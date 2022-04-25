Weiss: A net result — Rochester's Armstrong wading into trout net business

Meticulous, methodical, Joe Armstrong leans over a special heating tool to bend a long thin steamed poplar strip as he begins forming a new trout fishing net.

“This is the hardest place to get right,” he says.

Steaming and bending must be done exactly. Too much heat or bending too quickly can ruin the wood; not enough heat and it won’t bend. It’s stressful but he doesn’t show it, he never shows anxiety or frustration.

The wood bends perfectly.

“I have always been meticulous,” Armstrong says as he works in his northwest Rochester workshop. He never thinks about how the net will be used to land trout. That’s a no-no. “If I thought about that too much I would stop and go fishing,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be his sixth net. “I have not really made one for myself,” he says. “I need to.”

Armstrong retired recently from IBM, where he was a technical specialist for Power Systems. That also required him to be meticulous, exact because at times he gave webinars to several hundred customers. He’s made nets for his children but this is the first for what he hopes will be more paying anglers who want a special net, maybe with some of Armstrong’s intricate wood burning. This is for a friend with shoulder injuries who wants a net about a foot longer than usual.

“I would like to be able to sell enough stuff to support my hobby,” he says. “I give so much of my stuff away but I’d like to find a way to sell some stuff.”

The hobby is a subset of trout fishing overall. Many anglers tie their own flies, make rods, become expert in identifying bugs in streams or … the list is long.

• • • • •

Armstrong’s next step is to glue together the poplar, cherry and fancy figured maple already steamed and bent for the frame. Again, he needs precision — just the right amount of the right glue and several dozen clamps. It doesn’t go perfectly at first but Armstrong patiently keeps at it, trying this and that until it works.

“You bend some wood, you glue some wood,” he says. “I know about working with waterproof glue.”

“It’s fun to use your own equipment, it’s like catching a fish with a fly you made.” He says “fun” a lot when talking about net making, such as: “It’s fun making them. I have fun with them, I have fun giving them away.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Armstrong checks to make sure all the clamps in the right place after gluing the net’s frame. Contributed / John Weiss

He says he hasn’t been able to find net-making instructions on the web. “I’m just winging it,” he says.

He learns from each one he makes, improving every time. His first one was “too clunky.”

But he’s an experienced woodworker who has used a lathe to turn beautiful wooden bowls with bark still on the rim. He also gets a lot of help from his son, Andy, who lives in Montana and makes high-end guitars and ukuleles that also require steaming and bending.

He does all the work in his garage/workshop that also is where he and his wife, Deb, store canoes and bikes.

• • • • •

Next, Armstrong cuts a special piece of figured maple that is the core of the frame and will have the strips glued to it. Armstrong takes his time changing the bandsaw blade. It takes time and a lot of precise steps so the blade cuts true.

Again, it works just right.

Joe Armstrong concentrates when cutting a piece of figured maple to make the final part of the frame. Contributed / John Weiss

He says he grew up in Sioux Falls, S.D. and met his wife at Iowa State University. They lived in Colorado but oddly, he didn’t take up fly-fishing there, though Colorado is heaven for many trout anglers. When he came to Minnesota, he worked with a salesperson who fly fished.

ADVERTISEMENT

Armstrong saw him do it in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and liked the idea. That was around 2010.

“I liked the extra challenge,” he says. “It is more of an art.”

• • • • •

Once the frame is shaped and glued, Armstrong planes down the wood to make it the right thickness. After that, it’s time to wood burn the new owner’s name, a 19-inch ruler, a picture of an angler using the net and finally, his signature.

The idea for making his own nets hit him when he was in Oregon. In a fly shop, he saw that you could buy just the bag, the flexible part that cradles the fish. He thought “shoot, if I can buy that, I can make my own,” he says. That was two years ago — the idea came in a flash.

In all, it takes maybe 16 hours to make a net. Though the first was clunky, it worked. “My very first net I made I used in Montana this summer and I caught several nice trout I landed with it,” he says.

• • • • •

Armstrong is nearly done with the 16-hour process now.

It’s time for a bit of artistry with a wood burning tool. He’s really good. Where that artistic side came from “I don’t have a clue,” he says. “It’s something I got into slowly. I don’t remember doing art as a kid.”

He loves that work. “It’s relaxing, very relaxing. I could sit here and wood burn for hours,” he said.

Wood burning details into the frame is one of the final steps Rochester's Joe Armstrong goes through when hand-crafting his nets. Contributed / John Weiss

For the angler landing the trout, he uses the chisel tip. “This one you can do shading and drawing,” he says. “What brings it to life is the shading … Wood burning is all about shading.”

He must be extra meticulous. “Unlike drawing, you can’t erase it,” he says. “

When burning is done, Armstrong proclaims himself “super happy with it.”

• • • • •

He next puts on several coats of polyurethane spar varnish. Finally, he’s ready to sew on the flexible netting that he bought. It’s not hard and he slowly sews the special line through the netting and holes he’s already drilled in the wooden frame.

It’s slow and not especially exciting work, just pulling the needle through the tight holes.

“Two more left,” he says.

He finally ties the last knot.

Done.

“I’m happy,” Armstrong says. “I like the finish on it. I think it turned out really nice.”

Next up, a net for himself.

Anyone interested in one of his nets can contact him at joearmstrong6@gmail.com.

Joe Armstrong sews on the bag for the net, the last step in the process. Contributed / John Weiss

John Weiss has written and reported about Outdoors topics for the Post Bulletin for more than 45 years. He is the author of the book "Backroads: The Best of the Best by Post-Bulletin Columnist John Weiss”