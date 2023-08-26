Weiss: A cross-up coming this fall for bowhunters

The woods will look a bit different beginning Sept. 16, opening day of Minnesota’s archery deer-hunting season, because for the first time, anyone can use a crossbow.

In past years, only those 60 and older or with a special disability permit could use a crossbow in the archery season. Others could shoot a crossbow during the regular firearms season.

The Minnesota Legislature changed that last spring when it decided Minnesota should join many other states, including Wisconsin, in allowing crossbows that are getting much more sophisticated, powerful, accurate and expensive.

For many years, many hunters opposed their use in the archery season because they have one huge advantage over long, recurved or compound bows (collectively called vertical bows) - the shooter doesn’t have to pull back the bow when the deer approaches because they are already loaded with a bolt. That can be a huge problem for vertical bow shooters because deer are almost always close when archers pull back and deer might see the movement. Also, it takes more strength to hold back the arrow while waiting for a shot, even with a compound that has mechanisms to lessen the tension. In that way, crossbows are more like a rifle or slug-shooting shotgun.

So far, Minnesota has seen an increase in archery season license sales, with 4,709 statewide as of Monday, said John Nordby, of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources License Bureau. That compares with 4,047 for the same period last year and 3,816 in 2021.

The DNR will track how many deer are taken with crossbows and how many vertical bows when shooters register their deer, said Barb Keller, DNR Big-Game Program leader. It will also mail surveys to hunters in a few years.

The DNR didn’t comment on the measure in the legislature because it was added to an omnibus bill and there was no chance to give input, she said. She isn’t sure what the DNR leadership team would have said.

She wasn’t surprised that the state hasn’t seen a huge increase in archery deer-hunting licenses because the change was only approved late last spring. She believes the state will gradually see more crossbow hunters in the archery season until they become the dominant weapon used to harvest deer in that season.

Other states, such as Wisconsin, have seen that trend, she said. However, Wisconsin’s firearms season begins in mid-November, after the peak of the rut, while Minnesota’s begins during the rut when bucks are more vulnerable, she said. Maybe more Wisconsin hunters changed to crossbows to take advantage of hunting in the rut with a better chance at a trophy buck, she said.

Keller, however, doubts letting anyone use a crossbow will have a huge increase in overall numbers of deer taken in Minnesota. “It will be more of a social change,” she said. Some hunters who used firearms in the regular season might change to crossbows and take their deer with that weapon.

The new regulations didn’t go over well with two leaders of the Rochester Archery Club.

The club didn’t take a formal position, but President Terry Spaeth opposes it. While taking a break from grilling hamburgers at last weekend’s 3-D Archery Shoot, he said crossbows are banned from the range north of Rochester because their bolts can travel much farther, and faster, than arrows from vertical bows. The club helps oversee Rochester’s in-park bow hunting program used to cull the city’s deer herd and it doesn’t allow crossbows except for medical needs or age, he said.

“I was happy with the way things were prior to the change this year,” he said. It was okay to have older shooters and those with medical needs use them but “I don’t think there was any need to take it further,” he said. Whether it will affect overall deer harvest is uncertain, he said.

Susan Benysh prepares to shoot at a 3-D target Saturday at the Rochester Archery Club range while her husband, Darel Benysh waits. John Weiss / contributed photo

Treasurer Susan Benysh said she shot a crossbow once and “it felt like a .22-caliber rifle.”

She and Spaeth both stressed that shooters of vertical bows must practice, practice and practice more to be accurate shots at a deer or turkey. “The last thing we want to be is an unethical hunter so we practice,” she said.

Crossbow shooters need very little practice because they are so much like a firearm, they said.

It’s true compound bows have a big advantage over long or recurved bows because when pulled back, their mechanical system lessens the pressure so it can be held up longer. But they still have to be pulled back, she said.

Also, compounds helped a lot of women get into archery and hunting, she said.

Darel Benysh, Susan’s husband, however, didn’t have a strong opinion one way or the other, in part because he’s more of an archer than a hunter.

“I just trust that those who made the decision did their due diligence,” he said

Darel Benysh concentrates as he prepares to shoot his compound bow. John Weiss / contributed photo

Pete Evenson, another bow hunter at the 3-D shoot, added that crossbows makes it too easy. With a vertical bow, “you have to be quiet, you have to be close to the animal, you have to have more skills,” he said.

“The average Joe, they are going to buy a crossbow and take a deer at 80 yards,” he said. “To me, it’s cheating.”

The manager of the archery section at Coyote Creek Outdoors and the owner of Archery Headquarters, where crossbows are sold, also weren’t huge fans of the new rules.

“There certainly has been an uptick in crossbow sales,” said Mike Benjamin, manager at Coyote Creek where people can try out new crossbows from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Also, many people who had crossbows but didn’t hunt with them in the past, are bringing them in for service, he said. Earlier this week, he had 13 in need of new parts. “It certainly has been busy,” he said.

He expects things will get even busier soon. “Sept. 1 is going to be a real eye-opener for people that the hunting season is just around the corner,” he said.

Last year, he got busy with fixing and tuning crossbows around the time the season began. “It was like a light switch” went on, he said. This year, “we have been pretty busy with crossbow sales at least from mid-August,” he said. Benjamin, however, doesn’t expect that increase in sales will continue in every future year because owners don’t go out and shoot very often.

It has also brought a drop in sale of vertical bows, he said.

Crossbows are getting so much better and expensive, he said. They aren’t like vertical bows where people love to shoot them recreationally because crossbows don’t need much practice, he said. “It’s not like a compound bow where you have to shoot and shoot and shoot,” he said.

Crossbows are allowed in their small shooting range, used to let people try bows, but only with special targets, Benjamin said. Bolts go through traditional targets or get stuck in them, he said. Crossbow bolts can travel up to 500 foot per second, while the best compounds might see half that and wood bows even less, he said

Should they be allowed for everyone in hunting? “It’s a double-edged sword for me,” he said. “I see both sides of it.” Yes, it’s bringing in more sales and service but “the hunter in me is pretty hesitant,” he said. This could mean more pressure on the deer herd “and land access is going to get a little harder,” he said. If he made the decision, he would allow all to use crossbows but would be more conservative on what they could shoot.

Marty Stubstad, owner of Archery Headquarters, said he liked it when older people and those with medical problems were allowed to hunt with crossbows because it helped them get back in the trees.

But he’s against the new rules. Crossbows “are not an archery weapon,” he said. They are getting so much better (and expensive) and can accurately shoot up to 60 yards or farther.

At the same time, crossbows have “gotten people out there” hunting in the woods. A crossbow can be used by many people in the family while vertical bows are more specific, he said. He said he’d rather see people out in the woods, even with a crossbow, than sitting on a couch.

At his business this week, he helped Tom Redalen of Rochester learn to shoot a new TenPoint crossbow. He said he’s hunting in Wyoming in two weeks and has a torn bicep so he needs the crossbow instead of his compound. “This is what I need to hunt right now,” he said. But he’s not sure that he likes the new Minnesota crossbow rules.

When his bicep heals, he’ll go back to his compound but might use the crossbow in the later firearms season to take some does. “This is a 100-yard deal, one you can reach out and touch them a little farther,” he said.

While Stubstad watched as he fired a few bolts, all hitting spot-on accurately, he said there might be a second push of crossbow sales in early October when gun hunters are out scouting, cutting shooting lanes or hanging tree stands. They will realize they could be out hunting deer right now with a crossbow.

John Weiss has written and reported about Outdoors topics for the Post Bulletin for more than 45 years. He is the author of the book "Backroads: The Best of the Best by Post-Bulletin Columnist John Weiss”

