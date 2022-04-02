The spring buzz

Booze. Americans drink an awful lot of it, and apparently, we demand variety when we decide to imbibe. Going to the liquor store is now akin to hitting the cereal aisle at the local market! How’s a drinker to choose?

While looking for a nice cooking sherry recently, I was shocked by the enormity of crazy options now available in the local slosh shop! I mean, peanut butter whisky? Really? But most surprising was wine in a can. Admittedly, the cans were pretty darn swanky looking, but surely Grandma and Grandpa would sniff at such atrocities if they were alive today.

So, what does this have to do with nature, you might be asking? Let me explain. After enjoying warmer climes for the past few months, our sweet, innocent harbingers of spring, American robins, are arriving back with a penchant for partying.

While running errands in February, Pat and I spotted our first one of the year furtively hiding out in a shaggy old spruce tree, its carmine breast barely visible.

However, that shy little wallflower was just a hint of the scene nearby. A crabapple tree, loaded with old fruit, was being hammered by a tremendous flock of raving robins. Swirling up and about and falling down, the frenzied birds were shaking that tree like a California earthquake. It was a robin-style flash mob! What in the world was going on?

ADVERTISEMENT

When we think of robins, we picture a cute little bird hopping about on our perfectly manicured lawns, searching for worms, right? But in early spring, all those tasty (to a robin at least) morsels are still safely tucked into their wormy little tunnels down below the frostline.

What’s a hungry bird to do? Go for the fruit, of course. After all, it does a body good (Or was that milk? This old brain doesn’t remember!). A crabapple tree this time of year is a shining beacon to those travel weary, ravenous robins. Like the old flashing blue-light special at K-mart, it draws them in!

Yet after a long winter, natural fruit sugars have long since fermented into our favorite treat — alcohol. Each tree has basically become a hard cider distillery — think Angry Orchard — for the birds!

Robins aren’t the only ones joining the party. Cedar waxwings, a super sleek, sophisticated-looking songbird, are also known to favor the fruity goodness.

But don’t brush the dust off that chainsaw just yet! Crabapple trees are actually highly important to many species. Are you looking to increase wildlife traffic in your yard? Look no further than native fruiting shrubs/trees, such as highbush cranberry, nannyberry, red osier dogwood and even hawthorn.

So, what happens to a bird when it downs a few too many drunken apples? Just like their silly human counterparts, they can get into trouble. A soused robin can be more susceptible to crashing into windows or may appear to lose fear of predators (the two- and four-legged variety) when under the influence. After sleeping it off, just like us, a bird with a hangover usually recovers quite well. No harm, no foul. Until next time, ditch the phones, get outside and maybe even tip one back in honor of spring. She’s finally here.

Author’s note: Only certified wildlife rehabilitators can care for injured critters. If you find an ill looking animal/bird, get in touch with our local wildlife Rehab facility: Foxloft Conservancy, vultureconservancy.org .

Melissa Gerken is ...