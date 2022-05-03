The miracle of flight -- it’s a big deal!

Originally hailing from Ohio (go Buckeyes!), we moved to Rochester when I was 6. At age 9, my generous grandparents in Cincinnati began flying me back out to visit each year.

My favorite childhood memories revolve around those special times, but the fun really started right here in Rochester at our little airport. Back then, children were allowed to fly solo. (Can you imagine that today?) Always eager, I jumped on that plane, coveted paper ticket in hand. After talking to the very official, yet friendly cockpit crew, I settled down in coach bravely ready to hurtle down the runway. Being doted on by the caring flight attendants the entire trip, it sure felt like first class to me!

Fast forward to April 1995. On our honeymoon in the Seattle area, Pat and I took the Boeing manufacturing facility tour in Everett, Washington. What an eye opener that was! The building, at 200 million cubic feet, is the largest manmade structure in the world by volume.

To produce the one of the biggest planes ever, the Boeing 747 (jumbo jet), the building has to be massive. With several models being produced over the years, the modern 747 is roughly 230 feet long with a wingspan of 195 feet and can weigh over 735,000 pounds fully loaded. To get off the ground, four giant jet engines (with over 23,000 thrust horsepower each ) propel that plane down a minimum of 7,500 feet of runway. That’s 25 football fields long!

Almost 28 years to the day after that Boeing tour, Pat and I recently went on the road looking for spring migrating birds (the feathered variety) along the Mississippi River when we happened upon an enormous gathering of waterfowl. Most of them were floating safely far off in the distance except for a pair of gorgeous trumpeter swans. Fortunately, they stayed put and I was able to snap some photos.

What really struck me was their size. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, they are the heaviest flying bird in North America, with males averaging 26 pounds! For perspective, a typical bowling ball for a gal my size weighs about 12 pounds. Speaking from lots of personal, embarrassing experience, that ball hits the lane pretty darn hard and pretty darn fast when accidentally let go too early (that pesky gravity!). How does a swan over twice that weight manage to take off?

Even with an impressive 7-foot wingspan and large webbed feet furiously driving them forward, the trumpeter swan needs approximately 300 feet of open space to get off the water. Powerful pectoral muscles provide the thrust needed for liftoff.

Much like pilots talking to the tower before takeoff, swan preflight communication is achieved with lots of head bobbing and loud honking before the leader guides the squadron down the lake. A large flock taking flight sounds remarkably like the local kiddie pool on a sweltering summer day!

At high altitudes, air pressure is much lower, reducing the amount of oxygen available, so airplane cabins are pressurized to keep us comfortable (not to mention alive!) while we’re munching away on those cheap snacks.

The trumpeter swan may not fly as high as a 747, but the whooper swan, found in Eurasia, comes close. Winging its way to and from breeding grounds, this cousin to the trumpeter can reach heights of 27,000 feet above sea level! The endangered African Ruppell’s vulture was found at 36,000 feet after reportedly being sucked into a jet engine at that elevation.

For reference, Mount Everest is 29,000 feet tall — we all know what happens to climbers up there. Humans start to have significant problems at elevations greater than 8,000 feet, yet these birds take it all in stride due to their blood — specifically their hyper efficient, oxygen loving hemoglobin.

Nowadays, I take little pleasure in flying like I once did but would love the opportunity to fly in a 747. Due to reduced demand, Boeing is officially discontinuing the jumbo jet this year, so Pat and I better plan a trip soon (hint hint, honey). On the other hand, the formerly endangered trumpeter swan, once shot mercilessly for their feathers and skins (for quill pens, hat adornments and powder puffs), has made a marvelous comeback due to strong conservation efforts. That’s something we can all be grateful for as we watch them gracefully, yet powerfully, take to the skies.

Melissa Gerken and her patient husband Pat reside in Zumbrota. She is a self-described bird nerd, astronomer wannabe and lover of all things wild. She enjoys sharing her passion for nature with others.