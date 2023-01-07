Atherton: Hunting for pheasants and a magic number

"Ka-chunk.” “Ka-chunk.” “Ka-chunk.”

Three steps into my last Minnesota pheasant hunt of the year, I was questioning my own sanity.

Three-quarters of a mile ahead, I could see two hillside fields of tall grass where I was fairly sure I'd find birds. But the icy crust atop the snow-covered corn stubble broke under my boots at every step.

That presented two problems. First, what would normally have been a pleasant hike would instead be utterly exhausting. After 50 yards my heart was pounding, and after 50 more I stopped, shed my coat and left it lying in the snow.

The second problem was more important. Late-season pheasant hunting requires stealth, but today the birds would hear me and my Lab, Roxie, when we were 200 yards away.

Nevertheless, I trudged on, because I had a number in my head: 30.

For the past 20 years I've set a goal at the beginning of every pheasant season. Back in 2003, for example — before I had kids and when pheasants abounded in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa — I pushed myself to shoot 50 roosters over my yellow Lab, Penny. I hit that mark on Jan. 10, the last day of Iowa's season.

More recently, I've begun each year with the goal of 20 birds. I usually hit that number, but sometimes I don't. Occasionally, like this year, I hit the mark by Dec. 1, and then I set the bar higher.

My tally stood at 27 roosters Dec. 30. I'd need a 3-bird limit to hit my goal.

As I trudged across wind-swept corn stubble west of Harmony, that number 30 kept popping into my head. All of a sudden I found myself thinking of the late great outdoors writer, Gary Clancy.

Shortly after I became the Post Bulletin's outdoors editor 22 years ago, I recruited Gary to be a freelance writer for us. He was a living legend, the author of numerous books and countless magazine articles about deer hunting, turkey hunting and fishing, and his articles significantly raised the profile of our “Outdoors” page.

When Gary emailed me his first piece for the PB, it ended in a manner I'd never seen before: -30-. Thinking it was just an email glitch, I deleted it. The next month, his article had the same strange ending.

Puzzled, I did a quick web search and discovered a hole in my journalistic training. It turns out that -30- was a holdover from the days when journalists would submit a story in multiple parts via telegraph, teletype or on paper. “-30-” indicated the end of an article.

I've worked with quite a few writers in the past 25 years, but Gary Clancy was the only one who still ended his articles in this old-school manner.

Sadly, Gary died in 2016. I'd had the pleasure of hunting pheasants with him on several occasions, and I knew he wouldn't have let crusty snow drifts stop him from chasing late-season roosters.

I pressed on.

When I finally reached the first field of tall grass, I skirted its edge and kept Roxie close. A food plot of standing corn bordered the grass some distance ahead of me, and I hoped that any birds in the corn would hold long enough for me to get a shot.

That hope faded quickly. The corn was 100 yards away when pheasants began pouring out of it. I counted at least 30 birds, but there were probably more, and all of them sailed toward a narrow strip of woods about a quarter-mile away.

"Perfect.” I said to myself.

I knew the birds wouldn't stay in that woods for long, and beyond it was a field of head-high switchgrass. With the birds spooked and scattered, I dared hope that Roxie might pin one down.

After another long, noisy trudge across crusty corn stubble and occasional thigh-high drifts, we entered the tall grass. Within seconds, a rooster flushed wild some 150 yards away. It curved my way, however, and I pointlessly emptied both barrels at about 50 yards.

"Might be the only shot I get,” I muttered as I reloaded.

A few minutes later, Roxie pointed, tail quivering as she stared into a clump of snow-bent grass.

The rooster erupted in a shower of snow, cackling its displeasure, and I dumped it with one shot.

Twenty-eight.

We pressed on up the hillside. Roxie, having had a bird in her mouth, had renewed energy, and I struggled to keep up with her. But amid the tall grass, the snow hadn't crusted over, and I was able to almost noiselessly work my way through the cover as the dog quartered in front of me.

We were less than 20 yards from the top of the field when Roxie again pointed, and this time the bird flushed directly into the sun. A loud cackle gave me all the information I needed, and the bird tumbled into the grass.

Twenty-nine. Was it possible?

We now turned to go back downhill, and my boots felt 10 pounds lighter. Roxie was working furiously, and I suspected that multiple birds were fleeing our approach. She pointed, then repositioned, then pointed again. She circled back, trying to figure out where she'd lost the trail, then suddenly took off at a dead run.

The bird reached the edge of the grass before it flushed toward the neighboring woods, but once again, a timely cackle allowed me to pull the trigger.

Roxie was on the rooster within three seconds after it hit the snow, and my Minnesota pheasant season had come to an unexpected and satisfying conclusion.

Thirty. And also, -30-.

Eric Atherton is an Outdoors writer for the Post Bulletin. He can be reached at sports@postbulletin.com