing and stalking. I'd drive around my hunting areas, or hike in to high ground, and when I saw a tom I'd use the available cover to creep close enough for a shot. I had my gun up three times, but in each case the bird sensed trouble and bolted before I could draw a bead.

The recent spell of dry weather in southern Minnesota didn't help. It's tough to move noiselessly through the woods – or even a pasture – when the twigs, leaves and even the grass are almost tinder-dry.

Then, one morning when I opted not to go hunting, I watched an episode of “M.A.S.H.” I've seen them all more times than I care to admit, but I'd forgotten this episode, in which an injured soldier talks about how terrifying it was to be in a foxhole at night as the enemy approached silently, wearing rubber-soled shoes.

Why hadn't I thought of that?

ADVERTISEMENT

My plans for that evening had been very simple. I'd seen a few birds in the corner of recently planted field, so I would set up a blind early in the evening and sit there until dark. If nothing happened, at least I'd have a blind in place for the following morning.

But this time, rather than donning my usual hunting boots, I put on an old pair of tennis shoes. Couldn't hurt, right?

I left the truck carrying my blind, a stool, a decoy bag and my shotgun, but even under such a burden I was surprised at how quietly I could move along a trail through the woods. I felt the sticks through my shoes, but they didn't crack. The term “sneaker” took on new meaning.

One lesson I've learned (and occasionally had to re-learn) in nearly three decades of turkey hunting is to approach every rise, brushpile, and transition between woods and field as if there were a turkey on the other side. So, when I was within 50 yards of the field where I planned to set up my blind, I slowed down. After another 25 yards, I carefully set down everything but my gun and crouched as I walked. Ahead was a gap in the trees where I would enter the field, which was higher ground than the neighboring woods.

And suddenly, there it was – the top of a brown half-circle silhouetted against the sky. Some 50 yards away, a tom was strutting in the corn stubble.

I hit the dirt, taking a few moments to calm my racing heart. What to do? Had the bird heard me? A moment later, a chorus of turkey calls erupted, but none of them sounded like alarm putts.

As quietly as I could, I got into shooting position, lying prone, but tall grass in front of me blocked my view. I crawled a few feet uphill, then raised my head slightly. I could see nothing, but moments later, another round of turkey chatter pounded my ears. It seemed closer.

After what seemed like an hour but was probably just a minute or two, I decided to go all-in. I pushed off the safety, mounted the gun and slowly rose to my knees.

ADVERTISEMENT

I saw nothing.

Suddenly, three periscopes seemed to shoot up in front of me. The gobbler's red head was in perfect profile some 30 yards away.

Boom.

And just like that, sneakers became a standard part of my turkey hunting equipment.

Eric Atherton is an outdoors writer for the Post Bulletin. He can be reached at sports@postbulletin.com