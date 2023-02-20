99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
By Staff reports
February 20, 2023 11:19 AM

Sign-up for in-class firearms safety training will be 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Heintz Center at 1926 Collegeview Road East.

Classes will be Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning Monday, Feb. 27, for five weeks. 

The mandatory field day will be March 25 at the Southern Minnesota Sportsman’s Club. 

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
