Rolling out a 'flow' mountain biking trail system

A proposed project would offer mountain bikers a new venue to enjoy the outdoors while getting a great, fun workout.

Lindsey Bartolomei
Lindsey Bartolomei on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By John Sievers
October 15, 2022 09:00 AM
Biking is all about balance, and a group of area mountain bikers are trying to add some to the local active sports landscape.

Lindsey Bartolomei, a Rochester resident and an engineer with the city's Public Works department, is leading a project to open a “flow trail” park for mountain bikers in Rochester called Spring Brook Valley.

Bartolomei first got interested in mountain biking in 2019 when her husband gifted her a bike that was too small for him. “I love most mountain bike trails, but flow trails plaster a giant smile on my face and beg me to lap them over and over again,” she says. “I want others to have access to that kind of joy right here in Rochester.”

The Spring Brook Valley website, www.springbrookvalley.com , explains that flow trails are built specifically for mountain bikes. The surface is wider, smoother and emphasizes predictability, using gravity to the rider’s advantage whenever possible. Picture a curving dirt track through a natural landscape with trees, banked berms for corners, jumps, and humps to roll over with some features constructed from wood.

The project proposes to create a flow trail system on 93 acres of private property situated between U.S. Highway 63 and 18th Avenue Southwest between 30th and 36th streets. In total, the envisioned project would cover approximately 120 acres – the main plot is next to 50 acres of city-owned property and 23 acres of community property – with long-term potential expansion to just over 200 acres.

The ambitious plan hopes to include elements such as parking, maps and signage, bathroom facilities, a bike wash, and a multi-use trail connection through the park from 18th Avenue Southwest to Commercial Drive.

“The Spring Brook Valley project began as an idea and was born with a phone call,” says Bartolomei. “I had already fallen head over heals in love with the land, so I called the real estate agent representing the property, and I said, ‘I want to buy the Spring Brook Valley property, but I don’t have a million dollars … but I have an idea.’”

Bartolomei has gathered other supporters of her vision such as Alec Tackmann.

Tackmann met Bartolomei through a friend at a parks and recreation meeting advocating for mountain biking trails in the area. He helped push the project with marketing and a digital presence on a website and social media.

“Since I'm a career musician, I've had to use these for my own promotion, so I'm basically treating the SBV project like my band and am trying to get supporters,” he says.

Tackmann started mountain biking in college and returned to the sport during the pandemic. “Flow trail parks are a ton of fun,” he says. “There are many of them throughout the region, and I think it's about time Rochester gets one. It would be great to not have to drive an hour to get some laps in.”

Bartolomei says the next step for the project is to hold a meeting with supporters to share information and mobilize action towards completion. Though the project is large, Bartolomei sees it as achievable and hopes trails might be in development next year.

“Right now, our current focus is spreading the word,” says Tackmann. “We need as many people as possible to know our goals because the next steps include raising a lot of money. It's a very doable amount though if you divide it among enough people.”

Both Bartolomei and Tackmann are on the Rochester Active Sports Club board. Bartolomei says the RASC supports the project because it preserves property both for mountain biking and Nordic skiing. “RASC is the proposed organization that will operate the trail system once shovels are allowed to hit the dirt,” says Tackmann.

Though some see mountain biking as an extreme sport, Tackmann says he enjoys fresh air and a good work out, and enjoy natural views and the peaceful woods. Also, there is no threat of car or pedestrian traffic, which makes mountain biking safer.

Acquiring the required land is one of the project’s hurdles. “At any moment a commercial developer could purchase it, and we'd have another concrete building instead,” says Tackmann.

Mountain biking is a “booming sport,” Bartolomei says. She points to the growing Rochester Mountain Bike Team, one of the top teams in the state with more than 80 student members, as an indicator of the sports’ regional popularity. Besides serving mountain bikers year-round, the proposed Spring Brook Valley project would provide a place for outdoor recreation space where community members can connect with each other.

“Nothing worth doing is easy,” says Bartolomei. “It’s said that the hardest part is the beginning, taking the first step. That part is over, and we’re rolling, so I think the most difficult part is already behind us.”

Volunteer opportunities

If you’d like to find out how to volunteer for or contribute to the Spring Brook Valley project, email sendit@springbrookvalley.com.

