Weiss: 'Living the swamp life' on Weaver Bottoms

WEAVER — I wasn’t sure what to expect from Weaver Bottoms, or fishing, as I waited for Jake Schultz at a backwater landing.

The large backwater south of Kellogg where I’ve fished, hunted, canoed and camped for more than 45 years ago was clearly slumping. It was created when the locks-and-dams system, mostly in the 1930s, turned the Mississippi River into a series of pools that, at first, had many incredible backwaters from Wabasha down into Illinois. Those once-wonderlands, however, are slowly filling in and showing their age.

Still, I had great memories of people and times past, and I hoped Weaver could still show us a thing or two for fishing eight days ago.

Schultz motored up in an 18-foot Lund with a 25-hp motor, both old, both well camouflaged for duck hunting. The boat had only three rods, no trolling motor, no electronics (his memory was better). That’s the way equipment should be on backwaters: older, comfortable, functional. They are blue-collar places and Schultz is blue collar, working as a forestry technician doing controlled burns and timber-stand improvements, as well as some carpentry. He’s 25 and pretty much grew up on Weaver, hunting and fishing.

Normally, he would be called a river rat, an august appellation gained only with many years on the backwaters. Schultz, instead, said he’d maybe be an apprentice river rat, or better yet, he’s “living the swamp life.” I liked that.

ADVERTISEMENT

I got into the boat and off he went, first slowly wending his way through a dense, gunky plant-algae mess (thanks to aging), stopping every few hundred yards to clear his prop. Soon we were in the open and he knew the few places where he could crank up the motor. If you don’t know your way around, you can easily run aground because it’s so shallow in so many places. “You hardly see a boat back here any more without a mud motor,” he said.

After many twists and turns, we were closer to Half Moon landing. “I do most of my fishing in this area,” he said. At times, he and his dad, Rock Schultz, also catch walleye, sauger. northern, panfish, catfish, even a rainbow trout. That’s the thing about backwaters, they attract all kinds of fish, depending on weather and flow. But he doesn’t see as many anglers around there any more. “I personally think it’s great fishing,” he said. “I like how it’s not overcrowded, I like the peacefulness out here.”

In his relatively few years, he’s seen Weaver filling in more and more. He’s worried what it will be like in a decade or two. That’s in the future, last Friday was now. We dropped anchor in a shallow area near emergent vegetation and a deeper area. “Shallow fish are hungry fish,” he’s learned.

Time to fish.

“I have no doubt we are sitting on a lot of fish,” Schultz said. We cast wacky (stick) worms into a shallows. The evening was golden-cool, just as such evenings should be on backwaters. I could feel that glow I get when in a good place with great memories. Fishing was slow at first, so we chatted about people we know. I caught him up on the death of a few legendary Weaver duck hunters and he caught me up on who owned what land around there.

Schultz, the third generation of Weaver lovers (his parents still have a place on it) caught the first fish, a nice largemouth bass. Then he added a small northern. I kept casting, watched the red-winged and yellow-headed blackbirds. I was feeling mellow, relaxed.

Boom!

My line snapped down, jolting me out of my reverie. A bass, a nice one by the feel of it, had slammed my worm. It dove, ran and dove again but was well hooked. I could feel its power. Finally, Schultz netted a 17.5-inch largemouth bass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Schultz holds one of several large bass he caught just more than a week ago on Weaver Bottoms. John Weiss / contributed photo

I concentrated more on fishing, less on reveries. Schultz said he and a buddy caught 29 bass on that spot the evening before; best fishing was closer to sunset. We kept casting, landing a bass or northern now and then. Nothing as fast as the evening before, but satisfying.

We moved a bit and again dropped anchor. “I would be surprised if there aren’t fish in this,” he said. He didn’t need a fish finder. “I don’t have a ton of use for that technology,” he said. “I’m not against it, but …”

Boom! No surprise, another nice bass.

Schultz got into a few smallmouth bass and I suddenly felt a fish jolt my bait. It felt stronger, maybe a 20-inch largemouth? Finally, I brought it to the boat — a 17-inch smallmouth.

“Gorgeous,” Schultz said. “It’s a fun fish.”

Too soon, the sun was setting and so was our fishing. We boated and released about 10 fish, all fat and feisty; not bad for a few hours, but not super. But it was more time on Weaver, another memory.

For those who want to learn to fish a backwater, Schultz said accessibility is the key thing, knowing where to go and how to get there. As for bait, “I’m definitely a fan of bigger bait for bigger fish,” he said.

Neil Rude had many of the same ideas where to fish Weaver — closer to Half Moon Landing — as Schultz. He’s a Department of Natural Resources Mississippi River habitat coordinator in Lake City, who said he’d fish near weed line edges. “You are going to find them out there,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Backwaters are kind of like a cross between a river and lake because they always have some flow coming through, and at times like this spring’s flood, a lot of flow. Right now, “I would approach them more as a lake,” he said. They don’t have a lot of depth so look for seams where water gets deeper, or a bit of flow slows, giving fish a place to rest without needing to use my energy but close to where food might flow past (trout anglers look for the foam line at riffles to find many of the fish). Weaver has more flow near Half Moon at the upper edge and at the lower part where it again becomes more of a river.

One more critical thing — look in the little pockets because they can hold fish, Rude said. “They are more spread out in the summer,” he said. With more oxygen, compared to winter, they can be more methodically active.

Backwaters, he cautioned, can be a bit tricky to learn if you’re mainly a lake or river angler. “I think it’s knowledge built up over time,” he said. “Sometimes, you have to experience for yourself.” But there are apps and bathymetric data sites where you can get a good look at where the backwaters might be deeper and holding fish, he said.