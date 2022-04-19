Let's make our back yards a better buffet for the birds

To celebrate our 25th anniversary, Pat and I planned a trip to Las Vegas. Items on the agenda included people-watching, scoping out the local desert birds, maybe take in a show or two and the Hoover Dam tour.

But the real reason I wanted to go to Vegas? The buffets. Nothing like stuffing oneself silly!

But we aren’t the only ones to appreciate a monumental buffet. In nature, variety is the norm, or WAS the norm. Before European settlers arrived and started plowing under/developing every available acre of land, this country was like a Vegas buffet on steroids. But it’s not anymore.

Let’s put it this way. You are invited to a party. Someone is throwing what promises to be THE shindig of the year. You and your friends just can’t wait! Before heading out, you put on your best outfit, because you’re dressing to impress. As you make your way to the bash (in your squeaky clean car), you notice your salivary glands are already in overdrive.

After your hosts graciously invite you in to their not-so-humble abode, you anxiously head for what promises to be the best buffet table you’ve ever laid eyes on. Only it’s a major fail. There’s a salad bar with some sad-looking iceberg lettuce, some inedible parsley and a few of those tomato rosettes for decoration. Maybe a bowl of cheap peanuts. Nothing of substance. To make matters worse, they’re serving Natural Light beer! Have your hosts lost it? Yes!

And yet this is just what is happening to the wild critters that actually depend on an immense buffet here every spring and summer. They’re like us, getting ready for that big party and expecting a huge spread, but are finding turf grass salads. Unlike us, however, they can’t stop at McDonald's to make up for a miserable party. We need to provide some real food!

Take birds, for instance. Feeding them just involves putting out some seed and calling it good, right? Think again. Many birds migrate hundreds (and even thousands) of miles to get here for the big old summer party we call the breeding season (males are even all dressed up in their snazzy attire!).

What they need is protein, and that comes in the form of insects. Some 96% of birds need bugs to feed their growing families and they’re arriving only to find lawns. Turf grass is great for earthworms (which robins like) and underground grubs, which in turn attract skunks and raccoons. Lawns are good for almost nothing, except for sucking up a crazy amount of water and chemicals.

Who was the dimwit that decided that we should be spending our summers astride/behind a stupid, noisy, stinky (not to mention expensive) lawnmower? Seriously, where did this obsessive need to impress the neighbors with a perfect yard come from? We’ve all been duped, folks. This is totally insane behavior for a supposedly smart and enlightened species.

Let’s ditch the huge lawns and the utterly bogus job of maintaining them. Keep the front yard lawn-ish if you must, but mix it up in the back. Hit the nursery and ask about native plants and shrubs. They will have plants that are good for pollinators, and that’s perfect because what’s good for insects is better for birds and other critters, too. Find a variety of plants that will bloom at different times, not just spring and early summer. The buffet should be open the entire season. Plant your native grasses and flowers in groups, that way they will also provide habitat. Now we’re offering room and board! Plus, native plants need next to nothing for maintenance. No watering or chemicals needed. In the long run, you will save money and resources.

A backyard should look a bit messy as well. Back in the day, brush piles, mounds of leaves and fallen logs were commonplace. Dead standing trees with holes were left alone. As children, didn’t we delight in going outside to discover new things? It was an adventure. This is where we found salamanders, lightning bugs and frogs to scare our moms with.

Talk with your neighbors (and HOA’s) about steps you can all make together to replace turf with native species. Plan new changes every year. It doesn’t have to all be done at once — little steps add up. Our backyards can be magical places once again.

And those Vegas buffets? Due to COVID, we had to cancel our trip, but I’m still hopeful. Until next time, get outside and enjoy spring!

Melissa Gerken, and her patient husband Pat, reside in Zumbrota. She is a self-described bird nerd, astronomer wannabe and lover of all things wild. She enjoys sharing her passion for nature with others.