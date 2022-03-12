Weiss: Good company a bonus as ice-fishing season winds down

Monday was a wily early-spring day with a high around freezing and sunshine, hinting at a great day for a late-ice outing. A raucous wind blunted that promise.

Still, it just felt right to be on the ice again after a cold-windy February and rainy early March. The pond at Foster Arend Park in northwest Rochester seemed like a good place to go because the state stocks hatchery-reared rainbow trout there and they are a hoot to catch.

Several anglers were already on the ice when I got there about noon. The first several feet of ice had either melted or the ice rose with the rain but I found a small ice bridge. Ice was slick and pocked from so many anglers drilling holes that were randomly scattered; the 18-acre pond is popular. I was glad I wore ice grips on my boots as I shuffled out to chat with a small group in the middle of the small pond.

First was Elizabeth Kong of Roseville who said she was there with her nephew, Jim Kong of St. Paul, and a friend, John Lor of Rochester. Oh yes, she added, Lor has a baby with him.

She had caught a few rainbows but not a 16-incher (the limit is three with only one 16 inches plus). She insisted she wanted that big one but her big grin and happy voice hinted it didn’t make a lot of difference to her.

“It would be amazing if I did,” she said.

She and her family hunt a lot down in the blufflands so they are familiar with the area; this was her second time to the pond and probably her last for this winter, she said.

Lor was with Willow Lor, 9 months, who was amazingly quiet and didn’t seem all that enthused about fishing. Her dad had one crappie on the ice.

“Join us,” Lor said. “It’s a nice day to hang out.”

I did.

It’s funny, but that duplicitous wind didn’t seem so bad when I had someone to talk to. That’s part of the joy of ice fishing — camaraderie with others.

He said he looked at Lake Zumbro first but the shoreline had too much open water.

“More action here,” he said. “And it’s a small pond. You can pretty much locate them.”

A LiveScope helped too. He loves it.

“Once you get one of those, it’s pretty much game over,” he said.

As we chatted, he reeled in a trout, maybe 11- or 12-inches. The school was cruising the top few feet below the ice and was right there.

“I got another,” Jim Kong said.

He and his aunt came down because it was a “sunny day, beautiful day and I didn’t work."

Lor said he’s already taken his daughter with him in an Ice Castle on Mille Lacs Lake and she seems to like it.

“Hopefully, when she gets older she’ll like the outdoors,” he said.

“Guys, they are aggressive on silver spoons,” he said as he reeled in a second trout.

It’s odd, Lor said. “Sometimes, they are very aggressive and sometimes it’s subtle. You just have to play with them. You have to keep trying.”

His third trout was a bit bigger, but not that elusive 16-incher Elizabeth Kong wanted. Lor showed the fish to his daughter, talking baby talk. She didn’t seem impressed.

Her dad tried for more crappies but soon, he quit and took his daughter for a ride across the ice. It was enough for her. He left as did the Kongs.

I stayed for an hour, jigging a small red spoon a few feet below the ice. The school didn’t come back and a lot of others also left the pond. The wind was billowing a bit, it was cold even sitting with my back to the gusts.

It was time to go. Only one other angler was still there. I guessed others would come to work the evening shift.

Jeff Minske of Minske Bait, Tackle and Custom Rods on North Broadway a few miles south of the pond, said Foster Arend is good but you have to watch the ice along shore. If you’re in the mood to fish one of the city’s seven flood-controls, Chester Woods or Willow Creek are the best. The water at Chester Woods, which is part of Chester Woods park east of Rochester, is a bit milky.

“Kalmar has been a disappointment all year,” he said. “Last year, it was really good.”

As for Silver Creek, it’s getting super popular, probably too popular. “If you take kids and want them to catch fish, I would have them fish on the bottom and they will catch hundreds of perch,” he said. If you want panfish, go up a few feet.

At Foster Arend, the trout are down only a few feet but panfish near bottom, he said. Lor was right.

“The (Mississippi River) backwaters are turning phenomenal,” he said. Or hit the upper boat harbor in Wabasha where someone caught a fat 15-inch perch. At Wilcox, “they have been doing very well on perch,” he said. But don’t go upriver toward Robinson, he said, go more to the right. “Now, it’s perch, perch, perch.”

Some highs next week are supposed to be in the 50s, he noted, meaning last-ice fishing could kick into high. “The whole issue will be just getting on the ice,” Minske said. “Once you get out there, it’s fine.”

The best bait for perch and smaller fish are fathead minnows and red worms (hook them in the middle) or red spikes. Oh yes, the big northerns should be coming in shallow soon but it’s been harder getting sucker minnows for them.

John Weiss has written and reported about Outdoors topics for the Post Bulletin for more than 45 years. He is the author of the book "Backroads: The Best of the Best by Post-Bulletin Columnist John Weiss”