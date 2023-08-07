Minnesota Driftless Hiking Trail takes shape between Chatfield and Caledonia

CHATFIELD — After a scouting mission last summer to map out what he hoped would be part of the future Minnesota Driftless Hiking Trail, Marty Walsh knew the not so fun stuff was coming.

It would involve making cold calls, attempting to convince others to use their private land to support the vision of a 100-mile backpacking trail between Chatfield and the Mississippi River.

Yet, that step has never come.

Instead, people have come to him.

“We've had maybe two to three people a month reaching out and saying, you know, I'm interested in hosting the trail or I'm interested in learning more about hosting the trail and being engaged,” said Walsh, who is spearheading a volunteer effort to establish the trail. “So it's been a really positive experience in that regard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Turns out others share a similar vision — one that models after the Superior Hiking Trail and the Ice Age Trail, weaving together state and private land. It’s surprising that despite the scenic area the driftless area provides, there is not a backpacking trail in southeastern Minnesota. Instead hikers/backpackers have to travel a couple of hours to go backpacking.

With these hikes often taking 10-12 hours, or even days to complete, these are the types of hikes that provide a slight boost to the local economies of more rural areas. It’s a fact Walsh and company have been honing in on at times.

“Because there's so few long distance hiking opportunities, (there is) the ability to expose people from a pretty wide geography,” Walsh said. “People often travel 10-12 hours to go on these hiking trips. So we're drawing from maybe a much bigger area if we get this going. And, even because some of the communities that we're hoping to travel through or near — Chatfield, Spring Grove, Caledonia — that are not on the existing bike trail, even that little bit of access to that recreation economy, it's a much bigger deal to increase that.

"If you've been hiking for 15 miles that day, a fresh burger is going to be really good. They are likely to stop in there.”

Well this was a surprise this morning when we went to explore a potential portion of the trail… pic.twitter.com/eGdcrTP6sA — MN Driftless Hiking Trail (@HikeMNDriftless) July 22, 2023

So, Walsh and company have made the media rounds, educating the public to get the message across. It has led to productive dialogue that provided better clarity for both the public and MDHT, clarifying some of the key points like the fact that the path will not be paved, meaning there will be no concrete trucks or construction crews — outside of the trail maintenance crew — coming on to people’s lands. It will look much like a deer trail, feeding into the natural landscape.

It also led to talented volunteers to offer their assistance, whether that be in the form of grant writing or helping with becoming a non-profit organization, both of which have taken major steps in the past months.

Marty Walsh crosses the creek during a hike in Richard J. Dorer State Forest in Preble Township on July 22, 2023. Contributed

The MDHT has been recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources — which makes funding recommendations to the Minnesota Legislature for special environment resources projects — for 2024 funding. The Trail's proposal asked for $400,000 to hire a director and contract a trail designer, buy trail building equipment and create maps/print materials. The vote takes place in March 2024 with funds available in July. With that hopefully in the back pocket, it has led to exploring other funding opportunities.

“Now that we're in that funding recommendation, we're looking at some new opportunities for grants,” Walsh said. “We've had a lot of people express interest. We've also had a lot of very generous people, even though we're not a nonprofit yet — hopefully wrapping that up over the next couple of months — who've just said hey, here's 50 bucks, here's 100 bucks, do with it what you will, and then we've sold and we do sell a lot of t-shirts, sweatshirts, stickers, badges, all that sort of thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The next step is the one that Walsh mentioned: Becoming a non-profit. This would open up the door for larger donations from individuals, while being granted certain tax benefits and the ability to solicit funds from both private and public grants. Once again, volunteers came forward to offer their expertise.

"That's an example of a great volunteer who's reached out who has plenty of experience starting nonprofits and with the administrative side of that, so they can kind of be the expert and they can focus their time on it. Whereas (it's) maybe not my specialty or not some other people's specialty, we can focus on some other elements," Walsh said.

The Minnesota Driftless Hiking trail is planned for 100 miles between Chatfield and Caledonia. Contributed / Minnesota Driftless Hiking Trail

There is still plenty to be done, including getting the access of state land. MDHT has been working actively with the DNR in that respect as the plan is to have state land make up 20-30% of the trail. But overall, plenty of progress has been made.

"It's definitely happening faster than I expected," Walsh said.

In the meantime, here are some other hiking trails that are favorites of the Walsh and the MDHT crew.



Lost Creek Hiking Trail: A seven mile trail from Chatfield to Jordan Township with deep woods, steep hills, and forestry education. It's about 20 minutes south of Rochester and one can park at Groen Park in Chatfield as well as the Ninebark Road Trailhead.

A seven mile trail from Chatfield to Jordan Township with deep woods, steep hills, and forestry education. It's about 20 minutes south of Rochester and one can park at Groen Park in Chatfield as well as the Ninebark Road Trailhead. Root River State Trail & Harmony-Preston Valley State Trail: A network of paved bike trails following old rail lines. MDHT considers this 'one of the jewels of America’s Rails to Trails initiative.'

Richard J. Dorer State Forest: Hiking trails are available in the Isinours, Reno, Oak Ridge, Vinegar Ridge units. Offers a number of state water trails and is considered one the best places in the state for bird watching.