SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fish kill decimates trout in Rush Creek near Rushford

More than 2,500 fish have been found dead from a fish kill event that occurred in late July.

Fish kill1.jpg
Trout are washed up dead in Rush Creek. A fish kill beginning July 26, 2022, on the creek has led to the death of more than 2,500 fish.
Contributed / Carl Berberich
By John Weiss
August 02, 2022 09:20 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LEWISTON — When Mark Reisetter first heard about a big fish kill on Rush Creek, first reported July 26, near his Lewiston home, “my gut reaction was, oh no, not again.”

The former trout-fishing guide and vice chairman of the southeast Minnesota Trout Unlimited said he has a camper along the South Branch Whitewater River near Elba, and it was on that river that the last big kill was found in the summer of 2015.

Also Read
Andrew Lashinski with big lake trout
Northland Outdoors
Is Lake Superior producing more big lake trout?
The Department of Natural Resources' annual lake trout assessment was the highest ever for western Lake Superior.
July 30, 2022 08:03 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Red River fishing-Catfish closeup.jpg
Northland Outdoors
How's the summer going? Here's what some people in the outdoors and tourism business have to say
Last summer was the year of extreme drought; this summer has been just the opposite.
July 29, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken

He said last month’s kill happened on the upper end of Rush Creek north of Interstate 90. Rush Creek is one of the region’s best-known trout streams; it flows south under the I-90 bridge, is joined by tributaries and eventually joins the Root River in Rushford.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the MPCA along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota Department of Agriculture responded to the kill on July 26 though it happened earlier. At least 2,500 fish were killed, with about 75% brown trout, a cold water species. The rest were warm-water species such as white suckers.

The agencies looked at whether it was “triggered by an extreme weather event.” But it determined that it was not a natural event, said Lauren Lewandowski, a MPCA communications specialist.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was observed that the kill happened after a heavy rain July 23, according to the MPCA.

“Such rainfall events are known to result in contaminated runoff to streams and rivers,” she said.

The agency is the lead for the investigation that is ongoing, she said. She cautioned that finding specific causes for big kills, including the bigger ones on Rush and the Whitewater, are often hard to find.

“We may not be able to pinpoint (the cause) due to the nature of the river and flowing water,” she said.

4fish.jpg
Trout are washed up dead in Rush Creek. A fish kill beginning July 26, 2022, on the creek has led to the death of more than 2,500 fish.
Contributed / Carl Berberich

Reisetter said the kill has received a lot of publicity already. One of the most graphic pictures to come out of the event was of a dead 27-inch brown trout that is well into the trophy class.

“When I posted that in the (Minnesota Trout Unlimited) Facebook page, we have had 30,000 views in that already,” he said.

Reisetter said one person noted that some of the dead fish were up into the grass out of the stream so they had to have died when Rush Creek was higher after the rainfall. When fish were found, they were already beginning to decay.

He suspects either farmers spreading manure in days before the heavy rain of about 1.5 inches or there is another report of aerial spraying of chemicals in the area before the kill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reisetter said he lives on the west side of Lewiston and they had to close their windows due to manure being spread nearby from the west. The next day, with a wind from south-southwest, they again could smell manure. Those were a day or two before about 1.5 inches of rain fell in the area.

Besides seeing dead fish after the big kills on the South Branch Whitewater and Rush Creek, he has also seen dead fish on Garvin Brook. “It’s disheartening,” he said.

“How many years does it take for that habitat to produce something like that?” Reisetter said, referring to reports of a 27-inch trout found dead. In addition to fish killed, the bugs that fish depend on for food are often also wiped out, he said.

According to Melissa Wagner, supervisor of the DNR fisheries office in Lanesboro, the region has recorded about one fish kill each year for the last five years. Others have been:

  • July, 2021, about 250 trout were found dead in Trout Valley Creek south of Weaver.
  • September, 2019, about 1,262 trout killed in Garvin Brook west of Winona.
  • May, 2018, about 15 trout died in Bee Creek near the Iowa border in Houston County.
  • October, 2017, about 170 trout died in Spring Valley Creek.

Rush Creek is not known to have had any other kills in the recent past, Wagner said. The most recent kill was in a stretch where a trout habitat project, which tries to improve the stream for better fish habitat and a better stream overall, was completed recently. “It is not suspected to have caused the fish kill,” she said.

Related Topics: LEWISTON-ALTURAFISHINGRUSHFORD-PETERSON
By John Weiss
What to read next
Untitled design.png
Local
Olmsted County District 4 candidates record videos regarding Seneca property
The four candidates for the open district seat were asked how they would like to see the county-owned property that once held a canning facility developed. Here’s what they said.
August 02, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Zebra mussels
Northland Outdoors
Zebra mussels join starry stonewort as unwanted species in central Minnesota's Lake Koronis
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that Lake Koronis has a confirmed report of zebra mussels. A fishing guide snagged a zebra mussel on Lake Koronis on July 8. The lake became the first in Minnesota infested by starry stonewort when it was discovered in its waters in 2015.
August 02, 2022 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Rochester Fire Department trucks
Local
No injuries in Monday night Rochester house fire
"Make sure that your family has an escape plan and has practiced it. Ensure that everyone knows where to gather outside of your home in the event of a house fire," the Rochester Fire Department wrote in a news release.
August 02, 2022 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 31-August 6, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
August 02, 2022 08:47 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link